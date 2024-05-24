May 24, 2024 07:18

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. | CMP Rs. 224 | M Cap Rs. 3512 Cr | 52 W H/L 299/146

(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)

Result has declined

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1068.7 Cr (-3.7% QoQ, 6.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1110.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 1004.9 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 109.9 Cr (-5.8% QoQ, 1.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 116.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 108.5 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 10.3% vs QoQ 10.5%, YoY 10.8%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. 42.5 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 59.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 47.3 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.7

Stock is trading at P/E of 12.4x FY25E EPS

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. | CMP Rs. 182 | M Cap Rs. 5105 Cr | 52 W H/L 196/75

(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)

Result is below expectations

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2499.8 Cr (17.2% QoQ, 22.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2208.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2133.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 2043.5 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 185.9 Cr (5.3% QoQ, 23.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 201.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 176.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 150.1 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 7.4% vs expectation of 9.1%, QoQ 8.3%, YoY 7.3%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. 268.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 107.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 86.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 85.6 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. 9.6

Stock is trading at P/E of 11.5x TTM EPS

UNO Minda Ltd. | CMP Rs. 816 | M Cap Rs. 46842 Cr | 52 W H/L 816/501

(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)

Result Ahead of Expectation

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3794 Cr (7.7% QoQ, 31.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3741.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3522.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 2889 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 474 Cr (24.9% QoQ, 48.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 422.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 379.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 319.3 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 12.5% vs expectation of 11.3%, QoQ 10.8%, YoY 11.1%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. 262.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 233.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 193.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 182.7 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.6

Stock is trading at P/E of 44.8x FY25E EPS

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1133 | M Cap Rs. 2872 Cr | 52 W H/L 1182/811

(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)

Result improved

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 305.5 Cr (7.3% QoQ, 1.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 284.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 301.5 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 47.1 Cr (17.7% QoQ, 39.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 40 Cr, YoY Rs. 33.7 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 15.4% vs QoQ 14%, YoY 11.2%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. 21.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 12.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 15.4 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. 8.5

Stock is trading at P/E of 70.8x TTM EPS

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd. | CMP Rs. 463 | M Cap Rs. 3974 Cr | 52 W H/L 505/304

(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)

Result is broadly in-line with expectations

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 177.8 Cr (6.6% QoQ, 23.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 172.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 166.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 143.8 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 46.5 Cr (0.2% QoQ, 20.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 45.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 46.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 38.5 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 26.2% vs expectation of 26.6%, QoQ 27.8%, YoY 26.8%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. 38.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 30.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 29.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 17.3 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.5

Stock is trading at P/E of 31.6x FY25E EPS