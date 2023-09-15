Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 15 September 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- September 15, 2023 08:17
Share Market Live Today: Broker’s call: Data Patterns (Add)
Data Patterns is a high-growth company with consistent margins & improving return ratios. We expect its strong momentum to continue in the medium term.
A robust order backlog with a strong order pipeline and the focus on in-house product development and exports, we feel, will aid high growth and margins.
- September 15, 2023 08:11
Share Market Live Today: Broker’s call: NMDC (Buy)
We upgrade NMDC to Buy from Add as sales volume in FY24 may breach the 32-40 mt range; long-term volume visibility is clearer as the roadmap for 100 mtpa by FY30, though aspirational, is being worked on; commercial mining in Odisha is progressively getting undermined, resulting in more opportunity; and RoE may improve further from the current level of 22 per cent as mining business takes the centre stage and steel plant is demerged.
- September 15, 2023 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral performance: Nifty IT Index hits 52-week high as sector outlook turns positive
The Nifty IT Index has hit a 52-week high at 32,949.55 from its October lows of 26,184, as the sector is expected to see sunnier days, after being marred by macro-economic headwinds in the last couple of quarters.
- September 15, 2023 08:05
Share Market Live Today: Trading Tweaks
Ex-date Dividend: Apollo Pipes, Cantabil Retail India, Indian Railway Finance Corp., Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Monarch Networth Capital, Sangam (India), Techno Electric & Engineering Co., Andhra Sugars, Bigbloc Construction, Everest Kanto Cylinder, DPSC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, HBL Power Systems, HMA Agro Industries, Indraprastha Medical Corp, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Jindal Stainless, Phoenix Mills, Vardhman Textiles, Vardhman Special Steels, Uttam Sugar Mills, Supriya Lifescience, SP Apparels, Talbros Automotive Components, Salasar Techno Engineering, National Aluminium Co.
Ex-date AGM: Indian Railway Finance Corp., Andhra Sugars, Bigbloc Construction, Dynamatic Technologies, Eris Lifesciences, Everest Kanto Cylinder, DPSC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gokul Agro Resources, Goldiam International, HBL Power Systems, HMA Agro Industries, Indraprastha Medical Corp., Krsnaa Diagnostics, Jindal Stainless, KIOCL, Phoenix Mills, Vardhman Textiles, Vardhman Special Steels, Utttam Sugar Mills, Supriya Lifescience, SP Apparels, Sindhu Trade Links, Talbros Automotive Components, Salasar Techno Engineering, Monarch Networth Capital, Optiemus Infracom, National Aluminium Co, Pennar Industries.
Record-date Dividend: Cantabil Retail India, Indian Railway Finance Corp, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Monarch Networth Capital, Sangam (India), Sangam (India), Techno Electric & Engineering Co., Krsnaa Diagnostics
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Rane (Madras), PDS
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Cyient DLM
- September 15, 2023 08:05
Share Market Live Today: Insider Trades
Usha Martin: Promoters Brij Family Trust and Neutral Publishing House bought 97,672 and 2.75 lakh shares, respectively, between Sept. 8 and 11.
Shyam Metalics and Energy: Promoters Subham Buildwell and Narantak Dealcomm sold 95.1 lakh and 65.76 lakh shares, respectively, between Sept. 11 and 12.
Page Industries: Promoters Sunder Genomal and Ramesh Genomal sold 19,856 each between Sept. 11 and 13.
ADF Foods: Promoter Krish Bhavesh Thakkar sold 26,600 shares between Sept. 8 and 11.
- September 15, 2023 08:04
Share Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
Bajaj Healthcare: Escorp Asset Management sold 1.5 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 416.06 apiece.
Birla Cable: Silver Line Ventures Private sold 1.65 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 362.23 apiece.
CMS Info Systems: Small Cap World Fund Inc. sold 18.57 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 355.16 apiece.
India Pesticides: Sudha Agarwal sold 7.85 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 300 apiece.
RattanIndia Power: Abarc-Ast-002-Trust sold 2.9 crore shares (0.54%) at Rs 6.62 apiece.
Suven Pharmaceuticals: Rambabu Chirumamilla sold 38 lakh shares (1.5%) at Rs 530.68 apiece.
- September 15, 2023 08:04
Share Market Live Today: Stocks in News
Adani Enterprises: Adani New Industries’ wind energy solutions unit announced its 5.2 MW wind turbine generator has been enlisted in the revised list of models and manufacturers published by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The listing enables commercial availability of Adani Wind’s 5.2 MW wind turbines.
Tata Power: Subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy signed a power delivery agreement with Xpro India to develop 3.125 MW AC group captive solar plant in Achegaon, Maharashtra.
Alkem Laboratories: The Income Tax Department conducted a survey at some of the company’s offices and subsidiaries. The drugmaker said it is fully cooperating with the officials and there has been no impact on its operations.
Bharat Forge: The company and its unit Kalyani Strategic Systems signed a pact to produce armoured vehicles in India for clients of global defence company Paramount. The partnership includes the development and production of 4x4 and 6x6 Infantry Combat Vehicles for global customers.
Godrej Properties: The developer plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore via two NCD issues.
Bank of Maharashtra: The lender has received total bids of Rs 760 crore for its issue of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bonds on private placement basis.- It has accepted bid of Rs 515 crore, including base issue of Rs 250 crore and green shoe option retained up to Rs 265 crore, at a coupon rate of 7.98%.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The board approved investment of $1.6 million in one or more tranches in the form of share capital in its wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico.
United Spirits: The company has filed an appeal against an order passed by Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Enforcement) in matter of applicability of GST rate on royalty income for the period September 2017 to September 2021. The quantum of claims is Rs 57.8 crore
PI Industries: The company entered into a strategic alliance with Koppert to foster advancements in sustainable agriculture practices and jointly innovate in the domain of Agriculture Biologicals.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed license agreements for two hotel properties in Junagadh, Gujarat and Chitwan, Nepal under the brand “Lemon Tree Hotel” and “Lemon Tree Resort” respectively. The former is expected to be operational by FY25 and the latter in FY24 itself and both will be managed by unit Carnation Hotels.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure: The company appointed Udai Singh as MD and CEO for three years with effect from Sept. 15. Further, Arnab Roy resigned as Non-Executive Director.
Strides Pharma Science: The drugmaker’s Singapore unit received tentative U.S. FDA approval for Dolutegravir 50mg tablets, which is equivalent of Tivicay tablets used for antiretroviral therapy of HIV patients. The approval adds to a list of products that Strides has approved under the PEPFAR pathway taking the total to 13 products.
SeQuent Scientific: The drugmaker will sell its active pharma ingredient unit at Thane.
Clean Science and Technology: The company has subscribed to additional 11.70 lakh equity shares, each at a premium of Rs 588, aggregating to Rs 70 crore by way of subscription to the rights issue of Clean Fino-Chem, a wholly owned subsidiary. The additional capital will be used for funding its green field projects.
GMM Pfaudler: The company will acquire Canada-based Professional Mixing Equipment (MixPro) for $7 million through its U.S. subsidiary. MixPro designs and manufactures innovative mixing solutions for a wide range of industrial applications.
Shoppers Stop: The retailer has started operations from its new Intune Store at Irrum Manzil, Hyderabad.
Patel Engineering: The company in a joint venture has been declared lowest bidder for an irrigation project of Rs 249.96 crore from Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corp to construct a pipeline distribution network in Satara. PEL’s share in the contract is Rs 99.98 crore or 40%.
- September 15, 2023 08:03
Stocks to Watch: GMM Pfaudler to acquire mixing equipment firm MixPro for $7 million
GMM Pfaudler Ltd through its wholly owned subsidiary GMM Pfaudler US Inc., has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% share capital of Professional Mixing Equipment Inc. (MixPro). A total consideration of $7 million will be paid to acquire MixPro and the transaction will be funded through internal accruals and is expected to close by October 2023. MixPro, located in Brampton, Canada designs and manufactures innovative Mixing solutions for a wide range of industrial applications.
- September 15, 2023 08:01
Stocks to Watch: Lemon Tree Hotels expands portfolio with new properties in India and Nepal
Lemon Tree Hotels has signed two new properties - Lemon Tree Hotel, Junagadh, Gujarat, India, and Tigerland Safari - A Lemon Tree Resort, Chitwan, Nepal. The former is expected to be operational by FY 2025 and the latter is expected to be operational in FY 2024 itself and both the properties shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited.
- September 15, 2023 08:00
Stocks to Watch: Clean Science invests ₹70 crore in wholly-owned subsidiary’s rights issue
Clean Science and Technology Limited has subscribed to the additional 11,70,572 Equity shares of face value of ₹10 each at a premium of ₹588 for cash, aggregating to ₹70 crore by way of subscription to the rights issue of Clean Fino-Chem Limited (CFCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. CFCL was incorporated on March 22, 2022 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of CSTL in India. CFCL will be engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of speciality chemicals.
- September 15, 2023 07:58
Stocks to Watch: Pioneer Embroideries starts commercial production at new Maharashtra plant
Pioneer Embroidery Ltd has commenced the commercial production of Embroidery and Laces (EL) at its new plant at Shree Ganesh Integrated Textile Park (SGITPL), Degaon- Dhule in Maharashtra. All the required regulatory approvals were received. PEL has eight computerised, high-end machines, imported from Lasser AG, Switzerland, now installed at Degaon unit, completing its second leg of the business strategy. The total investment in the plant and equipment at Degaon has been approximately ₹41 crore, while the building has been taken on lease from SGITPL. At peak utilisation, the new unit can achieve a turnover of about ₹50 crore. The building premises and support infrastructure are sufficient for further capacity expansion.
- September 15, 2023 07:56
Stocks to Watch: Siyaram Silk Mills increases buyback price to ₹720 per share
The Buyback Committee of Siyaram Silk Mills Limited at its meeting on Thursday approved the increase in Buyback Price from ₹650 a share to ₹720. The maximum number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back by the Company has been reduced from 16,61,530 fully paid-up Equity Shares to 14,99,992, representing 3.20 per cent of the total number of Equity Shares of the Company.
- September 15, 2023 07:55
Stocks to Watch: Gufic Biosciences granted patent for Omadacycline Tosylate Composition
Gufic Biosciences has informed the exchanges that it has been granted patent for an invention entitled “A freeeze dried Parenteral Composition of Omadacycline Tosylate and process for preparation thereof” on September 14, 2023 for the term of 20 years effective from April 19, 2021 in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.
- September 15, 2023 07:54
Stocks to Watch: Shiva Cement board approves ₹400 crore rights issue for fundraising
The Board of Shiva Cement Limited has approved a proposal for fund raising worth ₹400 by way of issue of equity shares on rights issue basis to the eligible shareholders as on the record date (to be determined and notified subsequently).
- September 15, 2023 07:52
Stocks to Watch: NCLT approves Kirloskar Ferrous Industries’ acquisition of Oliver Engineering
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi, has approved Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited’s Resolution Plan to acquire Oliver Engineering Private Ltd.
KFIL is one of the leading castings and pig iron manufacturers in India and Oliver is engaged in the business of ferrous casting and machining with its manufacturing facility located in Village Sandharsi in Punjab. The present capacity of Oliver is 28,000 tpa.
- September 15, 2023 07:51
Stocks to Watch: Strides Pharma arm receives USFDA nod for Dolutegravir tablets
Strides Pharma Science Limited (Strides) has announced that its stepdown wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received tentative approval for Dolutegravir 50mg tablets from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). The approval adds to a list of products that Strides has approved under the PEPFAR pathway taking the total to 13 products.
- September 15, 2023 07:49
Stocks to Watch: PI Industries, Koppert tie-up for sustainable agriculture solutions
PI Industries Ltd and Koppert signed a strategic alliance recently to foster advancements in sustainable agriculture practices and jointly innovate in the domain of Agriculture Biologicals. As the global agricultural community grapples with the challenges of climate change, dwindling resources, and increasing food demand, the urgency to pivot towards eco-friendly and sustainable crop & soil protection solutions becomes paramount. Both partners believe that by leveraging collective expertise, resources, and shared vision, they can introduce cutting-edge solutions that safeguard crops, nurture the soil, and promote sustainable solutions within the agriculture sector in India.
- September 15, 2023 07:46
IPO screener: Goldman Sachs-backed Samhi Hotels sees muted response on Day 1
The IPO of Samhi Hotels witnessed a lacklustre response from all category investors on Day 1 of public subscription on Thursday. The ₹1,370.10 crore IPO, which consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,200 crore and an OFS of 1.35 crore shares by existing shareholders, was subscribed just 7 per cent. The IPO comes out with a price band of ₹119-126 and closes on September 18. The lot size for Samhi Hotels IPO is 119 shares.
- September 15, 2023 07:46
IPO Screener: Zaggle Prepaid IPO subscribed 19% on Day 1
The initial public offering of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd was subscribed just 19 per cent on Day 1 of issue opening on Thursday. The company plans to raise ₹564 through the IPO, which will close on September 18. It has fixed a price band at ₹156-164 and the market lot is 90 shares.
- September 15, 2023 07:43
IPO screener: RR Kabel issue closes today
The ₹1,964-crore initial public offering will close for public subscription today. The IPO received full subscription on Day 2 as, it received bids for 1.86 crore shares against 1.33 crore shares on offer, subscribing 1.4 times.
- September 15, 2023 07:42
IPO screener: Yatra Online issue opens today at ₹135-142 a share
The ₹775-crore Yatra Online public issue will hit the capital market on Friday. The tour operator has fixed the price band at ₹135-142 share for its initial public offering, which will close on September 20. Investors can bid for a minimum of 105 equity shares.
- September 15, 2023 07:40
Technical Analysis: Day trading guide for September 15, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 15, 2023 07:39
Stock to buy today: Punjab National Bank (₹73.70): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Punjab National Bank. The stock has been moving up well over the last few days. Since December last year, the price action indicates a cup and handle pattern formation on the chart. Read more
- September 15, 2023 07:29
Currency Market Live Updates: Dollar index surges to 105.35 following ECB rate hike decision
Dollar Index (105.35) has surged from around 104.70 after the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting outcome on Thursday.
The ECB raised their policy rates by 25-basis points. However, the central bank said that the rates have reached a level, where it can be maintained for a sufficiently long duration. So, the ECB can run into a pause mode going forward.
As a result, the Euro (EURUSD: 1.0635) has tumbled from around 1.0735 thereby taking the dollar index higher. The Indian rupee may also come under pressure on the back of this.
- September 15, 2023 07:20
Share Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: September 15, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: GMM Pfaudler, Lemon Tree, Bharat Forge, Strides Pharma, Clean Science and Tech, Tata Power, Shiva Cement, Patel Engineering, Adani Enterprises, PI Industries, Abbott, Schneider Electric, Gufic Biosciences, KSE, Pioneer Embroidery, Prudent Corporate, Siyaram Silk
- September 15, 2023 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: The US-PPI for final demand advances 0.7% in August; goods rise 2.0%, services increase 0.2%
- September 15, 2023 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: FTSE semi-annual rejig effective from September 18, 2023
- September 15, 2023 07:09
IPO Watch: Goldman Sachs-backed Samhi Hotel IPO enters second day
The IPO of Samhi Hotels witnessed a lacklustre response from all category investors on Day 1 of public subscription on Thursday. The ₹1,370.10 crore IPO, which consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,200 crore and an OFS of 1.35 crore shares by existing shareholders, was subscribed just 7 per cent. The IPO comes out with a price band of ₹119-126 and closes on September 18. The lot size for Samhi Hotels IPO is 119 shares.
- September 15, 2023 07:08
IPO Watch: RR Kabel issue closes today
The ₹1,964-crore initial public offering will close for public subscription today. The IPO was subscribed fully on Day 2 as, it received bids for 1.86 crore shares against 1.33 crore shares on offer, subscribing 1.4 times.
The issue comes out with a priced in a band of ₹983-1,035 and the lot size is 14 shares.
- September 15, 2023 07:08
IPO Watch: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd enters Day 2
The initial public offering of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd was subscribed just 19 per cent on Day 1 of issue opening on Thursday. The company plans to raise ₹564 through the IPO, which will close on September 18. It has fixed a price band at ₹156-164 and the market lot is 90 shares.
The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹392 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoters and a few investors worth ₹174 crore.
- September 15, 2023 07:07
IPO Watch: Yatra Online issue opens today at ₹135-142
The ₹775-crore Yatra Online public issue will hit the capital market on Friday. The tour operator has fixed the price band at ₹135-142 share for its initial public offering, which will close on September 20. Investors can bid for a minimum of 105 equity shares.
The IPO comprises a fresh issuance worth ₹602 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 1.22 crore shares.
- September 15, 2023 07:07
Stock under F&O ban on NSE: 15-Sep-23
1 BALRAMCHIN
2 BHEL
3 DELTACORP
4 HINDCOPPER
5 IBULHSGFIN
6 IEX
7 INDIACEM
8 MANAPPURAM
9 NATIONALUM
10 RECLTD
11 SAIL
12 ZEEL
- September 15, 2023 07:06
Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings: 15-Sep-23
BAJAJHLDNG
Interim Dividend
MAHSCOOTER
Interim Dividend
PYRAMID
Quarterly Results
- September 15, 2023 07:06
Today’s Corporate Action: 15th Sept Ex Date
AMNPLST
Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
APOLLOPIPES
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
ASHOKALC
Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
ASL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
BIGBLOC
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000
CANTABIL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000C
IFL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
CREATIVE
Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
CSLFINANCE
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
DAICHI
Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
DATAINFRA
Income Distribution (InvIT)
EKC
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000
ELCIDIN
Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000
ELDEHSG
Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000
EMPIND
Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000
ENIL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
EXHICON
Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
GRSE
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000
HBLPOWER
Dividend - Rs. - 0.4500
HMAAGRO
Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
INDOTHAI
Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
INDRAMEDCO
Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
IRFC
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000
JSL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
JYOTIRES
Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
KILPEST
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
KRSNAA
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500
LINCOPH
Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
MANALIPETC
Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500
MCX
Dividend - Rs. - 19.0900
MONARCH
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
NATIONALUM
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
NCLIND
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
NIBE
Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
PHOENIXLTD
Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
POCL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
PRAVEG
Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000
PREMCO
Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
RAJOOENG
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3500
ROLCOEN
Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
RUSHIL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
SALASAR
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
SANGAMIND
Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
SANTETX
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
SARVESHWAR
Bonus issue 2:1
SARVESHWAR
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-SHAHLON
Dividend - Rs. - 0.0600
SHUKRAPHAR
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
SIKA
Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
SPAL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
SPECIALITY
Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
STARPAPER
Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
STARPAPER
Special Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
SUPERHOUSE
Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
SUPRIYA
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
SUPTANERY
Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500
TALBROAUTO
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
TECHNO
Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
TINNARUBR
Bonus issue 1:1
UTTAMSUGAR
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
VERITAS
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500
VIKRAMTH
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
VSSL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
ZSOUTGAS
Final Dividend - Rs. - 50.0000
- September 15, 2023 06:58
Stock Market Live Today: Asian markets follow Wall Street’s lead with strong Friday rally
On Friday, Asian markets are experiencing upward momentum following the positive trend on Wall Street.
At 6.50 am IST, the Nikkei 225 index, a key benchmark, registered a 1.01 per cent increase, reaching 33,505.07 points, while the broader Topix index also saw a 1 per cent gain, closing at 2,429.52. Meanwhile, the KOSPI index in South Korea is trading 0.69 per cent higher at 2,591.20, and the Australian S&P/ASX 100 index has surged by 1.67 percent, reaching a solid 6,138.90.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a 1.0 per cent rise, closing at 34,907.11 points. The S&P 500, a broad-based index, ended the day with a 0.8 per cent increase, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq also advanced by 0.8 per cent.
The US retail sales figures for August exceeded expectations, showing a slight acceleration. This was attributed to increased sales at service stations, driven by higher gas prices. Additionally, US wholesale prices rose due to surging demand for energy.
In the commodities market, West Texas Intermediate crude oil saw a 2 per cent increase, reaching $90.31 per barrel, while gold futures remained relatively stable.
