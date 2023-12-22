December 22, 2023 16:09

Stock markets extended gains for a second day on Friday following buying in IT stocks and firm trends in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 241.86 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 71,106.96. During the day, it jumped 394.45 points or 0.55 per cent to 71,259.55. The broader Nifty went up by 94.35 points or 0.44 per cent to 21,349.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro jumped over 6 per cent, the most among the frontline companies. HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Maruti, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and JSW Steel were the other major winners.

State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.