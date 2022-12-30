Spotify has launched a New Year’s Hub for 2023, the streaming platform announced in a blog post on Thursday. “As the year comes to a close, we can’t help but be amazed at what a landmark year 2022 was for music,” Spotify wrote in the post. “But now it’s time to look ahead and ring in 2023 with style.”

2023 New Year’s Hub features a range of playlists, classified into categories such as ‘Viva 2023,’ ‘DJ Mixes for New Year’s Eve,’ and ’Pick your NYE vibe.’ Playlists from Rita Ora, Celine Dion and Charlie XCX, among others, are also seen in this “one-stop destination.”

Also read: Spotify Wrapped: Arijit Singh, Pritam, A R Rahman topped the charts in 2022

“Whether you want a low-key night or a heart-pounding dancefest, we have you set with featured playlists to match the vibe you’re channeling,” the post said.

Spotify also teased that from January 1, 2023, listeners can find content on the Home page to help them set New Year resolutions.

A look back

New Year 2022 saw nearly 82,000 NYE playlists created between Christmas and January 31, with almost 40,000 created on the night itself, the blog post stated. The most popular genres worldwide included pop, hip-hop, trap, and K-pop, with genres such as cumbia, discofox, volksmusik, schlager, and partyschlager seeing a significant rise in listeners.

Also read: When Indians watched Money Heist and read Ikigai: The trends that defined 2022

Spotify also noted that New Year-specific tracks like Mariah Carey‘s rendition of “Auld Lang Syne – The New Year’s Anthem” and ABBA’s “Happy New Year,” were among the most streamed songs during NYE 2021.

Recently, the streaming giant pulled the plug on its live audio shows.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit