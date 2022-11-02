Meta-owned Facebook has announced the global expansion of its professional mode profile setting to all creators. The platform started testing professional mode with select creators in December 2021 to support monetisation.

“With professional mode, you can use professional tools to build a public following, earn money from various monetisation programs, and connect with your audience in more meaningful ways,” Facebook said.

Creators can access monetisation features and analytics tools, including Facebook’s Reels Play bonus program (to earn money by sharing Reels), Stars (to earn money from followers on Reels, live, and video on demand), and streaming ads.

According to a TechCrunch report, the company is testing ads on Facebook Reels in professional mode with select creators. Creators can also share subscriber-specific content on the platform. At present, the feature is still in the testing phase.

Facebook: Professional dashboard

Facebook Insights

