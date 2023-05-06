Google has recently launched the ability to safeguard Gmail account with the help of passkeys.

Also Read: Google Docs now allows adding emojis to comment section

The company said that passkeys protect is an addition to the already existing passwords and 2-Step Verification (2SV) sign-in options. Google passkeys feature is available for the personal accounts at present.

Set passkeys for Gmail

Head to Google account login.

Click on Security on the left-side panel.

Also Read: Google tweaks Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Scroll down to How you Sign in to Google section.

section. You will find Passkeys in the bottom-left of the section.

in the bottom-left of the section. Proceed by clicking on Create a Passkey.

If you are on a device that can not create a passkey, then it will prompt you A passkey can’t be created on this device message.

message. Click on Use another device .

. Scan the QR

Continue with the preceding steps.

Next choose from External security key or built-in sensor, Use a phone or tablet.

Also Read: Gas booking: How to book LPG cylinder using GPay?