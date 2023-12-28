December 28, 2023 09:05

US market eked out modest gains overnight as the yield on the ten-year note fell to its lowest level in five months after a strong auction, adding to optimism that the Fed will start cutting interest rates soon. Meanwhile, US Reports on weekly jobless claims and pending home sales may attract some attention on Thursday. Indian shares look set to open on a positive note Thursday after Wall Street stocks inched closer to record highs overnight on dovish Fed bets. On the stock-specific news, Zomato will be in focus as the food delivery giant has received a show cause notice from GST authorities amounting to a tax liability of Rs. 401.7 crores. However, Domestic market on Thursday, oil prices, foreign fund flow, and F&O expiry of the December derivatives series will guide the markets.

The 50 index trended strongly following a gap up opening and marked a new life-high of 21675. With this the January and February Nifty Future closed at premium of 200 and 340 points than spot indicating extreme bullish sentiments. The VIX made a new 180 day high after a 6% higher close in the previous trading session warranting a cautious approach going forward.

Supp: 21590-21500-21440

Res: 21700-21800-21850