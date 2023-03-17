Paytm wallet is a secure digital/mobile wallet that can be used through the Paytm app, as well as for transactions on other websites and apps. Users can add money to it through UPI, internet banking, or credit/debit cards.

Paytm wallet can be used to send money to another person’s bank account/Paytm wallet. Users can also use the digital wallet to send money securely to a mobile number.

How to send money from Paytm wallet to a mobile number?

From Paytm wallet

Step 1: Open the Paytm app

Open the Paytm app Step 2: On Home page, tap on ‘Paytm wallet’

On Home page, tap on ‘Paytm wallet’ Step 3: Click on ‘Pay’

Click on ‘Pay’ Step 4: When the QR code scanner pops up, enter mobile number (or select contact) on the panel below

When the QR code scanner pops up, enter mobile number (or select contact) on the panel below Step 5: Tap ‘Pay’

Tap ‘Pay’ Step 6: Enter the amount, click ‘Paytm wallet’ and tap ‘Pay’ to complete transaction

From Home page

Step 1: Go to the Paytm app’s home page

Go to the Paytm app’s home page Step 2: Tap either on ‘To Mobile number’ or ‘Scan and Pay’

Tap either on ‘To Mobile number’ or ‘Scan and Pay’ Step 3: Enter a mobile number or add a contact

Enter a mobile number or add a contact Step 4: Select ‘Pay’ and enter the amount

Select ‘Pay’ and enter the amount Step 5: Tap ‘Paytm wallet’ and select ‘Pay’ to complete the transaction

Paytm wallet balance needs to be added before any transaction is done.

