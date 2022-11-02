Meta-owned Facebook has announced the global expansion of its professional mode profile setting to all creators. The platform started testing professional mode with select creators in December 2021 to support monetisation. 

“With professional mode, you can use professional tools to build a public following, earn money from various monetisation programs, and connect with your audience in more meaningful ways,” Facebook said. 

Related Stories
Google bids final goodbye to Hangouts
Hangouts data will not automatically migrate to Google Chat
READ NOW

Creators can access monetisation features and analytics tools, including Facebook’s Reels Play bonus program (to earn money by sharing Reels), Stars (to earn money from followers on Reels, live, and video on demand), and streaming ads.

According to a TechCrunch report, the company is testing ads on Facebook Reels in professional mode with select creators. Creators can also share subscriber-specific content on the platform. At present, the feature is still in the testing phase. 

Also read
Telegram is testing pay-to-view posts 

Here’s why Telegram CEO took a jibe at Apple’s App Store policies

Dado Ruvic

Elon Musk: The new Twitter CEO is now its complaint hotline operator

Facebook: Professional dashboard

Facebook: Professional dashboard

Facebook Insights

Facebook Insights

Related Stories
Instagram: Know how to activate parental supervision
Instagram’s supervision feature allows parents control their teen’s account.
READ NOW
Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   