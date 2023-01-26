Paytm’s health store, ‘Paytm Health’, allows users to navigate a wide range of health-related services, including ordering medicines, booking lab tests, vaccine booking and accessing public health apps.
Paytm Health can also connect users to blood banks due to its integration with e-RaktKosh — an initiative to connect, digitise and streamline the workflow of 2,100+ blood banks across the nation.
Connect to a nearby blood bank through Paytm:
- Step 1: Open the Paytm app.
- Step 2: Scroll to the ‘Paytm Health’ widget.
- Step 3: Click on ‘View more’.
- Step 4: Under ‘Public Health apps’, select ‘Blood Bank’.
- Step 5: Input details, including city, blood group and blood component, then tap ‘Find Availability’.
- Step 6: Available units will be displayed, along with the contact details of the blood bank.
- Step 7: Users can then call, mail, or visit the blood bank for further information. The details can also be shared to others by tapping the ‘Share’ button.
