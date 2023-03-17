Paytm wallet is a secure digital/mobile wallet that can be used through the Paytm app, as well as for transactions on other websites and apps. Users can add money to it through UPI, internet banking, or credit/debit cards.
Paytm wallet can be used to send money to another person’s bank account/Paytm wallet. Users can also use the digital wallet to send money securely to a mobile number.
How to send money from Paytm wallet to a mobile number?
From Paytm wallet
- Step 1: Open the Paytm app
- Step 2: On Home page, tap on ‘Paytm wallet’
- Step 3: Click on ‘Pay’
- Step 4: When the QR code scanner pops up, enter mobile number (or select contact) on the panel below
- Step 5: Tap ‘Pay’
- Step 6: Enter the amount, click ‘Paytm wallet’ and tap ‘Pay’ to complete transaction
From Home page
- Step 1: Go to the Paytm app’s home page
- Step 2: Tap either on ‘To Mobile number’ or ‘Scan and Pay’
- Step 3: Enter a mobile number or add a contact
- Step 4: Select ‘Pay’ and enter the amount
- Step 5: Tap ‘Paytm wallet’ and select ‘Pay’ to complete the transaction
Paytm wallet balance needs to be added before any transaction is done.
