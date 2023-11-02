November 02, 2023 08:35

Maruti Suzuki India: The company received a show cause notice from Agra’s Legal Metrology Department for not mentioning MRP on the listed products available for sale on the company’s website.

ICICI Bank: The bank opened a branch at the Domestic Tariff Area in Gift City.

Murugappa Group companies: The Murugappa family arrangement is now effective. No listed company forming part of the Murugappa Group is a party to the family arrangement.

Indian Oil: SEBI has introduced a common online dispute resolution portal to facilitate the online resolution of all kinds of disputes arising in the Indian Securities Market for the members of the company.

ONGC: Sanjay Verma, Executive Director, Chief Well Services, superannuated his position. Birendra Kishore Das was appointed to the position on Nov. 1.

Adani Enterprises: Unit AMG Media Networks has executed a share-purchase agreement for the acquisition of the remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media.

Tata Steel: The company will issue 67 shares of Tata Steel for every 10 shares held in Tata Steel Long Products following the amalgamation. It also approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Bhubaneshwar Power, a wholly owned subsidiary, into and with its parent company.

Inox Wind: The company allotted preference shares worth Rs 400 crore to Inox Wind Energy on a private placement basis.

Bharat Forge: The company approved additional investment in KPTL for Rs 33 crore.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The United Auto Workers has reached a tentative agreement with the OEMs, thereby bringing an end to the strike at the OEM plants.

Wheel India: A board-approved proposal to incorporate wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S. and Germany

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: India Ratings and Research affirmed the long-term issuer credit rating at IND AA+/Stable on the banking facilities and non-convertible debentures of the company at IND AA+/Stable.

RITES: Rajeev Kumar Dayal superannuates the Vertical Head/IU position on Oct. 31, thereby ceasing to be among the senior management. The company appointed Lalit Kumar as Vertical Head/IU w.e.f Nov. 1.

Bharti Airtel: The company said it doesn’t agree with the latest notice from DoT imposing a penalty of Rs 73,000 for the alleged violation of subscriber verification norms and will take action for reversal.

Ultratech Cement: The company issued a corporate guarantee of $73.50 million in favour of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC for credit facilities availed by its wholly-owned subsidiary in the UAE, UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments.

Interglobe Aviation: Mahesh Kumar Malik, Chief Commercial Officer—Cargo, resigned his position w.e.f. Nov. 1.

JK Tyre and Industries: The company approved an investment of Rs 1,025 crore for the expansion of tyre manufacturing capacity. Manufacturing capacity to increase by 19.45%

Godrej Consumer Products: The board approved a dividend of Rs 5 per share as well as the incorporation of a new wholly owned subsidiary to manufacture, sell, and export personal and household care products.

Syrma SGS Technology: Board-approved scheme of amalgamation of SGS Infosystems with SGS Tekniks Manufacturing The board also approved the merger of the merged company, SGS Tekniks Manufacturing, with Syrma SGS Technology.

Ruby Mills: Sessions Court in Thane has issued a summons for The Ruby Mills and Bharat Shah, managing director, to appear in court. The company refutes all the allegations made against it.

Adani Cement: The company expects the acquisition of Sanghi Industries to close in Q3 FY24. The company had announced the acquisition of Sanghi Industries in August 2023 at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

Ugro Capital: Board to consider and approve raising of funds by was of issuance of non convertible debentures through private placement basis on Nov 4.

State Bank of India: The lender raised Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.81% through its first Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bond for FY23. The bonds are issued for 15 years, with a first-call option after 10 years. The issue attracted bids of Rs 15,907 crore and was oversubscribed four times.

Pfizer India: The company will transfer the unexpired leasehold rights of the MIDC land parcel to Zoetis Pharmaceutical Research. Lease on 82,000 sq. metres of land with a total built-up area of 16,494 sq. metres to be transferred for a consideration of Rs 264.4 crore.

GAIL (India): The company signed an agreement with Bharat Petroleum for a 15-year supply of propane for its upcoming petrochemical plant in Usar, Maharashtra. The contract has an estimated value of Rs 63,000 crore and will see GAIL procure 600 KTPA of propane from BPCL’s LPG import facility in Uran.

Vedanta: New Century exercised the option to acquire the Copper Mines of Tasmania from Mt Lyell Copper Mine in Australia, Monte Cello BV, a 100% subsidiary of Vedanta. The sale transaction includes a $10 million payment by New Century to MCBV, the replacement of a $4.5 million closure bond, and a $10 million payment on CMT achieving its first commercial production. MCBV shall also be entitled to receive a royalty consideration based on the future revenues of CMT.

SpiceJet: The company inducted five leased Boeing 737s into its fleet.

APL Apollo Tubes: Company appointed Chetan Khandelwal as CFO w.e.f Nov. 1.

Bondada Engineering: The company received an order worth Rs 381 crore from BSNL for infrastructure-as-a-service to supply and erect ground-based towers, operate and maintain them for five years

GR Infraprojects: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, GR Devinagar Kasganj Highway, executed a concession agreement with NHAI. Agreement of project: Four lanings of NH 530B from Devinagar Bypass in Uttar Pradesh for a project cost of Rs 1,226.87 crore

Hitachi Energy: The company received an order from the office of the Deputy Collector, Stamp Duty Valuation System Vadodar, for a stamp duty payment of Rs 16.11 crore and a penalty of Rs 25 crore.

South Indian Bank: Salim Gangadharan retired from the position of Non-Executive Director and Part-Time Chairman VJ Kurian to take charge w.e.f Nov. 2, 2023, till March 22, 2026.

Avantel: The company received a purchase order worth Rs 1.61 crore from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO and Rs 17.64 crore from Cochin Shipyard.

Elpro International: The company acquired an equity share of SBI General Insurance for Rs 25.14 crore.

KPI Green Energy: The company received new orders totaling 6.5 MW for solar power projects