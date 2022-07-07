hamburger

Aadhaar: How to file queries online

Madhu Balaji | July 7 | Updated on: Jul 07, 2022
UIDAI lets you file complaints online

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has multi-channel grievance redressal support for Aadhaar holders to file complaints, including Aadhaar enrollment and updates.

Steps to file a complaint online

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Select ‘File a Complaint’ under Grievance Redressal Mechanism of the ‘Contact and Support’ drop-down menu.

Step 3: Enter the personal details and click ‘submit.’‘

On completion, a 14-digit complaint number will be sent. The UIDAI allows users to track their status on the portal.

Other modes to report a query

Individuals can also report Aadhaar-related queries using the toll-free number 1947 or write an email to help@uidai.gov.in. The ‘Ask Aadhaar’ chatbot also provides quick and automated responses to users. The chatbot is accessible at the bottom right corner of the UIDAI portal.

There are various forms of Aadhaar issued by the UIDAI, which include eAadhaar, mAadhaar and Aadhaar PVC card.

Published on July 07, 2022
