Google has recently launched the ability to safeguard Gmail account with the help of passkeys.

The company said that passkeys protect is an addition to the already existing passwords and 2-Step Verification (2SV) sign-in options. Google passkeys feature is available for the personal accounts at present.

Set passkeys for Gmail

  • Scroll down to How you Sign in to Google section.
  • You will find Passkeys in the bottom-left of the section.
  • Proceed by clicking on Create a Passkey.
  • If you are on a device that can not create a passkey, then it will prompt you A passkey can’t be created on this device message.
  • Click on Use another device.
  • Scan the QR
  • Continue with the preceding steps.
  • Next choose from External security key or built-in sensor, Use a phone or tablet.

