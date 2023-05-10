Paytm enables customers to split bills among their contacts and seek refunds for expenses incurred. Meanwhile, the payment aggregator platform has rolled out new features, including the ability to set up UPI Lite on iPhone/ iOS, RuPay Credit Card on UPI, and set alternate UPI IDs within the Paytm app.
- Also read: How to create ABHA health account on Paytm
Know how to split a bill on Paytm
Step 1: Open the Paytm app.
Step 2: Click on the message icon in the top-right corner.
Step 3: Click on ‘split bill.’
Step 4: Enter the value and purpose of payment.
Step 5: Add contacts with whom you want to share the bill and proceed to continue.
The selected contact will receive a prompt to contribute his/her share.