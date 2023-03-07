OPPO India, a mobile company, has signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS), the State Nodal Agency for promoting the growth of the entrepreneurship ecosystem, to support deep tech start-ups in the State.

The agreement, signed during the recent Global Investors Summit, is aimed at promoting innovation culture and mentoring start-ups.

As part of the initiative, OPPO India will connect with start-ups through a series of programmes, which includes establishing labs.

It will also organise innovation challenges, hackathons, and workshops to promote entrepreneurship, a statement said here on Tuesday.

OPPO India and APIS will work with entrepreneurs and industry experts to provide a platform for start-ups to showcase their ideas and innovations.