Twitter is testing a new feature on Community Notes for media to identify misleading media as AI-generated images and video have become more prominent on the platform. Users can add context either about a tweet or embedded images.

According to a string of tweets shared on the Community Notes handle, the “Notes attached to an image will automatically appear on recent and future matching images.” When users click on the ‘about the image’ toggle, the community note will appear on all tweets having the same image.

From AI-generated images to manipulated videos, it's common to come across misleading media. Today we're piloting a feature that puts a superpower into contributors' hands: Notes on Media



Notes attached to an image will automatically appear on recent & future matching images. pic.twitter.com/89mxYU2Kir — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) May 30, 2023

Also read: How to use Zomato UPI ID

The ‘notes on media’ will automatically add context to images in the future. The feature currently experimented with single images will soon extend to support multiple images, GIFs and videos.

“Contributors with a Writing Impact score of 10 or above have the option to write notes about the media found within Tweets, as opposed to focusing on the specific Tweet. Contributors should select this option when they believe the context added would be helpful independently of the Tweet the note is attached to,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the platform chief Elon Musk apologised to a user on Twitter who experienced excessive space consumption by the app on smartphones.

Also read: How to join Google Search Labs waitlist