Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the time spent by users on Instagram has grown over 24 per cent since the launch of Reels. The company has released engagement information around its platforms on its Q1 2023 quarterly earnings call, a report by TechCrunch revealed. This came up when Zuckerberg and Meta CFO Susan Li took questions from analysts during the earnings call.

The CEO also stated that the company is looking to integrate generative AI technology in all Meta platforms, including Instagram.

Li said that users value short-term videos on the platform. “We are very pleased with what we’ve seen Reels drive in terms of incremental engagement on the platform so far. We are seeing the sharing flywheel take off with Reels re-shares, with re-shares doubling over the last six months,” she said.

The platform recently tweaked its Android and iOS app focusing on creators with editing tools, improved insights, and introduced gifts on Reels to more countries. It launched the functionality for users to see the top trending topics and hashtags on Reels.