August 22, 2023 10:43

JM Financial Sector Update: NBFCs

In 1QFY24, our NBFC coverage universe reported 45 per cent YoY growth in PAT led by 19 per cent YoY AUM growth, 25 per cent YoY PPOP growth. NII was up 24 per cent YoY for the coverage universe. NIMs though exhibited mixed trends – NBFC-MFIs saw an expansion in NIMs (with 47bps QoQ improvement, led by the benefit of lending rate hikes), while vehicle financiers (VFs) witnessed 37bps QoQ compression. Diversified financiers (including BAF) and AHFCs saw largely stable NIMs on a sequential basis. Large HFCs benefited with better asset yields in the quarter driving NIM uptick. Cost of funds on average was up 10bps QoQ on a sequential basis, with the highest increase seen in the diversified segment, while yields were up 25bps QoQ. Asset quality continued to improve with credit costs moderating sequentially across most players. We had previously highlighted that the NBFC stock performance was driven by the narrative of an uptrend in interest rates, even as the fundamental performance was on an upward trend over the last year. With a potential peak of interest rates in sight, NBFCs have delivered strong performance over the last 3M/6M period, which has led to a meaningful re-rating of NBFCs as a sector. In our view, easy gains from the sector are behind and we expect growth leaders to sustain the outperformance. We forecast 29 per cent earnings CAGR for our NBFC coverage universe over FY23-FY25E. Our preferred segments are diversified NBFCs, NBFC-MFIs and AHFCs. Our top picks – Bajaj Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, Creditaccess Grameen, Fusion Microfinance, Home First Finance Co and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services.