June 11, 2024 09:45

The June FOMC meeting will be one of the most pivotal this year as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may provide the clearest hint to the rate-cut timetable. The new dot plot likely will indicate two 25-basis-point cuts this year, compared with three in the March version.

With growth indicators consistently surprising to the downside since the May meeting even as inflation data have met expectations — we expect Powell to sound relatively dovish in his news conference.

The FOMC will hold rates at a target range of 5.25%-5.50%. Economic activity has surprised to the downside recently, which should prompt officials to mark down real GDP growth to 1.8% (from 2.1% in the March) and boost the unemployment-rate forecast to 4.1% (vs. 4.0%).

Surprising weakness in the next jobs report — and May’s robust payroll print doesn’t suggest there will be — inflation data alone won’t be enough to spur the Fed to cut rates in July.

Given the political sensitivity around November’s presidential election, we think the most plausible start date is December. In the dot plot, we expect the median participant to reduce the scope of cuts expected this year from 75 bps to 50 bps.

The FOMC is likely to indicate rates are on a holding pattern until officials gain more confidence about the disinflation trajectory. They’ll probably reach that threshold sometime this fall.