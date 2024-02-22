Stock Market on 22 February 2024 | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets.
- February 22, 2024 16:45
Stock Market Live Today: Olectra Greentech bags order for 2,400 electric buses; stock surges
Olectra Greentech Ltd has been awarded a contract from Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) for supply of 2,400 electric buses.
The company’s stock ended 1.95 per cent higher on the NSE, closing at ₹2,102.95. The stock had hit a 52-week high today at ₹2,221.95.
- February 22, 2024 16:35
Stock Market Live Today: Grasim’s Birla Opus targets ₹10,000 crore in revenue within 3 years
Grasim Industries Ltd, an Aditya Birla Group company, has announced the launch of its paint business under the brand name Birla Opus. The company has said that it aims to gross ₹10,000 crore in revenue within three years of its full-scale operations.
Announcing the launch, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, said, “Birla Opus is poised to transform the paint industry with a 40% addition to current capacity. No paint company globally has ever launched in one shot— factories, operations, products, and services, at the scale that we are about to undertake.”
- February 22, 2024 15:53
Stock Market Live Today: Closing Bell: Indian markets close on high note, IT stocks lead surge
India’s stock market indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, closed Thursday on a high note, with IT majors like HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and TCS each gaining over 2%. The BSE Sensex surged 535.15 points or 0.74% to 73,158.24, while the NSE Nifty rose 162.40 points or 0.74% to 22,217.45 at close. Jefferies has turned bullish on India’s prospects, forecasting the stock market to reach the $10-trillion mark by 2030 in its latest report.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, highlighted the domestic market’s recovery driven by positive Eurozone PMI data and strong US tech earnings. India’s economic expansion in February, with improved service and manufacturing PMI, boosted discretionary stocks and capital goods.
Rupak De of LKP Securities, noted high market volatility due to Nifty options expiry. The market found support at the 21EMA before rallying, with a bullish momentum indicator crossover. Overall sentiment is positive, with potential short-term levels at 22,400/22,600 and support at 22,100.
- February 22, 2024 15:45
Stock Market Live Today: LKP Securities’ Rupak De: Market volatility amid Nifty Options expiry, bullish momentum indicates potential for short-term rally
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.
“The market remained highly volatile due to the weekly expiry of Nifty options. On the lower end, it found support at the 21EMA before rallying towards higher levels. The momentum indicator has experienced a bullish crossover. Overall sentiment has turned positive once again, with the potential to reach towards 22,400/22,600 in the short term. On the lower end, support is placed at 22,100.”
- February 22, 2024 15:44
Stock Market Live Today: Geojit Financial Services’ Vinod Nair: Market recovers on Eurozone PMI and US tech earnings boost
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
“The domestic market staged a recovery from the day’s low, buoyed by positive PMI data from the Eurozone and an impressive earnings report from US tech stocks. The broader market showed resilience as India’s economic activity continued to expand in February, with both service and manufacturing PMI improving. Consequently, it resulted in outperformance in discretionary stocks and capital goods.”
- February 22, 2024 15:40
Stock Market Live Today: SpiceJet raises additional ₹316 crore; stock surges
SpiceJet has raised an additional ₹316 crore, bringing its total investments to ₹1,060 crore under a preferential issue.
As per the regulatory filing, the company’s preferential allotment committee board convened on February 21, 2024, and approved the allotment of 4.01 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to two investors, including Aries Opportunities Fund Ltd.
- February 22, 2024 15:39
Stock Market Live Today: L&T bags order for residential towers in Thane; stock up 2%
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an order under its buildings and factories vertical from a real-estate developer to construct multi-storeyed residential towers in Thane, Mumbai.
The said contract is worth between ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,000 crore.
The project’s scope includes the construction of the core and shell works for five towers which have 62 floors and an allied parking area comprising basements, ground, and five podiums, L&T has said in its statement.
- February 22, 2024 15:23
Market Update: Sensex jumps 590 pts; Nifty above 22,200
The BSE Sensex surged 589.61 points or 0.81% to 73,212.70 and the NSE Nifty rose 182.55 points or 0.83% to 22,237.60.
- February 22, 2024 15:12
Stock Market Live: Major gainers and losers
Major gainers on the NSE at 3:10 pm include - Bajaj Auto (3.09%), Eicher Motors (2.83%), Mahindra and Mahindra (2.82%), HCL Technologies (2.81%), ITC (2.62%)
Major losers on the NSE at 3:10 pm include - Indusind Bank (-1.86%), HDFC Bank (-1.49%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (-1.23%), Kotak Bank (-1.21%), Hero Moto Corporation (-0.93%)
- February 22, 2024 15:11
Market Update: 2,020 stocks advance; 1,775 decline
A total of 3,914 stocks were actively traded, 2,020 advanced, while 1,775 declined and 119 stocks remained unchanged where 270 stocks hit a 52 week high and 12 stocks hit a 52 week low at 3.10 pm on the BSE
- February 22, 2024 15:10
Stock Market Today: Gujarat Mineral Dev Corp rises 3.4% after approving ₹3,041-crore capital outlay for FY25
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited approved a ₹3,041 crore capital outlay for FY25. The company reported focusing on new lignite projects, operationalizing coal blocks in Odisha, expanding metal projects, and developing power projects. Shares up 3.40% to Rs 414.95 on the BSE.
- February 22, 2024 15:08
Share Market Live Updates: TaylorMade Renewables surges over 4% after acquiring stakes in Reciclar Tech & Memtrix Tech
TaylorMade Renewables Limited announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Ahmedabad-based Reciclar Technologies Pvt Ltd and Memtrix Technologies LLP to expand its portfolio in sewage and effluent treatment plants, water recycling systems, and hollow fiber membranes for water treatment. Shares surged 4.27% to Rs 685 on the BSE.
- February 22, 2024 14:44
Stock Market live Updates: Bharti Airtel opens 3 new stores in Kanpur, stock falls
Bharti Airtel Ltd. expands its retail presence in Kanpur with the opening of three new Company stores to enhance customer service. The shares were down by 0.61% to Rs 1132.80 on the BSE.
- February 22, 2024 14:11
Market Update: Sensex gains 78 pts; Nifty above 22,080
The BSE Sensex rose 77.88 pts or 0.11% to 72,700.97 and the NSE Nifty increased 28.35 pts or 0.13% to 22,083.40.
- February 22, 2024 14:07
Share Market Today: Mahindra Lifespace Developers stock rises after achieving ₹800 crore sales at Mahindra Vista
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd’s shares rose 2.19% to ₹614.75 after the company achieved over ₹800 crore in sales within three days at Mahindra Vista, India’s first Net Zero Waste with Energy residential project in Kandivali East, Mumbai.
- February 22, 2024 13:47
Stock Market Today: ABB stock surges 8%, brokerages increase target price
ABB India stock has surged 8.25 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹5,395.75 as of 1.28 pm on Thursday. The stock has hit a 52-week high today at ₹5,410.
The stock has continued to rise since the company announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 2023 on Tuesday.
- February 22, 2024 13:27
Stocks in news today: Grasim Industries Limited
Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, unveiled Birla Opus, its new decorative paints brand, targeting ₹10,000 crore revenue within 3 years, marking its entry into the Indian decorative paints market with upfront investment. Shares up by 2.10% to ₹2146.40 on the BSE.
- February 22, 2024 13:25
Market live news: Happiest Minds Technologies Limited received accolades at the 3AI ACME Awards 2024, named among the ‘Top Firms to Work for in AI & Analytics’.
Happiest Minds Technologies’ shares were down by 0.45% to ₹822 on the BSE.
- February 22, 2024 13:24
Stocks to watch today: Olectra Greentech
Olectra Greentech Limited and EVEY Trans Private Limited secured a Letter of Award from BEST for supplying, operating, and maintaining 2,400 electric buses on a Gross Cost Contract Basis, valued at approximately ₹4,000 crore, to be executed over 18 months. Shares were up by 7.44% to ₹2216.10 on the BSE.
- February 22, 2024 13:13
Buzzing stocks: Salzer Electronics Limited
Salzer Electronics Limited is establishing a Smart Meter manufacturing facility in Coimbatore, with an annual production capacity of 4 million units, expandable to 10 million in Phase Two, to meet the surging demand for Smart Energy Meters in India. The shares went up by 2.33% to ₹587.35 on the BSE.
- February 22, 2024 13:08
Stock market live updates: NBCC stock jumps over 3% after signing MoUs with HUDCO
NBCC (India) has entered into two memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO). NBCC stock surged 3.95 per cent on the NSE as of 11.32 am on Thursday to trade at ₹144.70.
The stock had earlier hit a 52-week high on February 5, 2024, at ₹176.85.
- February 22, 2024 13:06
Stocks in news: LIC’s Mauritius branch temporarily closed due to Cyclone Eleanor; stock trades flat
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has informed the stock exchanges that its Mauritius branch is closed temporarily from today, February 22, 2024, on account of Cyclone Eleanor.
The company has quoted in its regulatory filing that “the Mauritius Meteorological Services has issued a Class III warning for Cyclone Eleanor in Mauritius.
- February 22, 2024 12:49
Stock market live updates: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with Propelld, a financial institution that offers domestic education loans.
This collaboration aims to empower students across the country to pursue their academic dreams with greater ease and affordability, per the company.
The share price of Bajaj Finserv declined 0.95% to ₹1,571.80 on NSE.
- February 22, 2024 12:29
Stocks in news today: Larsen and Toubro Ltd
Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s constructions buildings & factories vertical secured an order to construct multi-storeyed residential towers in Thane, Mumbai, comprising five towers with 62 floors each and associated parking areas. Shares up by 0.24% to ₹3304 on the BSE
- February 22, 2024 12:27
Stock market live updates: 3,811 stocks advances, while 1,974 declines
A total of 3,811 stocks were actively traded, 1,717 advanced, while 1,974 declined and 124 stocks remained unchanged where 243 stocks hit a 52 week high and 11 stocks hit a 52 week low at 12.20 pm on the BSE.
- February 22, 2024 12:24
Stock market live today: Major gainers and losers on NSE at 12:15 pm
Major gainers:
Eicher Motors (1.73%), HCL Technologies (1.65%), Coal India (1.42%), Bajaj Auto (1.11%), ITC (1.00%)
Major losers:
Indusind Bank (-2.82%), Grasim Industries (-2.35%), Bharti Airtel (-2.10%), Titan Industries (-2.01%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (-0.90%)
- February 22, 2024 12:16
Stock market live today: ICICI Prudential AMC launches Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund
ICICI Prudential AMC today announced the launch of Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund. NFO opens on February 22, 2024, and closes on March 7, 2024.
The Fund invests in the constituents of the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index. This index represents all companies from Nifty 100 and Nifty Midcap 150 universe. The index is re-balanced on a semi-annual basis and the aggregate weightage of large-cap stocks and mid-cap stocks is maintained at 50% each. Any reset if required is done quarterly.
In terms of performance, historically, Nifty LargeMidcap 250 TRI has offered better returns, at lower risk, compared to that of NIFTY 100 TRI and Nifty MidCap 150 TRI. Over the last decade, the index has generated a CAGR of 23.22%. When it comes to calendar year returns, the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 index has outperformed Nifty 100 index 7 times in last 10 years.
- February 22, 2024 12:11
Stock market live today: Airtel introduces in-flight roaming packs starting from ₹195
Bharti Airtel has introduced in-flight roaming plans for customers that will allow them to stay connected while on board a flight. As per the statement from the telecom service provider, the pack provides access to high-speed internet browsing, calling, calling, and a host of other services. It also includes voice, data, and SMS services.
The stock traded at ₹1,116.75 on the NSE, down by 2.03 per cent as of 11:52 am on Thursday.
- February 22, 2024 11:47
Stocks in news today: Technopack Polymers Limited announced a new business relationship with Mauli Industries Private Limited for supplying shortneck 26/22 caps for their 200BPM line.
Technopack Polymers Limited’s shares gained 0.88% to ₹88.95 on the BSE.
- February 22, 2024 11:45
Stock market live updates: EaseMyTrip launches new franchise store in Palam Vihar, Gurugram
Travel tech platform EaseMyTrip.com has inaugurated a franchise retail store in Gurugram, Haryana.
Easy Trip Planners stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹48.30 as of 10.30 am on Thursday, up by 0.10 per cent.
It is located at shop no. 6, Ground Floor of Spanish Court, Palam Vihar (Opp SCR Global School), and is poised to cater to the travel needs of the locals around the area, the company said in its statement.
- February 22, 2024 11:43
MCX-Zinc: Contract might resume the downtrend
Zinc futures (February contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) bounced off the support at ₹204 last week. It marked a high of ₹216.5 on Monday and has softened from there to close at ₹213.4 on Wednesday.
The chart shows that ₹216 is acting as a resistance, where the 20-day moving average (DMA) coincides. As it stands, a rally past ₹216 is less likely.
- February 22, 2024 11:03
Stocks in focus today: Tata Tele Business Services
Tata Tele Business Services introduced a Unified Solution for Toll-Free and WhatsApp Business, enabling enterprises to centralise customer interactions and enhance customer experience across Retail, Manufacturing, Telecom, BFSI, and Services sectors. Shares were up by 2.61% to ₹91.15 on the BSE.
- February 22, 2024 10:58
Stocks in news: Ceinsys Tech Ltd
Ceinsys Tech Ltd’s shares were up by 3.28% to ₹584, the company reported, Fugro USA Land Inc awarded a contract worth ₹5.26 crore for the extraction of assets for a 15581-mile Lidar project in New Mexico from March to November 2024.
- February 22, 2024 10:46
Market live news| Bank Nifty prediction today – Feb 22, 2024: Price actions hints at a fall, go short
Bank Nifty futures (February expiry) began today’s session almost flat at 47,000 as against yesterday’s close of 47,025. It has slipped further and is now trading around 46,660, down nearly 0.8 per cent.
Since the contract has slipped below a support at 46,770, it now looks to extend the downswing. The nearest support is at 46,400 and the subsequent one is at 46,000.
- February 22, 2024 10:42
Market update| Nifty Prediction Today – February 22, 2024: Bearish. Go short now and on a rise
The Nifty 50 February Futures (21,986) is down 0.37 per cent. Intraday resistance is in the 22,050-22,100 region. The outlook is bearish.
The Nifty 50 February Futures contract can fall to 21,850-21,800 in the coming sessions.
- February 22, 2024 10:31
Buzzing stocks: VeerHealth Care
VeerHealth Care announced a ₹33 crore expansion plan, focusing on acquiring land, building infrastructure, and procuring machinery, with ₹8 crore to be raised through bank borrowings. The company will also issue 99,99,238 new equity shares at ₹25 per share to existing shareholders, in a 1:2 ratio, to strengthen financial resources and enhance healthcare solutions under the brand “Ayuveer.” Shares surged 10.32% to ₹24.90 on the BSE.
- February 22, 2024 10:26
Market live news: Nifty trades below 22,000 level, Sensex slips over 150 pts; Zee stock gains
Benchmark indices slipped in early trade on Thursday. BSE Sensex fell by 168.80 pts or 0.23 per cent to trade at 72,454.29 as of 9.58 am, while Nifty 50 traded at 21,992.65, down by 62.40 or 0.28 per cent.
Nifty microcap, smallcap, and midcap all traded in red as of 9.42 am. Four sectoral indices traded in the green, being Nifty IT, metal, auto, and realty. Nifty Oil & Gas slipped by 0.98 per cent to trade at 11,656.60, and Nifty PSU Bank stocks slided down by 0.89 per cent to trade at 7,079.90.
- February 22, 2024 10:21
Stocks in news: Tourism Finance Corporation of Indja
Pransatree Holdings Pte Ltd (seller) has diluted its stake in Tourism Finance Corporation of Indja (TFCI) by selling 4.71 per cent stake on February 20th.
Koppara Sajeeve Thomas, person acting in concert/PAC with Pransatree Holdings Pte, sold his enitre 4.92 per cent stake in TFCI, per Pransatree Holdings’ regulatory filing.
After the stake sale, Pransatree Holdings Pte holds 4.1 per cent stake in TFCI.
- February 22, 2024 10:19
Stock market live updates: Jefferies expects Indian stock market to hit $10 trillion by 2030
Jefferies, a global investment advisory firm, has turned more bullish on India’s prospectus over the next 10 years. According to Jefferies, India will be the third-largest economy by 2027.
India’s market cap is currently the 5th largest globally ($4.5 trn) but India’s weight in global indices is still low at 1.6 per cent (10th rank). “This should change as market free float rises and some weight anomalies get sorted out. Assuming market returns in line with the last 15-20 year history and new listings, India will become nearly a $10 trn market by 2030 - impossible for large global investors to ignore,” the report added.
- February 22, 2024 10:13
Currency market live news: Rupee rises 4 paise to 82.92 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee stayed firm for the fourth straight session and gained 4 paise to 82.92 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking a weak American currency against major overseas rivals.
Forex trader said, however, the Indian currency was under pressure due to subdued equity market sentiment and elevated level of crude oil prices.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.94 and gained further to 82.92 against the greenback in initial deals, registering a gain of 4 paise from its previous close.
- February 22, 2024 09:53
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ take on ONGC and OIL
The India upstream stocks have proven to be strong value plays in recent months, with
both ONGC and Oil India trading higher led by robust production growth guidance. We still see another 15-20% of ‘value’ upside’ left in both these stocks; beyond this, we believe growth prospects become paramount for a sustained re-rating.
As a result, investor attention for both stocks could soon shift away from valuation discount (vs previous cycle) to assessing volume growth scenarios, analysing operating costs (onshore versus offshore acreage) and the strength and visibility of the exploration and development pipeline.
We remain positive on both the stocks and reiterate our BUY rating on ONGC and Oil India with target prices of ₹315 and ₹650, respectively.
- February 22, 2024 09:49
Stocks in news today: Easy Trip Planners Ltd
Easy Trip Planners Ltd. launched a franchise store in Palam Vihar, Gurugram, to offer a range of travel services, flight and hotel bookings, bus and railway ticketing and vacations. Shares down 0.81% to Rs 47.92 on the BSE.
- February 22, 2024 09:49
Share market live updates: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, on market trends
Nifty outlook:
The 22250 region proved stiff yet again, and the turn lower thereof found enough momentum to test the 22000 vicinity, only to see bargain hunting surfacing again. While this was encouraging towards an early return to the 22450-550 trajectory, we feel that the trend is evenly poised with several ifs and buts and hence is not as directional as was seen at the start of the week. Push above 22131 could however signal strength. - Read more
Derivative outlook:
Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 22500 for Calls and 21500 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 23000 for Calls and 22000 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 22200 for Calls and 21500 for Puts in weekly and at 22200 for Calls and 22200 for Puts in monthly contracts. FIIs increased their future index long position holdings by 8.23%, increased future index shorts by 1.46% and in index options by 19.09% decrease in Call longs, 32.17% decrease in Call short, 30.82% decrease in Put longs and 41.04% decrease in Put shorts. - Read more
USD-INR outlook:
Slow but continued slippage since the start of the week has left USDINR without strength to bounce back despite near 82.9. We lie in wait for a break of 82.78-83.1 region for further directional cues.
- February 22, 2024 09:47
Stock market live news: Prabhudas Lilladher’s take on ABB India
ABB India (ABB IN) - Amit Anwani - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.
Rating: ACCUMULATE | CMP: ₹4,985 | TP: ₹5,329
Q4CY23 Result Update – Healthy performance with improved profitability
Quick Pointers:
Order inflows grew 34.8% YoY to ₹3,150 crore, aided by a large order in Motion segment for traction converter from a Railway customer.
Negative impact of ₹10.5 crore from exchange and commodity variation (vs ₹30.6 crore gain in Q4CY22).
We revise our CY24/25E EPS estimates by +3.4%/7.6% factoring in continued strong domestic demand and premiumisation. ABB India (ABB) reported healthy quarterly performance with revenue growing 13.6% YoY and EBITDA margin rising by 12bps YoY to 15.1%. Domestic market is expanding faster than exports due to better investment momentum. Contributions from new segments such as data centers, rail & metro, renewables, and electronics may be small but are growing rapidly with high order inflows. Meanwhile, ‘low-growth’ core sectors such as cement, oil gas, metals, ports, etc. which contribute significantly to the order book have been muted but are gradually picking up momentum. Despite growing traction in large long-cycle projects, we expect margins to remain steady on the back of improving mix, continued premiumisation, and better pricing and capacity utilisation.
We remain positive on ABB given 1) increasing traction for energy efficient products, 2) changing customer preference towards premium quality products, 3) diversified business model, 4) focus on high growth segments such as Data Centers, Electronics, Rail & Metro, Renewables, etc., and 5) strong domestic order pipeline. The stock is trading at a P/E of 72.2x/60.8x CY24/25E. We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with a revised TP of ₹5,329 (₹4,950 earlier) valuing it at a P/E of 65x CY25 (same as earlier).
- February 22, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates: Finolex Cables expands its footprint in Maharashtra with an investment of ₹580 crore
Finolex Cables Ltd has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Industries, Government of Maharashtra. This strategic partnership sets the stage for Finolex Cables’ investment of ₹580 crore, as part of the company’s expansion efforts within the optic fibre cables industry.
- February 22, 2024 09:42
Market live news: RateGain Travel Technologies launched Navigator, a unified rate insights platform, to help commercial teams in hotels track demand, monitor competition, and fix parity issues.
RateGain Travel Technologies’ shares declined by 0.64% to ₹795 on the BSE.
- February 22, 2024 09:40
Share market live updates: Here’s what VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said on market trends
“The underlying strength of the ongoing market rally is getting widely acknowledged. This explains the FII buying, though marginal, yesterday when the US 10-year bond yield was around 4.3 percent. DIIs have been smart to buy continuously when the FIIs have been selling. So, for DIIs there is room to book some profits, which they did yesterday. In the tug of war between FIIs and DIIs in recent years, DIIs have been the clear winners. So, watch out for the DII action.
“An important trend now is the huge delivery based buying in the private banks, which are even now attractively valued in this market with elevated valuations. Switching from over-valued mid and small caps to large private banks would be a smart move.”
- February 22, 2024 09:34
Stock market live news: A total of 2,944 stocks were actively traded, 1,557 advanced, while 1,300 declined and 87 stocks remained unchanged
127 stocks hit a 52 week high and 6 stocks hit a 52 week low at 9.30 am on the BSE.
- February 22, 2024 09:33
Stock market live updates: Top gainers, losers at this hour
Top gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am include - Axis Bank (1.86%), Grasim Industries (1.75%), Eicher Motors (1.73%), HCl Technologies (1.71%), Hindalco Industries (1.52%)
Top losers include-Bharat Petroleum Corporation (-1.78%), Asian paints (-1.54%), Power grid corporation of India (-1.25%), Bharti Airtel (-1.25%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.01%)
- February 22, 2024 09:32
Market live updates: Here’s what Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, said on outlook for gold, silver and crude oil
BULLION
“Gold and silver experienced a dip following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday, as the tone of Federal Reserve members was slightly more hawkish than anticipated. The Fed remains cautious about rising inflation and seeks further progress towards achieving its 2% target before considering easing measures. However, the outcomes of the FOMC meeting minutes aligned with market expectations, yielding no significant surprises. The steady trading of the dollar index tempered gains in precious metals, yet geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and volatility in global financial markets could lend support to gold and silver prices at lower levels. Gold has support levels at $2012-1998 and resistance at $2039-2051, while silver has support at $22.74-21.61 and resistance at $23.08-23.22. In terms of INR, gold finds support at ₹61,940-61,770 with resistance at ₹62,350 and ₹62,520. Silver’s support lies at ₹70,040-69,580, with resistance at ₹71,050 and ₹71,780.”
CRUDE OIL
“Crude oil experienced significant volatility, initially plunging in early trading before rebounding from lows following Israeli air strikes on Hamas. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are bolstering crude oil prices at lower levels. However, the market remains unsurprised by the FOMC meeting minutes released on Wednesday. The API report, also released on Wednesday, indicated a 7.2 million barrel increase in U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending February 16, potentially limiting crude oil gains. The U.S. EIA will release its weekly inventory report later today. We anticipate continued volatility in today’s crude oil session, with support expected at $77.10–76.40 and resistance at $78.50-79.10. In terms of INR, crude oil is anticipated to find support at ₹6,360-6,290 and resistance at ₹6,510-6,590.”
- February 22, 2024 09:23
Market live updates: Silver moves up to $22.87
Silver has held steady as traders alter their positions for the Fed’s rate cuts, while escalating Middle East tensions are fuelling some safe-haven flows. The FOMC minutes revealed that the Fed is not in a rush to lower interest rates. Initially expecting a reduction in March, traders now see a 53% chance of a 25bps drop in June. Despite present swings, silver prices are predicted to rise this year due to a weaker currency and lower Treasury yields caused by the Fed’s expected shift towards a more accommodating monetary policy.
- February 22, 2024 09:22
Global market live news: Key economic data slated for release today
German Flash Manufacturing PMI
German Flash Services PMI from Euro Zone
Flash Manufacturing PMI
Flash Services PMI from GBP Zone and Unemployment Claims
Flash Manufacturing PMI
Flash Services PMI from US Zone
- February 22, 2024 09:20
Stock market live updates| IPO screener: GPT Healthcare issue opens today
The ₹525.14-crore IPO of GPT Healthcare opens today at a price band of ₹177-186. The issue consists of a fresh issue worth ₹40 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.608 crore shares (worth ₹485.14 crore) by investors selling shareholders worth ₹485.14 crore.
The IPO closes on Monday (February 26) and the market lot is 80 shares.
- February 22, 2024 09:19
Market live updates: Gold firms up to $2027 an ounce
Gold prices rose up on safe-haven demand amid escalating geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and a weaker dollar, while minutes from the recent US Federal Reserve meeting reduced expectations for an early interest rate cut. According to minutes from the Fed’s last meeting on January 30-31, the majority of policymakers were concerned about the risks of reducing interest rates too quickly. According to the CME Fed Watch Tool, markets currently expect a 70% chance of a rate drop in June.
- February 22, 2024 09:16
Market news: Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday as the market foresees strong demand outlook in the near term
At 9.15 am on Thursday, April Brent oil futures were at $83.15, up by 0.14 per cent; and April crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $78.06, up by 0.19 per cent. March crude oil futures were trading at ₹6480 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹6447, up by 0.51 per cent; and April futures were trading at ₹6471 as against the previous close of ₹6436, up by 0.54 per cent.
- February 22, 2024 09:08
IPO screener: Juniper Hotels subscribed just 11% on Day 1
The ₹1,800-crore initial public offering of Juniper Hotels saw a lukewarm response on Day 1 with only retail investors showing some interest. The IPO was subscribed 11 per cent or 0.11 times at the end of Day 1.
The issue of Juniper Hotels, which owns the “Hyatt” brand, received bids for 32.50 lakh shares as against an offer of 2.89 crore shares (net off anchor portion).
- February 22, 2024 09:07
Stock market live today: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd - buyback: record date tomorrow
Route – Tender\u0009\u0009
Buyback Price: 1005/-\u0009\u0009
Current Market Price: 893.50 /-
Market Cap: Rs 90,440 crores\u0009\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: ₹600 Crs (Representing 5.28% and 3.33% of the aggregate of the Company’s fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves)\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: 59,70,149 shares (Representing 0.59 % of O/s. shares)\u0009
Retail Quota: 8,95,522 Shares\u0009
Last Cum Trading Date – 22 Febrauary 2024 (Today)
Ex-Date –23 Febrauary 2024
Buyback Record Date: 23 Febrauary 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- February 22, 2024 09:06
Stock market live today: South Indian Bank Ltd right issue
Issue Open - 06-March-24
Issue Close - 20-March-24
Right issue Size: Rs. 1,151.01 Crs (52.32 Crs Shares)
Stock Price – 32.54 /-
Right issue Price: Rs. 22 /-
Payment Terms: Rs. 22 /- (Full amount of Rs. 22 for rights equity shares has to be paid on application.)
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 Rights Equity Share for every 4 shares held (Effectively 0.25 for every 1 share held).
Last Trade date (Cum Right): 26 February 2024
Ex-Right Trading date: 27 February 2024
Record Date: 27 February 2024
Right Entitlement (RE) Trading Period:- Not Yet Announced
Last day of Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: Not Yet Announced
Date of Allotment (on or about): Not Yet Announced
Date of listing (on or about): Not Yet Announced
Effective Discount Per share – Rs. 2.11
{CMP-[(no. of Shares * CMP) + (No. of RE * Right issue Price) ]/ No. of Shares incl. RE}
- February 22, 2024 09:05
Stock market live today: Kaveri Seed Company Ltd - buyback: record date tomorrow
Route – Tender\u0009\u0009
Buyback Price: 725.00/-\u0009\u0009
Current Market Price: 678.95 /-
Market Cap: Rs 3,797 crores\u0009\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: ₹325 Crs (Representing 8.01% and 4.01% ofthe aggregate of the total paid-up capital and free reserves)\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: 44,82,758 shares (Representing 8.02 % of O/s. shares)\u0009
Retail Quota: 6,72,414 Shares\u0009
Last Cum Trading Date – 22 Febrauary 2024 (Today)
Ex-Date –23 Febrauary 2024
Buyback Record Date: 23 Febrauary 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- February 22, 2024 09:03
Stock market live today: Dividend dates
Ex-Dividend 23 February 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 452.05
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1124.05
BLS International Services Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 378.95
Bosch Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.205
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 28068.65
Cantabil Retail India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 239.15
Career Point Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 259.65
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6893.7
Gretex Corporate Services Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 378
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.7.92
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 807.95
India Nippon Electricals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.10.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 755
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 888.85
Modison Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 131.95
National Aluminium Co.Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 157.2
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 145.55
Nirlon Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 464.35
Sandesh Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1357.05
Saurashtra Cement Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 114.39
Sun Tv Network Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 610.15
Taparia Tools Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3.06
United Drilling Tools Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 282.45
Xchanging Solutions Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 169.7
- February 22, 2024 09:00
Stock market live today: Market buzz
Eureka Forbes
Promoter to sell upto 12% stake via block deals
Lunolux to sell 2.3 cr shares
Floor price of deal at Rs 494.75 (max 3% discount)
- February 22, 2024 08:58
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: Jefferies on Graphite Cos
HEG – Buy, TP Rs 2300
Graphite – Buy, TP Rs 650
Both missed Q3 JEFe.
While vol grew YoY due to better utilization, pricing & margin pressure could stay for 2-3 qtrs.
Needle coke is also softening, but est benefit with a lag
Cut FY25-26e EBITDA by 2-7%
- February 22, 2024 08:58
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: GS on Paytm
Neutral, TP Cut to Rs 450
Cut reflect potential payments market share loss & slowdown in lending in near term as a consequence of recent RBI directive
Reduce FY24E-26E rev/adj. EBITDA est, by up to c.36%/80%
Now expect FY25 rev to decline 21% YoY(vs 16% growth earlier
- February 22, 2024 08:57
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: Jefferies on Asian Paints
U-P, TP Rs 2500
Grasim is set to unveil its 1st paint capacity in Panipat Co is set to launch two more plants by Mar-24
Sector has never seen such massive capacity build-out in such a short span
Expect this to reflect in market shares & margins
- February 22, 2024 08:57
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: Nomura on ABB
Resume Buy, TP Rs 5740
Rising convergence between automation, electrification and premiumization
Upbeat on ordering outlook
Margin trajectory of 14.0-14.5% appears sustainable
Trading at ~53x CY25F EPS
- February 22, 2024 08:56
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: UBS on ABB
Buy, TP Rs 5380
Q4CY23: Concludes CY23 on a strong note
New orders at Rs 31.5bn(up 35% YoY) led by sustained base orders & some large value orders in segments like mobility
Commentary strong given strong orders in motion/electrification product segments
- February 22, 2024 08:56
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: Jefferies on ABB
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 6115
4QCY23 EBITDA lower than expectations given 7% rev miss
However, order flow up 35% YoY & provides strong rev growth visibility
Margins flattish at 10 bps YoY improvement, but CY23 margins were up 303 bps YoY at 14.3%
- February 22, 2024 08:55
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: CLSA on OMCs
Sell on HP, BP & IOC
While a cut in retail prices of diesel or petrol looks less likely now, a 5%-7% rally in crude prices may again raise worries over marketing margins
Govt’s fiscal consolidation goal may make it look at avenues of raising fuel taxes after election.
Large global refining capacity additions, may soon raise doubt over continuation of current high margins
@5.5x FY25 EV/Ebitda (cf. global peer avg of 4.9x), prices of IOC, BP & HP are baking in GRMs of $9-US$12/bbl & marketing margins of Rs2.5-Rs3/litre.
- February 22, 2024 08:53
Stock market live updates: ABB India surpasses estimates in Q4, driven by margins
ABB INDIA: Benefiting from quality, localization and penetration
(ABB IN, Mkt Cap USD12.7b, CMP INR4985, TP INR5800, 16% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal
ABB’s PAT came in ahead of our estimate in 4QCY23, as margins significantly beat our expectation. Revenue growth was lower than our estimate due to a higher share of its long-duration projects business. Order inflows have plateaued over the last four quarters and future growth will depend on how fast the orders are finalized and how fast the private sector recovers. ABB has been benefiting from strong demand for quality players across industries - government or private. With a deeper penetration across market segments and geographies and control over costs via localization, ABB has been able to gain higher margins. We continue to believe that ABB’s addressable market is expanding fast across segments like transmission, railways, data center, electronics, and PLI-led capex. We expect the company’s margins to remain strong at around 14%. We raise our CY24/CY25 EPS estimates by 2%/4.4% and increase our DCF-based TP to INR5,800 (from INR5,480), implying a P/E of 65x on Mar’26E EPS. ABB remains our top pick in the sector.
- February 22, 2024 08:50
Stock market live today: Motilal Oswal maintains neutral stance on ALKEM stock
ALKEM: Focus remains on DF/US; valuations priced in
(ALKEM IN, Mkt Cap USD7.8b, CMP INR5410, TP INR5160, 5% Downside, Neutral)
Motilal Oswal
- ALKEM is one of the pharmaceutical companies with the highest proportion of (66% of total sales 9MFY24) sales from the domestic formulation (DF) segment.
- While it continues to outperform the industry in the DF segment, the outlook is dependent on the variability of season and acute infections as it derives 82% of DF sales from acute therapies.
- After muted performance in the US generics business (23% of sales) over FY18-23, there has been some recovery in 9MFY24. The sound compliance track-record and a healthy product pipeline would enable 6% sales CAGR in CC terms to USD394m over FY24-26.
- Further, ALKEM is focusing on the biosimilar and CDMO business through Enzene biosciences and expects to reach breakeven in FY25.
- Over FY18-23, ALKEM has delivered 13%/10%/12% Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR. However, ROE decreased from 15% in FY18 to 14% in FY23.
- Considering 9% earnings CAGR and return ratio stabilizing at ~18% over FY24-26, we value ALKEM at 25x 12M (in line with its 10-yr average and 17% discount to sector average) forward earnings to arrive at a target price of INR5160. We believe the current valuation and ~65% stock appreciation over the past one year adequately factor the upside in earnings. We reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock.
- February 22, 2024 08:48
Oil & Gas outlook: Motilal Oswal sees continued growth opportunities
Oil & Gas | India Upstream: Still has more steam left!
Motilal OSwal
- Despite recent re-rating, we still see another 15-20% of ‘value’ upside’ left in both ONGC/OINL; beyond this, we believe growth prospects become paramount for a sustained re-rating.
- As a result, investor attention for both stocks could soon shift away from valuation discount (vs previous cycle) to assessing volume growth scenarios, analyzing operating costs (onshore versus offshore acreage) and the strength and visibility of the exploration and development pipeline.
- We see strong earnings growth catalysts for both stocks (IPO for NRL, start of operations at overseas assets such as Libya, Mozambique and Venezuela and turnaround of operations at OPaL) and maintain our Buy rating on both.
- February 22, 2024 08:46
Stock market live today: Genpharmasec rights issue finalised; 27.7 cr shares allotted at ₹1.75
Genpharmasec said pursuant to the finalisation of the basis of allotment of the Rights Issue as approved by BSE, the designated stock exchange, the rights issue committee has approved the allotment of 27,68,59,850 shares fully paid up at an issue price of ₹1.75 a share to the eligible equity shareholders.
- February 22, 2024 08:37
Stocks to watch today: Ashiana Housing
Ashiana Housing has launched Phase 1 of “Ashiana Nitara”, a premium homes project situated at Bhankrota Kalan, Jaipur (Rajasthan) on February 11. Phase 1 of Ashiana Nitara project comprises of 56 villas with total saleable area of 1.27 lakhs sq. ft. Of the 56 Villas launched, 14 Villas in Phase 1 of the project have been converted into bookings by February 20, having sale value of ₹22.90 crore and saleable area of 0.32 lakhs sq. ft.
- February 22, 2024 08:36
Stocks in news: Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited
he Board of Directors of Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited has approved the allotment of 2,50,000 shares of face value of ₹10 each as fully paid up at ₹110 a share and allotment of 15,50,000 Warrants at a price (including the Warrant Subscription price and the warrant exercise price) of ₹110 each payable in cash on preferential basis to Hardik Jain, Promoter and Executive Director of the Company
- February 22, 2024 08:24
Stocks in news: Infosys
Dow Jones, a global provider of news and business information, and Infosys have announced the rollout of a new and enhanced WSJ Preference Center featuring updated controls to help subscribers customise their digital experience.
- February 22, 2024 08:22
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher on positive global cues
Indian shares are set to open marginally higher on Thursday, after snapping a six-session winning streak in the previous session, while their Asian peers gained slightly, led by a rally in Japanese stocks. India’s GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,150 as of 8:11 a.m., indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 will open above its Wednesday’s close of 22,055.05. The blue-chip indexes, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, lost about 0.6% each on Wednesday, as domestic investors booked profits after six sessions of gains in which the benchmarks gained 2.7%. Domestic institutional investors snapped a seven-session buying streak on Wednesday, offloading shares worth ₹412 crore, on a net basis. Foreign investors, on the other hand, turned net buyers after two sessions, adding ₹285 crore of shares.
- February 22, 2024 08:07
Market live news: SEBI mulls allowing brokers to invest in non-securities businesses
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is deliberating on allowing brokers to invest in non-securities or unrelated businesses, said three people in the know.
Brokers are keen to use their surplus net worth or reserves to invest in fintech, technology and even real estate companies. Some want to lend to their NBFC arms.
Rule 8 (1)(f) and Rule 8 (3)(f) of the SCRR require that members of a stock exchange, including brokers, do not engage in businesses other than securities or commodity derivatives.
- February 22, 2024 08:05
Stock market live updates: Broker’s call: Glenmark Pharma (Neutral)
Motilal Oswal
Glenmark Pharma (GNP) delivered a miss on its Q3-FY24 earnings, largely due to the inventory reset in the domestic formulation (DF) business and an inferior show in the US generics segment. GNP has completed its remediation measures at Monroe and would be requesting the USFDA for a re-inspection.
- February 22, 2024 08:03
Global markets: Nvidia stock surges as revenue forecast tops estimates, AI demand continues
Nvidia on Wednesday forecast a roughly threefold surge in quarterly revenue that handily beat estimates as the company banked on towering demand for its industry-leading artificial-intelligence chips, sending its shares up 10 per cent after-hours.
The already-hefty demand for the company’s data center chips and graphics processing units (GPUs) continues to grow as firms scramble to expand their AI offerings. Nvidia’s silicon dominates the global market for AI chips, where it counts the likes of Microsoft among its customers.
- February 22, 2024 07:59
Market live news| CLSA’s on outlook for IOC, BP and HP
OMCs baking-in high margins and steep premiums to global peers; SELL
“Following the 63-80 per cent rally in the stock prices of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BP) and Hindustan Petroleum (HP), we run a three way sensitivity analysis to get a sense of what is priced-in.
Our calculations suggests these stocks are pricing-in much higher than historical marketing margins, a continuation of near-record refining margins and a notable premium to the global peer average EV/Ebitda multiple.
While a cut in the retail prices of diesel or petrol looks less likely now, a 5-7 per cent rally in crude prices may again raise worries over marketing margins. The government’s fiscal consolidation goal may make it look at avenues of raising fuel taxes after the elections. These, along with large global refining capacity additions, may soon raise doubt over the continuation of current high margins; we retain our SELL ratings on IOC, BP and HP.”
- February 22, 2024 07:44
Share market live updates| Federal Reserve meeting minutes: Risks of early interest rate cuts
- Policymakers expressed concerns about the risk of premature interest rate cuts.
- Uncertainty arose about the duration of borrowing costs to return inflation to the Fed’s 2% target.
- Most participants noted the risks of moving too quickly to ease policy stance.
- Only a few pointed to downside risks associated with maintaining an overly restrictive stance for too long.
- US stocks fell slightly, while the US dollar remained little changed.
- Fed policymakers agreed on a cautious, slower approach to rate cuts.
- Some participants cited a risk that progress on inflation could stall if the economy continued to perform strongly.
- February 22, 2024 07:36
Stock market live news: Broker’s call: LIC (Buy)
LIC’s focus on its Non-Par products is expected to drive the revenue and profitability growth in future, says AUM Capital. During the 9-month period ending December 2023, the share of non-par products increased to 14 per cent from 9.4 per cent a year ago. During the same period, the share of par products dropped to 85.96 per cent from 90.5 per cent.
- February 22, 2024 07:30
Share market live updates: Jubilant FoodWorks to focus more on Domino’s value offerings
Jubilant FoodWorks is looking to step up focus on Domino’s value offerings at a time when the QSR sector is witnessing sluggishness in the dine-in segment. The leading food services company, which launched the first outlet of Popeyes in the National Capital Region, expects the brand to emerge as the fastest QSR chain to cross the ₹1,000 crore-mark in the next 4-5 years.
Sameer Khetarpal, CEO & MD, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, told businessline, “I think it is a time where we need to pass more value to consumers. In high-inflation environment, consumer tighten their purse strings and conserve cash.
- February 22, 2024 07:27
Stock market live news: SC allows Vedanta to refurbish Thoothukudi Sterlite plant
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said Vedanta Ltd could refurbish its Thoothukudi copper smelting plant, closed six years ago on the grounds of environmental pollution, provided that it follows expert advice on environmental safeguards and made an upfront deposit in an escrow account.
The copper smelting plant was permanently shut down on the orders of the Tamil Nadu government six years ago on grounds of pollution. The 2018 closure of the plant was preceded by nearly 30 years of local protests, which had even led to an incident of police firing.
- February 22, 2024 07:21
Market live news: Elara Securities’ take on Indian real estate market
Strong quarter ends a bonanza CY23
Residential segment continues to shine
Despite the uptick in interest rates, escalating prices and global challenges, the housing market retained an optimistic outlook, marked by soaring property sales. This was driven by growing consumer confidence, shift to luxury housing, and the resilience of the Indian economy. Per property consultant Anarock, in CY23, new launches showed a significant annual growth of 25% (~445k units were launched in top-seven cities). Sales surpassed all prior benchmarks, posting a decadal high of 476k units and a yearly growth of 31%.
Demand was backed by robust supply pipeline, with many branded developers having announced new launches and entry into newer markets. In Q3FY24, both new launches and sales reached record highs, with launches totaling 117k units, up 26% YoY, and sales at 127k units, up 38% YoY. Prominent grade A developers such as Brigade Enterprises, Godrej Properties and Sobha Realty posted best-ever quarterly sales.
Commercial segment – Traction in leasing
Despite global volatility, India’s commercial real estate market was resilient in 2023. Per Knight Frank, office leasing grew a notable 15% YoY, resulting in absorption of 59.6msf in CY23, within striking distance of historical highs. This growth is predominantly led by employees returning to offices and the expansion of global companies’ operations in India. With the increase in transaction volumes, rentals also stabilized in various micro-markets.
Chennai made it to the top-three list for the first time, with ~2x leasing activity as compared with 2022, primarily due to a surge in demand from global capability centres (GCCs). Pan-India, GCCs accounted for 37% of leasing transactions.
Outlook: Anticipating further growth
India Real Estate breached the previous peak levels (in CY22) led by sustained demand momentum. And CY24 is on course to continue the trend provided no major headwinds obstruct construction activities. The industry is witnessing demand consolidation towards grade A developers, a trend that is projected to persist. The launch pipeline by these developers is expected to strengthen further through new land acquisitions in strategic locations and growth corridors.
Office portfolios may expand further as hybrid working evolves with strong ‘office-first’ approach. India’s growth ecosystem attracts both domestic and foreign occupiers, with global corporations making substantial investments and domestic occupiers expanding. These dynamics are set to bolster office market fundamentals in 2024.
- February 22, 2024 07:19
Stock market live news: Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Tata Capital Limited (TCL) first-time Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of ‘BBB-’.
The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned a Shareholder Support Rating (SSR) of ‘bbb-’
- February 22, 2024 07:18
Stocks in news today: Manali Petrochemicals Limited
PennWhite Limited, UK, announced that it is expanding its direct presence in the Indian market through setting up of a subsidiary in India viz., PennWhite India Private Ltd, effective February 8.
PennWhite, based in Middlewich (UK), is a leading manufacturer of antifoam chemistry under the Foam Doctor brand which is sold in more than 40 countries. A wide range of other speciality chemicals are also manufactured to service the needs of long-term customers. PennWhite’s processing aids play an essential part in the products of the world’s biggest brands; most consumers may not realise that many of their everyday products have been touched by our specialist processing aids, which are widely used in a wide range of applications, like food & food processing, wastewater treatment, upstream and downstream oil, increasingly in the coatings and adhesives industry.
The company was acquired in November 2022 by Manali Petrochemicals Limited, India (MPL), India’s only integrated manufacturer of polyols and a part of AM International, Singapore.
- February 22, 2024 07:16
Stock market live news: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 22-FEB-2024
• ASHOKLEY
• BALRAMCHIN
• BANDHANBNK
• BIOCON
• CANBK
• GMRINFRA
• GNFC
• HINDCOPPER
• INDIACEM
• INDUSTOWER
• NATIONALUM
• PEL
• PVRINOX
• RBLBANK
• ZEEL
- February 22, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar - 22.02.2024
10:30 India Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 57.0 versus Previous: 56.9)
14:00 EURO German Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 46.1 versus Previous: 45.5)
15:00 U.K. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 47.5 versus Previous: 47.0)
19:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 217K versus Previous: 212K)
20:15 U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 50.5 versus Previous: 50.7)
20:30 U.S. Existing Home Sales (Expected: 3.96m versus Previous: 3.78M)
- February 22, 2024 07:14
Market live news: Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 22.02.2024
DICIND, JSFB
Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 23.02.2024
FOSECOIND, RAIN, SANOFI, VALECHAENG
- February 22, 2024 07:14
Stock market live news: Major US listed stocks result calendar 22.02.2024
Lloyds Banking Group Plc (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Newmont Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Metals)
Dominion Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Moderna, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Quanta Services, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Infrastructure)
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Manufacturing)
Telefonica SA (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Entergy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Iron Mountain Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Infrastructure)
Teck Resources Ltd (Pre market) (Sector- Metals)
Pool Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
NICE Ltd (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Grab Holdings Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Intuit Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Booking Holdings Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotel)
EOG Resources, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Copart, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Block, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Nu Holdings Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
VICI Properties Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Edison International (Post market) (Sector- Power)
Rocket Companies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Media)
Coterra Energy Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Morningstar, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Carvana Co. (Post market) (Sector- Retail)
- February 22, 2024 07:12
Stock market live news: Researchbytes’ updates
Recent interviews:
ABB India: Sanjeev Sharma, MD
Railway Segment Has Seen Strong Ordering, Portfolio Is Broader & Localised: ABB India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GCooBnXAQg
Arvind SmartSpaces: Kamal Singal, CEO
Arvind SmartSpaces’ Sets Sales Record For 9MFY24; Phase 1 Inventory Gone in 7 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLQ3Kzx1KNM
ConfidencePetro: Nitin Khara, CMD
FY24 Revenue Will Be ?2800 Cr, Will Incur ?2,000 Cr Capex To Achieve Rev Guidance: Confidence Petro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gvpn01U3mpw
Home First Fina: Manoj Viswanathan., CEO
Don’t Expect Cost Of Borrowing To Move Up Beyond 10-15% From Hereon: Home First Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kD_VpscS3vY
KAYNES TECHNOLO: Jairam Sampath, Whole Time Director & CFO
Kaynes Tech: Key Growth Levers And Synergies From New Partnership
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3aA1Wo5yW0
Royal OrchHotel: CK Baljee, Chairman
Forecast For FY25 ARR & Margins; Hospitality Competition Rising?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCwowzu6AEU
ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES: Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Strong Q3 For Zaggle Prepaid Ocean SVCS | Outlook On FY25 Client Addition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUgcY2zCyXA
Balaji Amines: D Ram Reddy, MD
Balaji Amines Subdued Q3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vidTOmFbkQw
Brigade Ent: Pavitra Shankar, MD
We Will Continue To Invest In Land & New Projects: Brigade Enterprises
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b53bzqKYIt8
Deepak Nitrite: Maulik Mehtav, CEO
Key Levers For Growth; Uptick In Margins Likely?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-C-wib0knzI
Events today:
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today:
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
- February 22, 2024 07:11
Market live news: Fund flow activity on 21 February 2024 (in ₹ crore)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 105968.15 + 8224.06 Total: 114192.21
F&O Volume: 559798.03 + 235777.01 Total: 795575.04
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: 284.66
(17080.67 - 16796.01)
DII: NET SELL: -411.57
(10151.65 - 10563.22)
- February 22, 2024 07:08
Stock market live news: Despite RBI restrictions, MFs hiked stake in Paytm in January
Mutual funds holding in troubled Paytm (One 97 Communication) have increased 70 per cent to ₹3,384 crore in January compared with ₹1,995 crore in December as they ramped up exposure to average cost. Investors who have bought stock at a high price tend to buy more of the same stock when it falls. This helps them bring down the overall cost of investment.
In volume terms, fund houses hiked their holdings by 41 per cent in January to 4.4 crore shares, compared with 3.2 crore in December.
- February 22, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates: LTIMindtree and Eurolife FFH sign MoU to set GenAl and digital hubs in Europe and India
LTIMindtree signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eurolife FFH, a insurance company in Athens, Greece to establish Gen Al and Digital Hub in Athens and dedicated facilities in Poland, Europe and Mumbai, India.
This announcement also aligns with the Government of India’s newly introduced “Anusandhan” scheme, aimed at catalysing innovation and research within technology and startup ecosystem.
- February 22, 2024 07:04
bl analysis| GPT Healthcare IPO: Key things to know and should you subscribe?
GPT Healthcare’s IPO is fairly valued at 32 times annualised H1FY24 earnings, which can be supported by its growth plans in existing and new ventures.
But the steep discount to peer group valuation, which stands at 59 times FY24 EPS, may not contract anytime soon owing to the lower operating metrics.
- February 22, 2024 07:00
Market live updates| Day trading guide for February 22, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI.
- February 22, 2024 06:55
Market live news| Stock to sell today: UPL
UPL’s stock has been depreciating steadily since early last year. It faced a resistance between ₹780 and ₹800 and began to decline. A couple of weeks ago, UPL broke below an important support at ₹500.
This has increased the probability of further fall in the share price of UPL. Although there has been an increase in price recently, it is likely to be a corrective rally. Support-turned-resistance of ₹500 is likely to invite more bears, weighing on the stock.
- February 22, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates: Japan stocks, US futures rise as Nvidia impresses
Japanese stocks and US futures rose Thursday in a sign of fresh momentum in global equities after Nvidia Corp. unveiled a better-than-expected revenue forecast, per a Bloomberg report.
Japanese shares rallied, supported by a depressed yen, pushing the Nikkei 225 Index to within a whisker of its 1989 record high. South Korean shares also rose, while Australian shares erased early losses. The US futures climbed, reversing a small decline for the Nasdaq 100 and bolstering a small gain for the S&P 500, the report added.
Moves in US futures were spurred on by Nvidia results. The tech company’s shares soared as much as 11% in post-market trade after it said first-quarter revenue would likely hit $24 billion, above prior estimates of around $22 billion.
