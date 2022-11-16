Microsoft has paused the rollout of its Windows 11 version 22H2 update. Reports suggest that the company has put the update on hold and is asking users not to manually upgrade.

Microsoft is said to be working on a bug fix that is impacting some games and app performance. A CNBC report said that the tech giant clarified that the issues are client-side and that all Microsoft Windows 11 servers are unaffected.

“We recommend that you do not attempt to manually upgrade using the Update now button or the Media Creation Tool until this issue has been resolved and the safeguard removed,” Microsoft said. “If we detect that your device might have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we might put a safeguard hold in place and not offer the update until that issue is resolved,” it added.

If users have already upgraded to Windows 11 version, they might be able to resolve issues by updating games and gaming-related apps.

