Aadhaar issuer, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), allows individuals to update their address details online. To change or update details, users will have to log in to the official website of UIDAI.

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI website.

Step 2: Go to the ‘My Aadhaar section’ and choose to update your Aadhaar.

Step 3: Now, click on ‘update address online’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a login page. Enter your Aadhaar details and proceed with OTP verification.

Step 5: After logging in, locate the Aadhaar card address change dashboard and click on ‘update Aadhaar online.’

Step 6: Select the address option under the Aadhaar data field.

Step 7: Proceed to update and preview the changes before submitting the request.

Step 8: You will now be directed to the payment portal. Online upgradation of demographic details attracts ₹50, according to the UIDAI website.

Step 9: Once the payment is made, you will receive a URN to track the update status.

You will receive the updated Aadhaar within 90 days.

The UIDAI website also says that individuals will have to visit an enrolment centre to update demographic and biometric details, which include address, mobile number, and photographs.

