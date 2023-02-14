Individuals have to visit an Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre to update biometrics (iris, fingerprint, and photograph) and demographic details such as name and address. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows users to locate an enrolment centre to request an Aadhaar update and to lock their biometric details to prevent misuse.

Here’s how to update Aadhaar photo

Step 1: Locate the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

Step 2: You will be required to fill in a form to update your Aadhaar details.

Step 3: You will need to provide your biometric details again and the authorities will capture a new photograph to update.

Step 4: You will be required to pay a fee of ₹100 to update the details.

Step 5: An acknowledgment slip with a 14-digit update request number will be given to the user on applying to update demographic or biometric data in an Aadhaar card.

It may take up to 90 days to process the update request. Meanwhile, individuals can track their update status on the UIDAI portal.

