Instagram uses alternative text, commonly known as alt text, to provide a visual description of a post or picture. This accessibility tool is used by users with visual impairments. Instagram’s alt text description can be read if someone is using a screen reader to access it.

Automatic alt text is added by Instagram using object recognition technology. However, users can also manually write this text to provide a better description of a photo.

How to edit alt text before you share a post

Step 1: Click ‘Post’ on Instagram.

Step 2: Choose the photo(s) you would like to upload, then click ‘Next.’

Step 3: Choose a filter and edit the image. Then, click ‘Next.’

Step 4: Click on the ‘Advanced settings’ option.

Step 5: Select the ‘Write alt text’ option from accessibility.

Step 6: After writing the alt text, you can share your post by clicking ‘Share.’

Users can also add and edit alt text after a post has been uploaded.

How to add alt text on an existing post

Step 1: Click the three dots above an uploaded post.

Step 2: Select ‘Edit.’

Step 3: Next, click the ‘Edit Alt Text’ option that appears on the lower right corner.

Step 4: Write the alt text.

Step 5: Click ‘Done’ to save changes.