OPPO India, a mobile company, has signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS), the State Nodal Agency for promoting the growth of the entrepreneurship ecosystem, to support deep tech start-ups in the State.
The agreement, signed during the recent Global Investors Summit, is aimed at promoting innovation culture and mentoring start-ups.
As part of the initiative, OPPO India will connect with start-ups through a series of programmes, which includes establishing labs.
It will also organise innovation challenges, hackathons, and workshops to promote entrepreneurship, a statement said here on Tuesday.
OPPO India and APIS will work with entrepreneurs and industry experts to provide a platform for start-ups to showcase their ideas and innovations.
