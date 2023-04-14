Twitter chief Elon Musk revealed that the social media platform would offer subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video. The Twitter users can access key features through the monetisation tab in settings.

Meanwhile, the microblogging platform has announced that it will now support tweets with up to 10,000 characters in length with bold and italic text formatting, exclusively for Twitter Blue subscribers.

This comes after the Twitter chief confirmed that the legacy checkmarks will be removed on April 20, 2023, which was announced in March.

Regarding the content subscription, Elon Musk said that Twitter will not cut any money for the next twelve months.

“You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70 per cent for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30 per cent) and ~92 per cent on web (could be better, depending on payment processor),” Musk said in a tweet.

He further said that the platform will help promoters in promoting their work to maximise creator prosperity.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Musk said that owning and operating Twitter has been “quite painful” but the social media company is now roughly breaking even after his acquisition late last year.

