ALL UPDATES
- December 28, 2023 09:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Pre-market views by Avdhut Bagkar of StoxBox.
US market eked out modest gains overnight as the yield on the ten-year note fell to its lowest level in five months after a strong auction, adding to optimism that the Fed will start cutting interest rates soon. Meanwhile, US Reports on weekly jobless claims and pending home sales may attract some attention on Thursday. Indian shares look set to open on a positive note Thursday after Wall Street stocks inched closer to record highs overnight on dovish Fed bets. On the stock-specific news, Zomato will be in focus as the food delivery giant has received a show cause notice from GST authorities amounting to a tax liability of Rs. 401.7 crores. However, Domestic market on Thursday, oil prices, foreign fund flow, and F&O expiry of the December derivatives series will guide the markets.
The 50 index trended strongly following a gap up opening and marked a new life-high of 21675. With this the January and February Nifty Future closed at premium of 200 and 340 points than spot indicating extreme bullish sentiments. The VIX made a new 180 day high after a 6% higher close in the previous trading session warranting a cautious approach going forward.
Supp: 21590-21500-21440
Res: 21700-21800-21850
- December 28, 2023 09:01
Stock Market Live Updates: RBI report: SFBs show widest top-to-average employee pay gap
The gap in the remuneration between top executives and average employees is the widest in the case of Small Finance Banks (SFBs), according to RBI.
In the case of SFBs, the MD & CEO’s’ remuneration was 58.1 times the average employee pay in 2022, per RBI’s “Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2022-23”.
In the case of private sector banks (PVBs) and public sector banks (PSBs), the MD & CEOs’ remuneration was 26.1 times and 2.4 times, respectively, the average employee pay in 2022.
- December 28, 2023 08:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Inox Wind Energy gets nod for scheme with Inox Wind Limited
Inox Wind Energy: Company Receives ‘No Objection’ from BSE and NSE for Scheme of Arrangement with Inox Wind Limited
- December 28, 2023 08:38
Stock Market Live Updates: DELTA CORP to be excluded from F&O from March series
- December 28, 2023 08:37
Stock Recommendations: Bata India: (Buy) Geojit Financial; Target: ₹1,870
Bata India Ltd. (BIL) is the largest retailer and leading manufacturer of footwear in India, with 2,150 retail store presence in 725 cities (Dec 2023).
We upgrade our rating to BUY with a target price of Rs.1,870, considering the improvement in margins.
Revenue declined by a 1.3%YoY in Q2FY24, partially impacted by the shift in the festive season and lower demand in the mass segment. BIL expects growth in both mass and premium segments, with premium portfolio growing 1.5x of overall growth.
Gross margin improved by 300bps to 58% while EBITDA margin improved by 280bps to 22.2%, aided by improved channel mix, lower discount, and inventory management.
BIL focuses on an asset light expansion strategy and targets ~500 franchisees by 2024, already opened 476 stores across 412 towns.
BIL has recently signed comprehensive licensing & manufacturing agreement for globally renowned fashion brand ‘Nine West’ and has also forayed into apparel segment (Power brand), currently in 62 stores.
Given its strong brand recall & reach, we believe, BIL can revive its revenue growth trajectory. We value BIL at 44x on FY26 EPS.
- December 28, 2023 08:36
Stock Market Live Updates: IRDAI’s FY23 report: Insurance sector return to normalcy, focus on long-term growth
IRDAI AR FY23: Return to normalcy/regulatory developments for LT growth
Emkay Global Financial
Insurance regulator IRDAI published its Annual Report for FY23 on 27-Dec-2023. Overall, the report provides a summary of events in the insurance sector and noteworthy developments both, locally and globally, during the year. FY23 marks the return of normalcy to claims in life and health post the havoc caused by the Covid-19 Delta wave in the life & health insurance sector in FY22, which was witness to a major spike in claims ratios. FY23 also marks the making of a number of significant regulatory developments by the IRDAI towards achieving its goal of ‘Insuring India by 2047’. The ‘Expense of Management and Payment of Commission Regulations 2023’ were enacted in FY23 and will come into force in FY24. Some notable works-in-progress are the concept of ‘Trinity of Bima Sugam, Bima Vahak and Bima Vistaar’ for expanding the insurance reach and plans for implementation of Risk-based Capital (Ind-RBC) and IFRS (Ind-AS)
- December 28, 2023 08:33
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Houses Recommendations
Philip Cap on Godrej CP: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1350/sh (Positive)
Antique on CESC: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 150/sh (Positive)
Spark on Lupin: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1440/sh (Positive)
DAM on Fortis: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 452/sh (Positive)
DAM on Fine Star: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1000/sh (Positive)
DAM on ICICI Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 1225/sh (Positive)
Citi on MPhasis: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 2080/sh (Neutral)
MS on Aarti Ind: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 575/sh (Neutral)
- December 28, 2023 08:33
Stock Market Live Updates: Swan Energy repays ₹40 crore debt to consortium of banks
Swan Energy has has made a ₹40-crore repayment of debt towards its entire fund-based facilities of the textile unit to the consortium of banks led by Union Bank of India
- December 28, 2023 08:32
Stock Market Live Updates: Tata Power acquires Bikaner III Neemrana II transmission
Tata Power has signed a Share Purchase Agreement and acquired 100 percent equity stake in Bikaner III Neemrana II Transmission.
- December 28, 2023 08:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Credo Brands: S I INVESTMENTS bought 7.50 lakh shares at ₹308.73 per share
- December 28, 2023 08:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 28-Dec-2023
• NATIONALUM
• RBLBANK
- December 28, 2023 07:54
Stock Market Live Updates: CareEdge’s debt market Update
RBI’s December policy language exhibited a less hawkish tone.
Liquidity remained in deficit for the fourth consecutive month.
Government spending and FPI inflows may ease liquidity conditions. However, liquidity is likely to remain tight in accordance with RBI’s “withdrawal of accommodation” stance.
Combined central and state government borrowings (excluding T bills) increased 15% YoY in 8MFY24.
In 8MFY24, CD issuances rose ~10% YoY, CP issuances declined ~4% YoY and corporate bond issuances rose ~28% YoY.
Net FPI debt inflows reached ~USD 5.7 billion in 8MFY24, the highest level in five years – aided by low U.S. interest rates and debt purchases ahead of India’s inclusion in the bond index next year.
We expect RBI to start rate cuts after Q1 FY25.
10Y GSec yield is expected to trade between 7.00-7.25% in the near-term.
- December 28, 2023 07:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Azad Engineering’s IPO oversubscribed 83 times, listing today
Shares of Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering will be listed at the bourses today. The company, whose IPO saw overwhelming response from all category of investors, has fixed the issue price at ₹524, at the upper end of the price band ₹499-525. The IPO was subscribed over 83 times.
The ₹740-crore from Hyderabad-based Azad saw the quota set aside for retail investors receiving bids for 24.51 times, while that for of non-institutions 90.24 times. QIBs portion was subscribed a whopping 179.64 times. The issue also has a reservation for employees and thier quota was subscribed 14.71 times.
- December 28, 2023 07:48
Stock Recommendations: Tejas Networks (Buy)
Tejas Networks, country’s largest R&D-driven telecom equipment company, designs and manufactures wireline/wireless networking products.
We expect Tejas to execute orders worth at least ₹29,200 crore over FY24-28, and generate revenue/EBITDA above ₹30000 crore/₹6,000 crore, respectively, led by the BSNL and BharatNet projects. We see revenue peaking in FY25 and settling at about 5x FY24 levels.
- December 28, 2023 07:47
Stock Recommendations: Strides Pharma (Accumulate)
Strides Pharma Science Ltd. (STAR) is an R&D focussed, vertically integrated pharmaceutical company with an experienced management team having presence across multiple therapeutic segments.
Strides reported its H1FY24 consolidated revenue at ₹1,929 crore (5 per cent y-o-y) with continued momentum in both the US and regulated markets. The US markets witnessed a 17.1 per cent y-o-y growth in H1-FY24.
- December 28, 2023 07:44
Stock Market Live Updates: SEBI extends mutual fund and demat account nomination deadline to June-end
As per the circular, investors must either choose a nominee/s or explicitly opt out of nomination by submitting a declaration before the new deadline.
- December 28, 2023 07:40
Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Wipro lock horns with Cognizant over senior-level talent migration
As senior-level attrition skyrockets in the IT industry, driving talent shifts among peer companies, Indian giants Infosys and Wipro appear locked in an impasse with international rival Cognizant, squarely in each other’s crosshairs.
Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro filed a lawsuit in Bengaluru Civil Court against Jatin Dalal, who quit as Chief Financial Officer (CF0) in September and went to assume the role of CFO at rival firm Cognizant.
The company has also filed a case against Mohd Haque, its former senior vice president (SVP) and head of healthcare and medical devices for the Americas, alleging that he violated non-compete agreements by taking a position as the SVP and head of the life sciences business unit at Cognizant, per reports.
- December 28, 2023 07:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Century Plyboards’ ₹550-crore green field unit in Chennai to go on stream in FY25
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, a leading manufacturer of wood panel and decorative products, said its ₹550-crore greenfield factory project is proceeding well and the company is hopeful of commissioning it by FY25.
“The pace of work is good and we are looking to start the plant within FY25 and we are bullish on the particle board capacity expansion project,” Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director of the company, told businessline.
- December 28, 2023 07:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Lupin granted USFDA approval for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension
Lupin has received approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension.
- December 28, 2023 07:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Dabur India: Dissolution of Dabur Tunisia delayed to Dec 31, 2024
Dabur India said that the dissolution of the company’s subsidiary Dabur Tunisia is delayed till December 31, 2024, as the response from the Reserve Bank and authorities in Tunisia on the matter is still awaited.
- December 28, 2023 07:26
Stock Market Live Updates: Paytm records ₹912 crore in merchant payments Q2 FY2
One 97 Communications, owners of Paytm app, said merchant payments worth Rs 912 crore were made using Paytm in Q2 FY24.
- December 28, 2023 07:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: December 28, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Reliance Capital, IndusInd bank, IDFC, IDFC First Bank, LIC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Canara Bank, South Indian Bank, Vedanta, Zomato, Adani Total Gas, PCBL, CESC, Apollo Hospitals, Affle India, PTC Industries, Exide India, GE Power, Petronet LNG, Ucal, Confidence Petroleum, La Tim Metal
- December 28, 2023 07:20
Stock Market Live Updates: KPI Green Energy and its arm commissioned solar power projects totalling 17.35 MWp.
- December 28, 2023 07:19
Stock Market Live Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers says Samakhiyali Tollway commences toll collection from Dec 28
IRB Infrastructures Ltd said that Samakhiyali Tollway Private Limited has received the appointed date from competent authority and SPV has commenced toll collection and construction on the Project w.e.f. December 28, 2023.
- December 28, 2023 07:17
Stocks to Watch: NLC shares hit historic high of ₹266
The share price of the public sector mining and electricity generation company, NLC India, hit a historic high of ₹266 today, before closing at ₹253.15, on the NSE.
As many as 2.27 crore shares worth ₹585 crore changed hands on the exchange today.
Power generation companies are favoured today due to the growing demand for electricity and the government’s plan to build 89 GW of coal and lignite-fired projects by 2030.
- December 28, 2023 07:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for December 28, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC
- December 28, 2023 07:15
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: 5paisa Capital (₹549.6)
5paisa Capital’s stock has been on a rally since April. It bounced off the support at ₹275. Over the past few trading sessions, the stock has been stuck in a range. But the trend did not reverse. On Tuesday, the stock broke out of the upper band of the range at ₹530. Although there was not much change in price on Wednesday, the uptrend remains intact.
- December 28, 2023 07:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Market mood as on 27-12-2023 @ 07:11 pm
BSE Sensex-30 (P/E 25.44) + 702 (72,038) 🔼😊
BSEmidcap-150 (P/E 28.14) + 38 (12,500) 🔼🙂
BSE small cap-250 (P/E 26.78) + 19 (5,638) 🔼🙂
Nifty-50 (P/E 23.14) + 213 (21,655) 🔼😊
Bank Nifty (P/E 16.56) + 557 (48,282) ↗️😊
Fii Cash - 192 Crs 😑
Dii Cash + 2,926 Crs ☺️
10 Yrs G’Sec. Benchmark 7.18 GS-2033 (Rs. 99.80) YTM 7.2074 % 🔼☹️
Call 6.81 % (6.81 %) ↔️😶
TREP 6.78 % (6.79 %) 🔽😐
REPO 6.81 % (6.81 %) ↔️😶
3mth T- Bill 6.97 % 🔽🫤
Brent Crude 80.e5 $/brl ₹. 6,259 ↔️
Gold Comex 2,067 $/oz ₹/10 gms 63,315 🔼
Silver Comex 24.39 $/oz 74,934 ₹/kg 🔽
ForeX
$/₹ 83.34 🔽😕
€/₹ 92 17 🔽🙁
£/₹ 106.22 🔽☹️
Baltic Exchange Dry Index (2,094) Closed
DJIA Future + 5 (37,550) 🔼😐
US Tech 100 Future + 21 (16,99) 🔼🫤
- December 28, 2023 07:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Recent Interview as of 18:31 PM Wednesday 27 December 2023
Asian Granito: Mehul Shah, CFO
Expect To Scale Rs. 6000 Cr In Revenue By 2030,’ Mehul Shah, CFO, Asian Granito
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBCDF4r3g7M
Bikaji Foods: Rishabh Jain, CFO
We Are Targetting FY24 Volumes At Approx 18% Vs 10.5% In H1: Bikaji Foods International
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pz1dHxuD7og
Happy Forgings Ltd: Ashish Garg, Managing Director
Happy Forgings: Steady Growth, Expanding Exports & Sustainable Margins
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRvdWviHzY8
RailTel Corp: Sanjai Kumar, CMD
Signalling Opportunity Is Of ?1 Lk Cr. We Will Focus On Govt Receivables In Coming Years: RailTel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HruwfPLVA6M
RBZ Jewellers: Harit Zaveri,, Joint Managing Director
RBZ Jeweller’s Growth Roadmap | Glittering Growth Ahead?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5I-eiJblhY
Wipro: Jatin Dalal, CFO
Wipro Files A Suit In Bangalore Civil Court Against Former CFO Jatin Dalal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RfNaNgBKJ0
BANDHAN BANK: Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD&CEO
Bandhan Bank’s Future Strategy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKMjYr3s2UQ
JBM Auto: Nishant Arya, ED
Targetting To Deliver 2,000 e-Buses In FY24 & 3,000 Buses By H1 Next Year: JBM Auto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9n9aLksQDc
J Kumar Infra: Nalin Gupta, MD
J. Kumar Infraprojects: Eye On Demand Drivers;Project Completion Timeline & Vision 2027
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCdUqB_oLkc
Minda Inds: Sunil Bohra, ED&CFO
UNO Minda Commissions New Auto Seats Plant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4E-JvtQ_jqE
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- December 28, 2023 07:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 28.12.2023
19:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 211k versus Previous: 205k)
20.30 U.S. Pending Home Sales m/m (Expected: 0.8% versus Previous: -1.5%)
- December 28, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Markets show restraint despite US bullish momentum
Equities across Asia are experiencing subdued trading early Thursday despite the US equity market edging closer to a record high fueled by expectations of Federal Reserve interest-rate easing.
In early trade, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped by 0.59%, or 200.24 points, to 33,481, while the broader Topix index saw a 0.30% decline, shedding 7.011 points to reach 2,358.39. South Korea’s KOSPI showed a 0.24% gain, rising by 6.29 points to 2,619.79, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up by 0.48%, adding 36.20 points to reach 7,597.40.
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3% to 37,656.52 points, the S&P 500 increased by 0.14% to 4,781.58, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.16% to 15,099.18 points.
Crude oil faced a decline following its largest drop in two weeks due to indications of a US stockpile build along with weak technical signals. West Texas Intermediate traded below $74 a barrel after a 1.9% decline on Wednesday, while Brent crude stood under $80.
- December 28, 2023 06:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall St ekes out modest gains as S&P 500 hovers near all-time closing high
U.S. stocks closed slightly higher in languid trading on Wednesday, with little market-moving news to fuel conviction as the S&P 500 hovered just below bull market confirmation.
The three major U.S. stock indexes oscillated between modest gains and losses throughout the session but finished up for the day. All are on course for monthly, quarterly, and annual gains.
The S&P 500 ended 0.3% below its record closing high of 4,796.56 reached on Jan. 3, 2022. The Dow notched a new record closing high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.19 points, or 0.3%, to 37,656.52, the S&P 500 gained 6.83 points, or 0.14%, to 4,781.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.60 points, or 0.16%, to 15,099.18. - Reuters
Related Topics
