Google is adding new features to its image search. The ‘About this image’ drop-down will provide additional context like when an image or similar ones were first indexed by Google, where they first appeared, and locate the original source. The tech giant will mark every AI-generated image created by its tools.

Google announced that its own generative AI tools would include metadata with each picture detailing if it’s an AI-generated image. Creators and publishers would be able to label their images using the same technology.

“You’ll be able to find this tool by clicking on the three dots on an image in Google Images results, searching with an image or screenshot in Google Lens, or by swiping up in the Google App when you’re on a page and come across an image you want to learn more about. Later this year, you’ll also be able to use it by right-clicking or long-pressing on an image in Chrome on desktop and mobile,” Google said in a blog post.

