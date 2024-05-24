Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for May 24, 2024.
- May 24, 2024 08:00
Share market live news: Dividend Dates
Stovec Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.115
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3709.8
Ex-Dividend 27 May 2024 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- May 24, 2024 07:50
Market live news: Stocks in focus today
SML Isuzu: Net profit at Rs 52 cr vs Rs 27 cr, Revenue at Rs 680 cr vs Rs 583 cr. (YoY)
JK Lakshmi Cement: Net profit at Rs 162.1 cr vs Rs 114.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 1780 cr vs Rs 1862 cr. (YoY)
Honasa Consumer: Net profit at Rs 30 cr vs loss of Rs 162 cr, Revenue at Rs 471 cr vs Rs 388 cr. (YoY)
Sandhar Tech: Net profit at Rs 35.9 cr vs Rs 24.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 918 cr vs Rs 765 cr. (YoY)
ICRA: Net profit at Rs 47.0 cr vs of Rs 38.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 124.0 cr vs Rs 109.0 cr. (YoY)
Bikaji: Net profit at Rs 116.0 cr vs of Rs 38.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 521.0 cr vs Rs 462.0 cr. (YoY)
Fortis: Net profit at Rs 179.0 cr vs of Rs 133.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1786.0 cr vs Rs 1643.0 cr. (YoY)
Shilpa Med: Net profit at Rs 24.5 cr vs loss Rs 8.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 292 cr vs Rs 264 cr. (YoY)
Johnson Control: Net profit at Rs 48.8 cr vs loss Rs 1.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 771 cr vs Rs 548 cr. (YoY)
HCL Tech: Company said it will acquire certain assets of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Communications Technology Group (CTG) for $225 million, about Rs 1,874 crore
Zaggle: Net profit at Rs 19.2 cr vs Rs 7.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 272 cr vs Rs 187 cr. (YoY)
Indo Tech: Net profit at Rs 25.7 cr vs Rs 19.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 175 cr vs Rs 147 cr. (YoY)
Disa India: Net profit at Rs 13.1 cr vs Rs 10.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 96.4 cr vs Rs 76.3 cr. (YoY)
Sharda Motors: Net profit at Rs 88.3 cr vs Rs 62.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 703 cr vs Rs 688 cr. (YoY)
Senco Gold: Net profit at Rs 32.2 cr vs Rs 26.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1137 cr vs Rs 814 cr. (YoY)
Barbeque Nation: Net loss at Rs 0.04 cr vs loss Rs 11.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 298 cr vs Rs 280 cr. (YoY).
Delhivery: Company partners with SUGAR Cosmetics to spearhead its pan-India B2B distribution
Godrej Properties: Company achieves record sales of over Rs 2,000 crore in Noida project, selling 650 flats.
UPL: Company signs joint venture agreement with Aarti Industries for manufacturing and marketing of specialty chemicals that has applications in multiple downstream industries
Uno Minda: Company says post expansion, capacity of 2w alloy wheel will get enhanced to 7.5 to 8 MN wheels per annum.
Shakti Pumps: Company has received 14th patent for Method and Apparatus for Soft Start, Soft Stop, Protection and Brown Out Operation of a Grid Connected Motor from the Patent Office, Government of India.
Tech Mahindra: Company with Fuji TV join forces to create global content.
Navin Fluorine: Company unit executed five year material supply agreement for supply of a fluoro intermediate for novel agrochemical product, investment required at 150m rupees
Vodafone Idea: Company says in talks with Ericsson, others for 5G network gears
ITC: Company seeks shareholders’ approval on June 6 for hotels business demerger
Sun Pharma: Company’s shareholders approve merger agreement with Taro Pharma
Concord Biotech: Net profit at Rs 95 cr vs Rs 91 cr, Revenue at Rs 319 cr vs Rs 273 cr. (YoY)
TD Power: Net profit at Rs 29 cr vs Rs 35 cr, Revenue at Rs 264 cr vs Rs 250 cr. (YoY)
Asian Granito: Net loss at Rs 5.56 cr vs Rs 48.17 cr, Revenue at Rs 424 cr vs Rs 456 cr. (YoY)
Finolex Cables: Net profit at Rs 186 cr vs Rs 175 cr, Revenue at Rs 1401 cr vs Rs 1224 cr. (YoY)
Rupa: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs Rs 18.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 405 cr vs Rs 412 cr. (YoY)
IndiGo: Net profit at Rs 1895 cr vs Rs 916 cr, Revenue at Rs 17,825 cr vs Rs 14,160 cr. (YoY)
Schneider Electric: Net profit at Rs 3 cr vs Rs 45 cr, Revenue at Rs 472 cr vs Rs 411 cr. (YoY)
CESC: Net profit at Rs 415 cr vs Rs 445 cr, Revenue at Rs 3387 cr vs Rs 3102 cr. (YoY)
Cello World: Net profit at Rs 96.1 cr vs Rs 90.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 512 cr vs Rs 527 cr. (YoY)
Puravankara: Net loss at Rs 7 cr vs profit of Rs 27 cr, Revenue at Rs 920 cr vs Rs 389 cr. (YoY)
GMM : Net profit at Rs 28 cr vs Rs 33 cr, Revenue at Rs 741 cr vs Rs 866 cr. (YoY)
Time Techno: Net profit at Rs 94.0 cr vs Rs 65.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1394 cr vs Rs 1192 cr. (YoY)
Zee Entertainment: Company seeks termination fee of $90 million from CulverMax and Bangla Entertainment.
Reliance Industries: Company and Walt Disney have sought antitrust clearance for their $8.5 billion India media merger
Sterlite Power: Company receives stakeholders’ approval to demerge transmission business.
Page Industries: Company declares Rs 120 per share Dividend Record date on May 31.
Adani enterprises: Company board meeting on May 28 to consider proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities
Reliance Capital: Company administrator seeks 90-day extension from NCLT for resolution plan deadline set for Hinduja Group.
RPSG: Net loss at Rs 94.78 cr vs Rs 132.15 cr, Revenue at Rs 202 cr vs Rs 1792 cr. (YoY)
ICICI Lombard: Company has received a GST show-cause notice worth ₹288 crore for fiscal year 2020
- May 24, 2024 07:27
Share market live news: UBS upgrades rating on Vodafone Idea (VIL) from Neutral to Buy with a new price target of ₹18
Vodafone Idea share closed 4.07% higher at ₹ 14.05 on the BSE on Thursday.
- May 24, 2024 07:22
Share market live news: Investec’s take on BSE Ltd
Initiating long FAST
BSE Ltd has clocked strong volume growth in equity derivatives, capturing ~8.6% of premium market share in April’24. However, the stock has corrected 17% over the past month due to concerns around regulatory risks w.r.t. F&O post elections/budget. While we acknowledge these concerns, we believe BSE benefits from market share tailwinds and margin triggers, offering stability to its earnings.
Additionally, positive regulatory developments, including the unbundling of clearing charges, increased cash volumes after single VWAP, and higher co-location income should bolster profitability in FY25e. We believe valuations at 30x FY26E earnings are attractive, given our forecast of 40% earnings CAGR (FY24-26e) while maintaining a RoE of 30%+. We initiate long FAST on BSE.
- May 24, 2024 07:21
Share market live news: Researchbytes Analyst updates
Recent Interview
As of 18:36 PM Thursday 23 May 2024
Carysil Ltd: Chirag Parekh, Carysil
Will Reach ₹,000 Cr Revenue Run Rate By Q3-Q4 Of FY25: Carysil
Arvind Fashions : Kulin Lalbhai, Director
Seeing Good Demand Momentum In Premium Brands Like Tommy Hilfiger & Calvin Klein: Arvind Fashions
Bata India: Gunjan Shah, CEO
In Conversation With CEO Of Bata India
CAMS: Anuj Kumar, CEO
Cams: Healthy Margins In Q4, What Factors Aided The Performance Of The Business? | Anuj Kumar
DB Corp: Girish agrawal, Promoter & Director
DB Corp: Healthy Uptake In Q4, Where Will Margins Sustain In Future? | Girish Agarwal
Go Digit Genera: Kamesh Goyal, Founder and Chairman
Looking At General Insurance Business For The Long Term: Go Digit Insurance
HEG: Manish Gulati, ED
HEG GreenTech EBITDA Will Move Towards ₹1000 Cr In 2-3 Years: HEG
Indian Energy Exchange: Satyanarayan Goel Chairman, Satyanarayan Goel Chairman
IEX: How Severe Heatwave Is Impacting Demand? | Volume Growth, FY25 Business Outlook & More| SN Goel
Indigo Paint: Hemant Jalan, CMD
Indigo Paints Q4: Aims 3-4x Revenue Vs Industry, Gross & EBITDA Margins Outlook | Hemant Jalan
Petronet LNG: Akshay Kumar Singh, MD&CEO
Expect Kochi Terminal To Be Connected To Gas Grid By Nov 2024: Petronet LNG
Events today
Results today
- May 24, 2024 07:19
Stock market overview 23/05/24
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 75418.04 (+1196.98)
Nifty 50: 22967.75 (+369.85)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 52418.55 (+251.05)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 16911.90 (+31.40)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.15 / 3.61
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
21.90 / 4.03
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 36.31 / 4.61
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 26.58 / 4.04
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: 4670.95 crs / (33,514.55 Crs)
DII Activity: 146.51 crs / 38,477.57 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 21.38
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $82.47
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2367.96 = INR 72444
Silver: INR 91496
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.28
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 104.72
📌 10 Year Yield
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.04% (Old)
7.10% GOI 2034: 6.99% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.43%
- May 24, 2024 07:18
Share market live news: Nirmal Bang Retail Research’s take on various stocks
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. | CMP Rs. 224 | M Cap Rs. 3512 Cr | 52 W H/L 299/146
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has declined
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1068.7 Cr (-3.7% QoQ, 6.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1110.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 1004.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 109.9 Cr (-5.8% QoQ, 1.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 116.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 108.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10.3% vs QoQ 10.5%, YoY 10.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 42.5 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 59.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 47.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 12.4x FY25E EPS
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. | CMP Rs. 182 | M Cap Rs. 5105 Cr | 52 W H/L 196/75
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2499.8 Cr (17.2% QoQ, 22.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2208.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2133.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 2043.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 185.9 Cr (5.3% QoQ, 23.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 201.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 176.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 150.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 7.4% vs expectation of 9.1%, QoQ 8.3%, YoY 7.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 268.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 107.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 86.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 85.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 9.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 11.5x TTM EPS
UNO Minda Ltd. | CMP Rs. 816 | M Cap Rs. 46842 Cr | 52 W H/L 816/501
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result Ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3794 Cr (7.7% QoQ, 31.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3741.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3522.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 2889 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 474 Cr (24.9% QoQ, 48.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 422.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 379.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 319.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12.5% vs expectation of 11.3%, QoQ 10.8%, YoY 11.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 262.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 233.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 193.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 182.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 44.8x FY25E EPS
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1133 | M Cap Rs. 2872 Cr | 52 W H/L 1182/811
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 305.5 Cr (7.3% QoQ, 1.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 284.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 301.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 47.1 Cr (17.7% QoQ, 39.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 40 Cr, YoY Rs. 33.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 15.4% vs QoQ 14%, YoY 11.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 21.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 12.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 15.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 8.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 70.8x TTM EPS
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. | CMP Rs. 463 | M Cap Rs. 3974 Cr | 52 W H/L 505/304
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is broadly in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 177.8 Cr (6.6% QoQ, 23.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 172.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 166.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 143.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 46.5 Cr (0.2% QoQ, 20.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 45.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 46.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 38.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 26.2% vs expectation of 26.6%, QoQ 27.8%, YoY 26.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 38.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 30.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 29.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 17.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 31.6x FY25E EPS
- May 24, 2024 07:16
Stock market live news: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 24-May-2024
* ABCAPITAL
* BANDHANBANK
* BALRAMCHIN
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* IEX
* METROPOLIS
* NATIONALUM
* PEL
* PNB
* ZEEL
- May 24, 2024 07:11
Share market live news: Major US listed stocks result calendar 24.05.2024
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
- May 24, 2024 07:10
Global markets: Economic Calendar – 24.05.2024
11:30 EURO German Final GDP q/q (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.2%)
11:30 U.K. Retail Sales y/y (Expected: -0.5% versus Previous: 0.0%)
18:00 U.S. Durable Goods Orders m/m (Expected: -0.9% versus Previous:0.9%)
19:30 U.S. Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 67.8 versus Previous: 67.4)
Economic Calendar – 27.05.2024
U.S. and U.K. Market Holiday
05.35 JAPAN BOJ Gov Ueda Speaks
- May 24, 2024 06:58
Stocks in focus today: Taro shareholders approve merger with Sun Pharma, ending long-drawn feud
Shareholders of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries have approved a merger agreement with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, bringing to a close, an over 10-year-long publicly fought feud between the companies.
The merger agreement received an affirmative vote from Taro shareholders (including a vote of the majority of shares held by Taro shareholders unaffiliated with Sun Pharma) at an Extraordinary General Meeting and an Ordinary Class Meeting on May 22, 2024, the two companies said on Thursday.
- May 24, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates: Day trading guide for May 24, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- May 24, 2024 06:40
Share market live news: Stock to buy today: Hindalco Industries (₹676.6)
The stock of Hindalco Industries, which is on a long-term uptrend, began its latest leg of the rally in March. It started to appreciate on the back of the support at ₹500. Early this week, Hindalco Industries’ share price saw a fresh breakout hitting a record high of ₹699.5.
But the price has moderated in the last two sessions. However, the overall trend is bullish, and the price drop is only a corrective one. We expect the stock to resume the rally and touch ₹720 in the near term.
