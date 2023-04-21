The Bluesky app, a Twitter alternative by Jack Dorsey, has been recently launched for Android beta. The app is now available in both Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The app was first launched in 2019 as a Twitter-backed side platform, but in 2021 it separated from Twitter. The Bluesky app debuted in February on the iOS platform. At present, to access the app, one is required to get their name registered on the waitlist or enter the platform with an invitation code sent from someone who is already using the app.

Bluesky has similar features to those of Twitter: followers and follow, create posts, different sections for posts and replies, and more. At present, the platform has about 25,000 users