May 24, 2024 07:50

SML Isuzu: Net profit at Rs 52 cr vs Rs 27 cr, Revenue at Rs 680 cr vs Rs 583 cr. (YoY)

JK Lakshmi Cement: Net profit at Rs 162.1 cr vs Rs 114.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 1780 cr vs Rs 1862 cr. (YoY)

Honasa Consumer: Net profit at Rs 30 cr vs loss of Rs 162 cr, Revenue at Rs 471 cr vs Rs 388 cr. (YoY)

Sandhar Tech: Net profit at Rs 35.9 cr vs Rs 24.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 918 cr vs Rs 765 cr. (YoY)

ICRA: Net profit at Rs 47.0 cr vs of Rs 38.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 124.0 cr vs Rs 109.0 cr. (YoY)

Bikaji: Net profit at Rs 116.0 cr vs of Rs 38.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 521.0 cr vs Rs 462.0 cr. (YoY)

Fortis: Net profit at Rs 179.0 cr vs of Rs 133.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1786.0 cr vs Rs 1643.0 cr. (YoY)

Shilpa Med: Net profit at Rs 24.5 cr vs loss Rs 8.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 292 cr vs Rs 264 cr. (YoY)

Johnson Control: Net profit at Rs 48.8 cr vs loss Rs 1.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 771 cr vs Rs 548 cr. (YoY)

HCL Tech: Company said it will acquire certain assets of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Communications Technology Group (CTG) for $225 million, about Rs 1,874 crore

Zaggle: Net profit at Rs 19.2 cr vs Rs 7.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 272 cr vs Rs 187 cr. (YoY)

Indo Tech: Net profit at Rs 25.7 cr vs Rs 19.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 175 cr vs Rs 147 cr. (YoY)

Disa India: Net profit at Rs 13.1 cr vs Rs 10.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 96.4 cr vs Rs 76.3 cr. (YoY)

Sharda Motors: Net profit at Rs 88.3 cr vs Rs 62.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 703 cr vs Rs 688 cr. (YoY)

Senco Gold: Net profit at Rs 32.2 cr vs Rs 26.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1137 cr vs Rs 814 cr. (YoY)

Barbeque Nation: Net loss at Rs 0.04 cr vs loss Rs 11.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 298 cr vs Rs 280 cr. (YoY).

Delhivery: Company partners with SUGAR Cosmetics to spearhead its pan-India B2B distribution

Godrej Properties: Company achieves record sales of over Rs 2,000 crore in Noida project, selling 650 flats.

UPL: Company signs joint venture agreement with Aarti Industries for manufacturing and marketing of specialty chemicals that has applications in multiple downstream industries

Uno Minda: Company says post expansion, capacity of 2w alloy wheel will get enhanced to 7.5 to 8 MN wheels per annum.

Shakti Pumps: Company has received 14th patent for Method and Apparatus for Soft Start, Soft Stop, Protection and Brown Out Operation of a Grid Connected Motor from the Patent Office, Government of India.

Tech Mahindra: Company with Fuji TV join forces to create global content.

Navin Fluorine: Company unit executed five year material supply agreement for supply of a fluoro intermediate for novel agrochemical product, investment required at 150m rupees

Vodafone Idea: Company says in talks with Ericsson, others for 5G network gears

ITC: Company seeks shareholders’ approval on June 6 for hotels business demerger

Sun Pharma: Company’s shareholders approve merger agreement with Taro Pharma

Concord Biotech: Net profit at Rs 95 cr vs Rs 91 cr, Revenue at Rs 319 cr vs Rs 273 cr. (YoY)

TD Power: Net profit at Rs 29 cr vs Rs 35 cr, Revenue at Rs 264 cr vs Rs 250 cr. (YoY)

Asian Granito: Net loss at Rs 5.56 cr vs Rs 48.17 cr, Revenue at Rs 424 cr vs Rs 456 cr. (YoY)

Finolex Cables: Net profit at Rs 186 cr vs Rs 175 cr, Revenue at Rs 1401 cr vs Rs 1224 cr. (YoY)

Rupa: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs Rs 18.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 405 cr vs Rs 412 cr. (YoY)

IndiGo: Net profit at Rs 1895 cr vs Rs 916 cr, Revenue at Rs 17,825 cr vs Rs 14,160 cr. (YoY)

Schneider Electric: Net profit at Rs 3 cr vs Rs 45 cr, Revenue at Rs 472 cr vs Rs 411 cr. (YoY)

CESC: Net profit at Rs 415 cr vs Rs 445 cr, Revenue at Rs 3387 cr vs Rs 3102 cr. (YoY)

Cello World: Net profit at Rs 96.1 cr vs Rs 90.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 512 cr vs Rs 527 cr. (YoY)

Puravankara: Net loss at Rs 7 cr vs profit of Rs 27 cr, Revenue at Rs 920 cr vs Rs 389 cr. (YoY)

GMM : Net profit at Rs 28 cr vs Rs 33 cr, Revenue at Rs 741 cr vs Rs 866 cr. (YoY)

Time Techno: Net profit at Rs 94.0 cr vs Rs 65.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1394 cr vs Rs 1192 cr. (YoY)

Zee Entertainment: Company seeks termination fee of $90 million from CulverMax and Bangla Entertainment.

Reliance Industries: Company and Walt Disney have sought antitrust clearance for their $8.5 billion India media merger

Sterlite Power: Company receives stakeholders’ approval to demerge transmission business.

Page Industries: Company declares Rs 120 per share Dividend Record date on May 31.

Adani enterprises: Company board meeting on May 28 to consider proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities

Reliance Capital: Company administrator seeks 90-day extension from NCLT for resolution plan deadline set for Hinduja Group.

RPSG: Net loss at Rs 94.78 cr vs Rs 132.15 cr, Revenue at Rs 202 cr vs Rs 1792 cr. (YoY)

ICICI Lombard: Company has received a GST show-cause notice worth ₹288 crore for fiscal year 2020