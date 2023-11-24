Stock Market| Share Market Updates- Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 24th November 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- November 24, 2023 16:17
Market Update: Sensex, Nifty settle marginally lower in volatile trade
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed with modest losses for the second straight session on Friday, following selling in IT stocks amid a lack of fresh buying triggers.
The BSE Sensex declined 47.77 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 65,970.04. The Nifty slipped 7.30 points or 0.04 per cent to 19,794.70.
Among the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel were among the laggards.
On the other hand, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.
- November 24, 2023 16:10
Currency Market Live Updates: Rupee declines to record closing low, tad down on week
The Indian rupee ended at a record closing low on Friday, weighed down by weakness in its Asian peers and dollar demand from foreign banks.
The rupee ended at 83.3675 against the US dollar, lower by 0.03 per cent compared with its close at 83.3425 in the previous session.
- November 24, 2023 15:58
Share Market Today: Fortis Malar Hospitals sells Chennai unit to MGM Healthcare for ₹45 crore
Fortis Malar Hospitals Limited has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with MGM Healthcare Private Limited for the sale of its business operations pertaining to Fortis Malar Hospital located in Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai, as a going concern, on a slump sale basis, to the Purchaser, for a lump sum consideration of approximately ₹45,50,00,000.
- November 24, 2023 15:55
Share Market Live Updates: Khadim India approves issue of 4.08 lakh convertible equity share warrants
The board of Khadim India has approved the issuance of up to 4,08,768 Fully Convertible Equity Share warrants of ₹10 each at an exercise price of ₹365 each to one of the Promoters and an identified Non-Promoter entity by way of preferential issue.
- November 24, 2023 15:53
Share Market Today: CGCEL launches Surebreeze Starspin
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited has announced the launch of Surebreeze Starspin (Launched in 1200 MM sweep size) under the sub-economy induction category.
- November 24, 2023 15:44
Share Market Live Updates: Standard Capital Markets’ board raises authorised share capital to ₹150 crore
Standard Capital Markets Limited informed that the company’s board has approved increasing authorised share capital from ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore; and approved bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 2:1.
- November 24, 2023 15:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty fall marginally
Sensex fell 47.77 pts to close at 65,970.04. Nifty fell 0.04% to close below 19,800.
- November 24, 2023 15:14
Share Market Live Updates: Zen Technologies stock up by 0.87%
Zen Technologies has entered into an MoU with the Govt. of Goa for setting up a new R&D and manufacturing facility. The stock trades at ₹762 on the NSE, up by 0.87%.
- November 24, 2023 15:11
IL&FS initiates arbitration by against PVVNL
IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited has initiated arbitration by against Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited(PVVNL) to secure its contractual rights and obligations with respect to rural electrification works in the villages of Amroha and Bulandshahr districts in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The arbitration is primarily, inter alia, against levying of Liquidated Damages and arbitrary deduction towards burnt transformers from the final receivables.
- November 24, 2023 15:09
Share Market Live Updates: Fedbank Financial Services IPO has been subscribed 1.92 times
Fedbank Financial Services IPO has been subscribed 1.92 times as of 3 pm on November 24, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 2.85 times, NII 1.26 times, retail 1.72 times, and those reserved for employees at 1.22 times. The issue closes today.
- November 24, 2023 15:07
Share Market Live Updates: Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) IPO has been subscribed 41.38 times
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) IPO has been subscribed 41.38 times as of 2:57 pm on November 24, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 54.77 times, NII 58.23 times, and retail 26.74 times. The issue closes today.
- November 24, 2023 15:06
Share Market Live Updates: Honasa stock jumps 13.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹479.65
Mamaearth, from the house of Honasa Consumer Limited, has launched its latest integrated marketing campaign for winters featuring actor and Brand Ambassador, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, alongside actress Ahsaas Channa, who has signed a year-long contract with the brand to represent its face category campaigns.
Honasa stock jumps 13.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹479.65.
- November 24, 2023 15:05
Share Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm:
Major gainers: Cipla (2.37%); Divi’s Lab (2.18%); Adani Enterprises (1.35%); Hindalco (0.93%); JSW Steel (0.92%)
Major losers: Apollo Hospitals (-1.75%); Wipro (-1.65%); HCL Tech (-1.58%); TCS (-1.33%); Britannia (-1.33%)
- November 24, 2023 15:02
Share Market Live Updates: Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on November 24, 2023, were 1,796 against 1,848 stocks that declined; 144 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,788. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 267, and those that hit a 52-week low was 22.
- November 24, 2023 14:56
Share Market Live Updates: Flair Writing Industries IPO has been subscribed 26.48 times
Flair Writing Industries IPO has been subscribed 26.48 times as of 2:48 pm on November 24, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 49.45 times, NII 30.02 times, and retail 11.83 times. The issue closes today.
- November 24, 2023 14:55
Share Market Live Updates: Tata Technologies IPO has been subscribed 49.98 times
Tata Technologies IPO has been subscribed 49.98 times as of 2:45 pm on November 24, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 126.86 times, NII 56.87 times, retail 15.49 times, those reserved for employees at 3.40 times, and for shareholder at 27.87 times. The issue closes today.
- November 24, 2023 14:52
Share Market Live Updates: BHEL stock surges by 6.69% on the NSE, trading at ₹152.30
- November 24, 2023 14:39
Share Market Live Updates: Greaves Cotton stock rises by 2.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹136.15
Greaves Engineering, engineering division of Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), has unveiled Biofuel Gensets at the 14th Agrovision India 2023 Agri Summit, held in Nagpur between November 24 and 27, 2023.
Greaves Cotton stock rises by 2.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹136.15.
- November 24, 2023 14:37
Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty edge down in afternoon trade
The NSE Nifty was down by 0.09 per cent or 16.95 points at 19,785, while the BSE Sensex was at 65,938, down by 0.12 per cent or 79.28 points at 2pm on Friday. A total of 3,750 stocks were actively traded, 1,863 advanced, while 1,744 declined and 143 remained unchanged. Two hundred and fifty-six stocks hit a 52-week high, while 21 stocks hit a 23-week low.
- November 24, 2023 14:25
Ramkrishna Forgings inks pact for solar power project in move to reduce its carbon footprint
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd has taken a step towards carbon neutrality with its investment in renewable energy. The company has partnered with Prozeal Green Energy Private Ltd to install a 7.82 MWp Solar PV Project. Currently, 5.2 MWp solar capacity is operational, with the remaining 2.62 MWp expected to go online soon. The move aligns with the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, marking a step towards reducing its carbon footprint. Ramkrishna Forgings aims to create a more sustainable future through clean energy initiatives.
- November 24, 2023 14:23
Share Market Live Updates: Top gainers of Nifty Metal stocks:
JSL (2.91%); Hindustan Copper (2.56%); Adani Enterprises (1.74%); NMDC (1.57%)
- November 24, 2023 14:05
Share Market Live Updates: Bondada Engineering stock down by 1.73%
Bondada Engineering Limited has received work order from Pace Digitek Infra Pvt Ltd., order worth over ₹20 crore. The stock trades at ₹442 on the BSE, down by 1.73%.
- November 24, 2023 13:44
Share Market Live Updates: Eimco Elecon (India) stock jumps 10% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,593.25
- November 24, 2023 13:42
Stock Market Live Updates: India to attract more investments from global corporations, investors in 2024: Goldman Sachs
In a dynamic, volatile global macroeconomic environment where set paradigms are shifting, India, seen as sector-averse, is likely to attract more investments from global corporations and investors.
Goldman Sachs in its report titled, ‘Asset Management Outlook 2024: Embracing New Realities’ said India has the advantage of resilient growth and strong demographics. “.. We expect more companies to become important manufacturing partners for global corporations diversifying their supply chains in steel, textiles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and automotives,” the report made available exclusively to businessline, said.
- November 24, 2023 13:40
Share Market Live Updates: Jay Bharat Maruti lays foundation stone at Kharkhoda plant in Maruti Suppliers Park, Sonipa
Jay Bharat Maruti informed about the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of Kharkhoda plant of the Company located at Maruti Suppliers Park, Sonipat, Haryana. The stock trades at ₹104.90 on the BSE, down by 0.33%.
- November 24, 2023 13:11
Share Market Live Updates: IndusInd Bank teams up with IGL for digital rupee acceptance; stock trades weak
IndusInd Bank has announced its association with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), to facilitate the acceptance of Digital Rupee, the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) launched by the Reserve Bank of India in 2022. The stock trades at ₹1,484.25 on the NSE, down by 0.12%.
- November 24, 2023 13:08
Share Market Live Updates: Ramkrishna Forgings partners with PROZEAL for solar PV project; stock trade muted
Ramkrishna Forgings had collaborated with Prozeal Green Energy Private Limited (PROZEAL) for the installation of a 7.82 MWp Solar PV Project at Unit 5 and Unit 6&7. The stock trades at ₹756.80 on the NSE, down by 0.54%.
- November 24, 2023 13:07
IPO trends: Fedbank Financial Services IPO subscribed 1.34 times as of 12:57 p.m.
Fedbank Financial Services IPO has been subscribed 1.34 times as of 12:57 pm on November 24, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 1.43 times, NII 0.77 times, retail 1.54 times, and those reserved for employees at 1.06 times. The issue closes today.
- November 24, 2023 13:06
Share Markets Live Updates: PIEDS launches ‘Womenpreneur for Bharat 1.0’ startup program
BITS Pilani’s technology business incubator, Pilani Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Society (“PIEDS”), has announced the launch of its start-up program, ‘Womenpreneur for Bharat 1.0,’ in association with the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), incubated within NITI Aayog, and supported by Aditya Birla Capital Foundation, the CSR arm of Aditya Birla Capital Limited
- November 24, 2023 13:05
IPO Trends: Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO subscribed 23.04 times as of 12:57 pm
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) IPO has been subscribed 23.04 times as of 12:57 pm on November 24, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 5.55 times, NII 44.81 times, and retail 23.38 times. The issue closes tomorrow.
- November 24, 2023 13:04
IPO Trends: Flair Writing Industries IPO subscribed 14.63 times as of 12:54 p.m.
Flair Writing Industries IPO has been subscribed 14.63 times as of 12:54 pmon November 23, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 17.87 times, NII 20.82 times, and retail 10.12 times. The issue closes today.
- November 24, 2023 13:04
IPO Trends: Tata Technologies subscribed 25.61 times as of 12:54 p.m.
Tata Technologies IPO has been subscribed 25.61 times as of 12:54 pm on November 24, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 33.26 times, NII 48.23 times, retail 14.09 times, those reserved for employees at 3.04 times, and for shareholder at 25.39 times. The issue closes today.
- November 24, 2023 13:03
Share Market Live Updates: Honasa Consumer sees 10.5% surge after hitting upper circuit post-listing
Shares of Honasa Consumer, parent company of Mamaearth, up 10.5 per cent on Friday after hitting upper circuit on Thursday. The stock has now surged 72% from its post-listing low of Rs 275.
- November 24, 2023 13:01
Share Market Live Updates: Phoenix Mills stock rises by 4.48% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,372.
- November 24, 2023 13:00
Commodities Market Live Updates: ‘Made in India’ branded steel exports ready for rollout as steel mills finally come on-board
The Steel Ministry plans to introduce ‘Made in India’ labelling across export offerings by March 2024, almost a year after the original deadline .
All the integrated steel players (ISPs), after initial hesitation, are now on board, according to a Ministry document accessed by businessline.
Pilots surrounding the initiative are expected to start from November .
- November 24, 2023 12:48
NFO Launch: Bajaj Finserv Asset Management unveils Balanced Advantage Fund for diverse investment exposure
Bajaj Finserv Asset Management has announced the launch of the Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF), an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund designed for investors seeking exposure to equity and equity-related instruments, including derivatives and fixed-income instruments.
- November 24, 2023 12:35
Share Market Live Updates: Surface transhipment centre launched by Allcargo Gati, stock up 2.56%
Allcargo Gati Limited (formerly GATI) has launched Surface Transhipment Centre and Distribution Warehouse (STCDW) at Mayasandra, Hobli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka. The stock rises by 2.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹136.20.
- November 24, 2023 12:23
Share Market Live updates: ICICI Prudential allots shares under stock option schemes, stock inches up
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited has informed the exchange regarding allotment of 28,925 shares under stock option schemes. The stock trades at ₹559.70 on the NSE, up by 0.67%.
- November 24, 2023 12:22
Stock Market Live Updates: Global Markets: Eurozone PMI signals contraction, Japan’s inflation climbs in October
Eurozone composite PMI inched up to 47.1 in Nov’23 from a near 3-year low of 46.5 in Oct’23, but remained in the contraction zone. As the downturn in business activity remains broad-based, the fear of recession has resurfaced in the current quarter. Furthermore, the recently released ECB minutes highlighted that inflation has been moderating in line with expectation and the members noted the possibility of interest rate hike, which remains on table. Separately, Japan’s headline inflation accelerated to 3.3% in Oct’23 (3% in Sep’23) and even the core inflation inched up to 2.9% in Oct’23. Additionally, factory activity contracted for the 6th straight month down to 48.1 in Nov’23 (48.7 in Oct’23) amidst weaker demand.
_*Global indices ended higher. Investors awaited more guidance on US interest rate movement. FTSE inched up with gains in energy stocks and comes in the wake of the interim budget along with measures announced by the government to support growth. Sensex ended flat. However, it is trading flat today, while other Asian indices are trading mixed. -- Wealthmills Securities
- November 24, 2023 12:20
Stock Recommendations: CLSA on Axis Bank - Rs 999.05 - BUY
Axis Bank hosted an analyst day detailing its various business segments and overall
performance. Management highlighted various initiatives taken and how the bank
has improved over the past four to five years on various parameters: asset quality, NIM, deposit franchise, ROE, etc. It highlighted that it has delivered 18% adjusted ROE over the past five quarters and is confident of maintaining it. While it did not quantify the Tier I ratio impact from the recent RBI guidelines on risk weights, it said the bank was comfortable on capital and would not look to raise equity. Analyst
questions/concerns revolved around loan growth (given muted deposit growth in
the system), the impact on ROE once rate cuts start and guidance on opex growth, among others. We keep our estimates, rating and target price unchanged.
- November 24, 2023 12:18
Share Market Live Updates: Dilip Buildcon wraps up NH-363 four-lanning in Telangana, valued at ₹1,140.50 crore; stock trade flat
Dilip Buildcon informed that the company has provisionally completed the four laning of NH-363 from Repallewada (Design km 42+000/ Existing Km 288+510) to Telangana/Maharashtra Border (Design Km 94+602/Existing Km 342+000) (Design Length = 52.602 Km) in the State of Telangana, worth ₹1,140.50 crore.
The stock trades at ₹423.30 on the NSE, down by 0.79%.
- November 24, 2023 12:16
Stock Market Live Mid-Day Updates: Indian markets hold steady in lacklusture trade; IT stocks dip
Indian equities traded range-bound on Friday, primarily influenced by a decline in information technology stocks post a recent surge. By 12:10 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 gained a marginal 0.05% to reach 19,812.10 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex slightly rose by 0.03% to 66,038.62.
Despite this, both benchmarks are poised for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, largely based on expectations of a peaking interest rate scenario in the U.S. and Europe.
Nifty Pharma saw notable gains, with top performers including Gland Pharma (5.32%), Lupin (2.83%), Glenmark (2.33%), Divi’s Lab (2.18%), and Larus Labs (2.13%).
Several stocks marked a 52-week high, including Onelife Capital Advisors (20%), The New India Assurance Company (17.25%), Compucom Software (14.98%), General Insurance Corporation of India (13.58%), and Honasa Consumer (12.57%).
By noon, BSE witnessed 1,989 advancing stocks against 1,522 declining ones, with 161 stocks unchanged among 3,672 total trades. There were 244 stocks reaching a 52-week high and 18 hitting a 52-week low.
Key gainers on NSE at noon included Cipla (2.79%), Divi’s Lab (1.94%), Hindalco (1.88%), Dr Reddy (1.34%), and JSW Steel (1.10%). Meanwhile, major losers comprised HCL Tech (-1.15%), TCS (-0.93%), Wipro (-0.91%), Apollo Hospitals (-0.89%), and Adani Ports (-0.71%).
- November 24, 2023 12:09
Nifty Today: Major gainers on NSE at noon trade
Major gainers on the NSE at 12:
Cipla (2.79%); Divi’s Lab (1.94%); Hindalco (1.88%); Dr Reddy (1.34%); JSW Steel (1.10%)
Major losers:
HCL Tech (-1.15%); TCS (-0.93%); Wipro (-0.91%); Apollo Hospitals (-0.89%); Adani Ports (-0.71%)
- November 24, 2023 12:08
BSE Market Update - 1,989 stocks advance, 1,522 decline, and 161 unchanged
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on November 24, 2023, were 1,989 against 1,522 stocks that declined; 161 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,672. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 244, and those that hit a 52-week low was 18.
- November 24, 2023 11:59
Share Market Live Updates: Taylormade Renewables climbs 5% on BSE, forges framework agreement for carbon and water credits
Taylormade Renewables stock rises by 5% on the BSE, trading at ₹815. The company had entered into a framework agreement with an Internationally accredited aggregator for obtaining and transacting carbon credits & water credits for zero liquid discharge systems installed by TRL through which there will be more efficient end use of treated water generated from the ZLD system.
- November 24, 2023 11:58
Share Market Live Updates: SIS greenlights ₹3.5 crore investment in Entitled Solutions, stock gains 0.74%
SIS Limited has approved an investment of upto ₹3.5 crore in Entitled Solutions Private Limited by way of subscription to Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs), for the acquisition of a minimum of 4.73% shareholding.
SIS stock trades at ₹440.50 on the BSE, up by 0.74%.
- November 24, 2023 11:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Bank Nifty prediction today – Nov 24, 2023: Index trading within key levels
Bank Nifty opened today’s session at 43,607.35 versus yesterday’s close of 43,577.50. It is now at 43,725, up 0.3 per cent.
The advances/ declines ratio stands at 9/3. HDFC Bank, up 0.6 per cent, is the top gainer, whereas AU Small Finance Bank, down 0.5 per cent, is the top loser.
Nifty private bank is up 0.3 per cent, whereas the Nifty PSU bank index is up 0.2 per cent.
- November 24, 2023 11:41
Share Market Live Updates: Radico Khaitan launches new flavoured alcoholic beverage; Shares edge lower
Radico Khaitan Ltd has launched Magic Moments Remix Pink Vodka to meet the rising demand for coloured and flavoured alcoholic beverages. It is positioned in the premium segment and will be launched in UP, Rajasthan, and Assam before expanding nationwide. Magic Moments Vodka achieved a sales milestone of five million cases in FY2023, holding a 60 per cent market share in the vodka category. The new Pink Vodka variant, enriched with natural flavours of black mulberry, elderflower, and raspberry, aligns with the growing trend of coloured vodka.
- November 24, 2023 11:38
Nifty prediction today – Nov 24, 2023: Index near a range top
Nifty 50 (19,800) began today’s session almost flat at 19,809.60 versus Thursday’s close of 19,802. It has stayed flat in the first hour of trade.
The market breadth gives a bearish picture as the advances/ declines ratio of the Nifty 50 stands at 20/30. However, most mid- and small-cap indices are in the green.
- November 24, 2023 11:29
IPO update: Fedbank Financial Services Limited IPO subscription details at 11:03 am on November 24, 2023 (Issue Day 3)
Fedbank Financial Services Limited IPO fully subscribed
Total subscription: 1.00 time
QIB portion: 0.56 times
NII portion: 0.64 times
Retail Individual Investors portion: 1.40 times
Employee Reserved portion: 0.89 times
(Source: BSE Cumulative Demand Schedule)
- November 24, 2023 11:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Major stocks that hit 52-week high
Onelife Capital Advisors (20%)
The New India Assurance Company (17.25%)
Compucom Software (14.98%)
General Insurance Corporation of India (13.58%)
Honasa Consumer (12.57%)
- November 24, 2023 11:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Axita Cotton gains 2.74% on NSE; proposes 1:3 bonus share Issue
Axita Cotton stock rises 2.74% on the NSE, trading at ₹30.05. Its board had recommended the issuance of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 to its shareholders (as on record date] subject to the approval of shareholders.
- November 24, 2023 11:10
Currency Market Live Updates: India rupee little changed
The Indian rupee traded in a very narrow range early on Friday as traders looked for new cues that could spur some momentum in the local unit.
The rupee was at 83.3575 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:45 a.m. IST, little changed from its close at 83.3475 in the previous session. The rupee was contained in a 83.3450-83.3650 range in the session so far.
Asian currencies edged lower with the Korean won and Thai baht dipping by 0.4%.
The dollar index was steady at 103.7 as global markets were largely muted following the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.
The rupee is “likely to stay in the same 5-6 paisa range through the day,” a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.
- November 24, 2023 11:08
Sensex Today: Major gainers, losers at 11 a.m.
Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am:
NIACL (16.82%); General Insurance (12.29%); Elecon (10.64%); Edelweiss (9.84%); FCL (7.90%)
Major losers:
DB Realty (-3.84%); Hindustan Petroleum (-2.80%); Paytm (-2.79%); DishTV (-2.55%); Balrampur Chini Mills (-2.26%)
- November 24, 2023 11:08
Share Market Live Updates: SEPC– RIGHT ISSUE_Record Date on Tuesday
Issue Open - 06-December-23 , Issue Close 18-December-23
Right issue Size: Rs. 49.9 Crs (3.84 Crs Shares)
Stock Price – 20.63 /-
Right issue Price: Rs. 13/-
Payment Terms: 100% at the time of the application
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 Rights Equity Shares for every 36 (Effectively 0.03 for every 1 share held).
Last Trade date (Cum Right): 24 November 2023 (Today)
Ex-Right Trading date: 28 November 2023
Record Date: 28 November 2023
Right Entitlement (RE) Trading Period:- 06 December 2023 to 12 December 2023
Last day of Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: 12 December 2023
Date of Allotment (on or about): 22 December 2023
Date of listing (on or about): 29 December 2023
Effective Discount Per share – Rs. 0.21
{CMP-[(no. of Shares * CMP) + (No. of RE * Right issue Price) ]/ No. of Shares incl. RE}
- November 24, 2023 11:05
Mid-morning Updates: Indian stocks stable; IT declines, Hazoor Multi Projects surges nearly 10%
At mid-morning on Friday, Indian stocks remained steady, with IT shares retracting post a recent uptrend. The NSE Nifty 50 edged up by 0.05% to reach 19,811.25 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex saw a marginal decline of 0.01% to settle at 66,022.07.
Despite this, both indices are poised for a fourth consecutive weekly climb, bolstered by expectations of stabilized interest rates in the U.S. and Europe.
Hazoor Multi Projects witnessed a remarkable surge of 9.97% on the BSE, hitting ₹151.70, driven by a significant work order worth ₹1,129.81 crore.
In the Nifty Pharma category, top gainers included Gland Pharma (5.32%), Lupin (2.83%), Glenmark (2.33%), Divi’s Lab (2.18%), and Larus Labs (2.13%).
- November 24, 2023 11:00
IPO Watch: Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO subscribed 18.65 times as of 10:54 a.m.
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) IPO has been subscribed 18.65 times as of 10:54 am on November 24, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 3.37 times, NII 34.33 times, and retail 20.37 times. The issue closes tomorrow.
- November 24, 2023 10:59
IPO Watch: Fedbank Financial Services IPO subscribed 0.99 times as of 10:51 a.m.
Fedbank Financial Services IPO has been subscribed 0.99 times as of 10:51 am on November 24, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.56 times, NII 0.61 times, retail 1.38 times, and those reserved for employees at 0.89 times. The issue closes today.
- November 24, 2023 10:50
Share Market Live Updates: Bank of Baroda plans ₹5,000 crore infrastructure bond issue; stock up 0.26%
Bank of Baroda has decided to issue, in first tranche, Infrastructure Bonds of upto ₹5,000 crore (Base issue of ₹1000 crore and Green Shoe Option of upto ₹4000 crore) for a tenor between 7 to 10 years.
The stock trades at ₹194.85 on the NSE, up by 0.26%.
- November 24, 2023 10:49
IPO Watch: Flair Writing Industries IPO subscribed 7.53 times as of 10:42 am
Flair Writing Industries IPO has been subscribed 7.53 times as of 10:42 am on November 24, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 1.38 times, NII 13.96 times, and retail 8.30 times. The issue closes today.
- November 24, 2023 10:48
Share Market Live updates: Top gainers of Nifty Pharma stocks
Gland Pharma (5.32%)
Lupin (2.83%)
Glenmark (2.33%)
Divi’s Lab (2.18%)
Larus Labs (2.13%)
- November 24, 2023 10:44
Share Market Live Updates: Tata Technologies IPO has been subscribed 18.12 times
Tata Technologies IPO has been subscribed 18.12 times as of 10:39 am on November 24, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 12.94 times, NII 38.38 times, retail 12.59 times, those reserved for employees at 2.64 times, and for shareholder at 22.70 times. The issue closes today.
- November 24, 2023 10:40
Rupee slips 2 paise to new low of 83.36 against dollar in early trade
The rupee depreciated 2 paise and fell to its all-time low of 83.36 against the US dollar in the morning session on Friday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.33 against the dollar. It touched a low of 83.36 in initial deals, registering a fall of 2 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee settled at 83.34 against the American currency.
- November 24, 2023 10:32
Lupin Ltd.’s shares up on approval for Canagliflozin & Bromfenac Ophthalmic
Lupin Ltd.’s shares were up by 2.07 per cent after the company secured tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Canagliflozin Tablets. The tablets, available in 100 mg and 300 mg, serve as a generic equivalent of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ‘s Invokana Tablets.
- November 24, 2023 10:28
Share Market Live Updates: Gland Pharma stock rises by 5.02%
Gland Pharma has received USFDA’s Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) following the closure of inspection at the Company’s Pashamylaram Facility at Hyderabad.
Gland Pharma stock rises by 5.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,793.45.
- November 24, 2023 10:28
Share Market Live Updates: Board of S I Capital & Financial Services has approved and allotted 7,500 NCD
The board of S I Capital & Financial Services has approved and allotted 7,500 Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) of face value of ₹1,000 each on private placement basis.
- November 24, 2023 10:25
Share Market Live Updates: Suprajit Engineering stock rises by 1.43%
Suprajit Engineering has informed about outright purchase of industrial property with land measuring 1,75,000 sq.ft along with buildings measuring 70,000 sq.ft located at Jigani Industrial Area. The stock rises by 1.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹378.70.
- November 24, 2023 10:24
Share Market Live Updates: Cyient DLM stock rises by 1.34%
Cyient DLM is in receipt of an award under category ‘Best Performer – Electronic Hardware Exports Tier II & III Region (Exports upto ₹2000 Crore) by STPI Karnataka IT Exports Award for the year 2022-23. The stock rises by 1.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹657.
- November 24, 2023 10:06
Share Market Live Updates: Apar Industries dips 1.35% on NSE after ₹1,000 crore QIP launch
Apar Industries stock declines by 1.35% on the NSE, trading at ₹5,606.15 following the launch of ₹1,000 crore QIP.
- November 24, 2023 10:05
Share Market Live Updates: Lupin surges 2.01% on NSE post USFDA approvals
Lupin stock rises by 2.01% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,222.25 after receiving multiple approvals from the USFDA.
- November 24, 2023 10:01
Share Market Live Updates: Persistent Systems joins MSCI India, S&P BSE 100, and S&P BSE Senxe Next 50 indices; stock up 0.42%
Persistent Systems has been selected for inclusion in the MSCI India Index, S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 indices. The stock trades at ₹6,405.35 on the NSE, up by 0.42%.
- November 24, 2023 09:59
Stock Market Live Updates: SC to hear PILs seeking investigation into allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud against Adani Group
- November 24, 2023 09:51
Stock Market Live Updates: Bank of Baroda aiming for 10 lakh active CBDC users by FY24-end
Bank of Baroda is aiming to increase the number of active CBDC users to 10 lakh by the end of the current financial year from 2.5 lakh users at present, Executive Director Joydeep Dutta Roy said on the sidelines of FIBAC 2023, organised jointly by FICCI and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).
- November 24, 2023 09:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Hazoor multi projects soars 9.97% on BSE; bags ₹1,129.81 crore work order
Hazoor Multi Projects stock surges by 9.97% on the BSE, trading at ₹151.70, following the receipt of work order worth ₹1,129.81 crore.
- November 24, 2023 09:42
Share Market Live Updates: JSW Steel edges up 0.17% after ₹750 crore investment in JSW Paints
JSW Steel stock inches up by 0.17% on the NSE, trading at ₹776.85 following the completion of investment of ₹750 crore in JSW Paints Pvt Ltd.
- November 24, 2023 09:38
Share Market Live Updates: Prestige Estate Projects dips 1.63% despite Bangalore project launch
Prestige Estate Projects stock declines by 1.63% on the NSE, trading at ₹901.85 following the launch of residential project “Prestige Glenbrook” in Bangalore.
- November 24, 2023 09:37
Share Market Live Updates: RailTel Bags ₹52.87 crore work order from Gujarat Informatics; stock trade muted
RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has received a work order from Gujarat Informatics Limited under flagship program called “Video Integration and State Wide Advance Security-VISWAS”- Phase-II. The estimated revenue for 5 years is ₹52.87 crore. The stock trades at ₹290.40 on the NSE, down by 0.60%,
- November 24, 2023 09:35
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
Divi’s Lab (2.05%); Cipla (1.77%); Dr Reddy (1.55%); M&M (0.62%); NTPC (0.59%)
Major losers:
HCL Tech (-0.47%); Hero Motocorp (-0.38%); BPCL (-0.36%); TCS (-0.34%); Titan(-0.28%)
- November 24, 2023 09:35
Share Market Live Updates: Bhageria Industries establishes Bahrain subsidiary
Bhageria Industries has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Kingdom Bahrain by name of Bhageria Industries Holding Company.
- November 24, 2023 09:34
Stock Market Live Updates: V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services on today’s makret outlook
“The dominant trend in the market this year is the huge outperformance of the mid and small caps. While Nifty is up only 8.82% YTD, Nifty midcap index and Nifty Smallcap index are up 33.38% and 41.66% YTD. It is important to understand that Nifty is depressed by the poor performance of banks which have the largest weightage in Nifty. The Nifty Bank index is almost flat this year with measly growth of 0.87%.
Banks are underperforming despite very good results because they are over-owned and sustained FII selling is weighing on bank stocks. Mid and smallcaps are under-owned and retail exuberance is largely driving these stocks. There is no valuation comfort in the broader market but valuations are fair in large caps.
Therefore, the next leg of the rally, driven by institutional money - both foreign and domestic- will be driven by large caps.”
- November 24, 2023 09:33
CurrencyMarket Live Updates: Anand James of Geojit Financial Services on USD-INR outlook
Lacklustre moves continue, with 83.3-83.26 becoming a sticky region. We will look for slippage below 83.26, to spot loss in strength, calling for consolidation inside 83.19 - 83.02 again, but the bias appears to be moderately up.
- November 24, 2023 09:33
Stock Market Live Updates: Anand James of Geojit Financial Services on Derivative outlook
Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 19800 for Calls and 19800 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 20000 for Calls and 19800 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 19800 for Calls and 19800 for Puts in weekly and at 20300 for Calls and 19800 for Puts in monthly contracts. FIIs decreased their future index long position holdings by 5.73%, increased future index shorts by 1.27% and decrease in index options by 25.63% in Call longs, 17.40% decrease in Call short, 28.51% decrease in Put longs and 28.63% decrease in Put shorts.
- November 24, 2023 09:32
Stock Market Live Updates: Anand James of Geojit Financial Services on Nifty outlook
Our stance yesterday was to move up the downside marker to 19790 which is where dips were arrested. Though the turn higher thereof was not exciting enough, we are motivated enough to persist with the prevailing direction and the 19960-20100 objectives, but with 19790/750 region continuing to be watched out for.
- November 24, 2023 09:31
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil futures rise on speculation of further production cuts; OPEC+ meeting expected to decide
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning following the speculations over the further production cuts by the oil producing nations in the coming days. The ministerial meeting of OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies, known as OPEC+, is likely to come out with a decision in this regard in its proposed meeting on November 30. At 9.19 am on Friday, January Brent oil futures were at $81.41, down by 0.01 per cent; and January crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $76.47, up by 0.10 per cent. December crude oil futures were trading at ₹6385 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹6374, up by 0.17 per cent; and January futures were trading at ₹6433 as against the previous close of ₹6418, up by 0.23 per cent.
- November 24, 2023 09:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Chris Wood’s portfolio adjustments: Bajaj Fin out, JSW Energy in; allocations shift in India and Asia ex-Japan portfolios
Chris Wood of Jefferies
Changes to Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio
Investment in Bajaj Fin removed
Allocated 4% to JSW Energy
Investment in Zomato increased by 1 percentage point
Changes to India long-only portfolio
Investments in JSW Energy, AU Small Fin & L&T
increased by 1 percentage point
Investments in Bajaj Fin ONGC & RIL reduced by 1 percentage point
- November 24, 2023 09:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Jefferies’ Mahesh Nandurkar: Strategic cash deployment amidst eased macro concerns, emphasises capex cycle and new portfolio additions
Mahesh Nandurkar of Jefferies says
We had raised cash tactically in our model portfolio in early Sep, which we are now deploying as the key macro concerns of higher US yields, rising oil prices and near-term state election results have subsided
Conviction on capex cycle theme continues unabated with specific focus on housing, power sector among other industrial sectors
Add Coal India, Honasa, Eicher, NTPC, HDFC Bank & IPRU Life at cost of cash, Marico, Maruti, PGRD& NBFC
- November 24, 2023 09:27
Stock Recommendations: MS on Avenue Supermart
Recent survey indicate a rising preference toward online grocery shopping is underway
Nevertheless, think TAM remains sufficiently high for offline, offline & quick delivery to co-exist
Co’s profitability keeps us excited about biz & stk
- November 24, 2023 09:27
Stock Recommendations: Investec on Cipla
Argue sharp price correction should be an opportunity to BUY
a)as there is no impact to est.
b)think Import Alert probability is low
c)even on Import Alert, exemptions/albuterol alternate site could minimise impact to to <5% of FY26E EPS
- November 24, 2023 09:27
Stock Recommendations: MS on Jubilant FoodWorks
AlphaWise survey points to higher gains for competition on order frequency vs. Dominos, even as Dominos continues to dominate most parameters vs. peers
Structural transition to eating out or eating outside home food continues
- November 24, 2023 09:26
Stock Recommendations: MS on Zomato
AlphaWise survey on quick delivery highlights
a) large TAM cutting across multiple categories
b) strong growth potential with room to take share from alternate channels
c) Blinkit’s leadership position
- November 24, 2023 09:26
Stock Market Live Updates: Axis Bank analyst meet takeaways
Deposit growth normalisation journey; eight more qtrs to go
RBI regulations do not warrant a capital raise
Sticky cost ratios in near term; tech investments to continue
Citi portfolio performance in line
CLSA
‘GPS’ strategy on track; emphasis on partnerships
Bharat banking a key growth lever; Deposits a focus area too
Bullish on digital offerings; Continued investments in tech and analytics
Jefferies
Reiterated that initiatives to improve deposits are paying off
Sees ltd impact from RBI’s cautious stance
Asset quality is stable & ROE of 18% can be sustained
HSBC
Aims to maintain 18% RoE in medium term
Improvement in through-the-cycle NIMs & fees; benign credit costs allow AXSB to invest in distribution/technology
Shrinking of AXSB’s ROA gap to peers should drive valuation re-rating
- November 24, 2023 09:24
Stock Market Live Updates: OPENING BELL: Sensex, Nifty begin higher, poised for fourth weekly advance
Indian equities opened higher, eyeing a fourth consecutive weekly climb amid speculations of peaking interest rates in the U.S. and Europe. In early trading, the BSE Sensex rose by 30.93 points to 66,048.74, while the NSE Nifty saw a gain of 17.90 points at 19,819.90.
Cipla, Divis Labs, Dr Reddy’s, Grasim, and NTPC led the gainers within the Nifty stocks, whereas TCS, BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, and Bajaj Auto faced declines.
Asian markets were subdued, influenced by a retreat in Chinese stocks following a surge driven by optimism for the property sector’s support. Foreign institutional investors broke a four-session selling streak by purchasing Indian shares worth Rs 256 crore, while domestic institutional investors acquired shares worth Rs 457 crore.
Amid global economic concerns, markets brace for a cautious opening. Avdhut Bagkar from StoxBox anticipates a stable start amidst varied Asian trading, accentuated by the absence of US cues due to Thanksgiving and a reserved outlook for Indian benchmarks.
- November 24, 2023 09:02
Commodities Market Live Updates: Reliance Securities Analyst Sriram Iyer: Brent futures slip amid US Holiday, OPEC+ meeting delay
Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities:Brent futures fell for a second day on Thursday in light trade due to the US Thanksgiving holiday as concerns over demand continue amid rising US inventories.
Domestic crude futures ended flat on Thursday.
The surprise delay of the OPEC+ meeting a day earlier clouds expectations the group will support additional production cuts.
From an intraday perspective, international crude oil prices have started weaker and could witness lackluster trade this early Friday morning in Asian trading as a thanksgiving holiday in the U.S could continue to keep traders and investors away from the markets. Domestic gas futures gained on Thursday; NYMEX was shut on account of a thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.
However, ample inventories are expected to meet strong gas demand despite colder weather forecasts for next week.
From an intraday perspective, NYMEX has started with gains this early Friday morning in Asian trading but could witness lackluster trade as a thanksgiving holiday in the U.S could continue to keep traders and investors away from the markets.
However, long-term forecasts see a warm start to December and could keep upside capped.
- November 24, 2023 09:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Kotak Securities’ Shrikant Chouhan analyses dull market activity, warns of Nifty weakness
Shrikant Chouhan – Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities
Benchmark indices witnessed dull activity on Thursday, with Nifty closing 9 points lower while Sensex falling 5 points. Among sectors, some buying was seen in realty stocks, while pharma and healthcare indices fell by more than 1 per cent. Technically, the market witnessed intraday profit booking at higher levels after a promising start.
Although the short-term structure of the market is positive, Nifty has made a double top at 19875. It needs to surpass 19875 levels otherwise it will invite weakness in the short term.
- November 24, 2023 08:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Markets anticipate flat opening following US holiday, European highs, and oil price drop: Vikas Jain, Reliance Securities
Expects the market to open on a flat note on account of long holiday in the domestic equity bourses (Monday is close), following the Thanksgiving holiday yesterday in US and half day in the US market today. Among the global markets, the European market ended at a 2-month high yesterday and Europe 600 Index traded above its 200-day moving average level after announcing a mixed bag of Eurozone October PMI data. Japan Index surged 1% due to a fall in October core inflation. Oil price declined to below $82/bbl due to reduced geo-political tension in the Middle-East region as Israel-Hamas war cease-fire will begin from today’s Morning. Gift Nifty is trading flat to negative. Positive factors in the domestic market were that the FIIs turned net buyers yesterday, fall in oil price, US 10-Year bond yield fell to 3-month low, Nasdaq Composite surged to 22-month high and European market yesterday closed on a 2-month high. Oil – Brent Crude declined 1% to below $82/bbl. The OPEC+ meeting that was pushed back by several days to Nov. 30 will now be held online, the group said. Gold – Gold steadied below the key level of $2,000 an ounce, as investors weighed the direction of US interest rates and the dollar weakened. --Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities
- November 24, 2023 08:57
Commodities Market Live updates: Bullion Cues: Gold and silver gain on weak US data, Fed rate pause speculation: Rahul Kalantri, Mehta Equities VP
“Gold and silver experienced a marginal uptick in a low-volume session, attributed to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. This increase in precious metals followed disappointing U.S. durable goods and core durable goods orders data, hinting at a potential pause in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve in upcoming policy meetings. The safe-haven appeal of gold and silver strengthened further in response to lacklustre U.S. economic data, coinciding with corrections in the dollar index and bond yields, which also contributed to supporting precious metal prices. The U.S. manufacturing PMI data is scheduled for release later today and could provide additional guidance for the precious metals market. Anticipate continued volatility in today’s session for both gold and silver. -- Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd
- November 24, 2023 08:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Markets set for cautious open amid global stability: Avdhut Bagkar, StoxBox Analyst
The global outlook is unchanged despite weaker readings in trade, consumer confidence, and business activity. Still-elevated inflation and interest rates are acting as headwinds to economic growth around the globe. On the Global front, the US market was shut for trading on Thursday owing to the Thanksgiving holiday. However, European markets rose marginally even as the ECB’s October meeting minutes showed a more concerned central bank regarding growth. On the commodity front, Oil continued its slide on news that OPEC+ will hold its delayed meeting online rather than in person. In contrast, Gold prices remained consistent in the early Asian session today due to a lack of fresh economic data from the United States. While the Asian stocks are trading in the mix this morning despite signs that China is taking measures to alleviate its property sector woes, the Indian markets look set to open on a cautious Friday without overnight cues from Wall Street. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. -- Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox.
- November 24, 2023 08:47
Share Market Live Updates: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 28 November 2023 (Tuesday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 313.2
Veeram Securities Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.05
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 8.82
- November 24, 2023 08:34
Commodities Market Live Updates: Centre may enforce sugar stock declaration to ensure availability throughout the year
The government is considering a mechanism to enforce and verify stock declaration of sugar by mills, stockists and wholesalers to ensure sufficient availability through the year in coordination with the States amid expectations for lower production, though this will be more than consumption.
In September this year, an Order of the Food Ministry asked sugar mills to furnish details of the quantity of sugar sold in each month “in order to have complete data of stocks with sugar traders, dealers, wholesalers, big retail chains and processors to ensure sufficient availability at reasonable prices”
- November 24, 2023 08:33
Stock Market Live Updates: IL&FS puts its stake in ITPCL, one of the biggest assets under its portfolio, up for sale
IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Limited (ITPCL) is a subsidiary of IL&FS Energy Development Company (IEDCL) Limited, an IL&FS Group company.
IL&FS group is looking to exit from this asset by divesting its complete shareholding in ITPCL - held via equity stake of 92.42 % owned by IEDCL and IL&FS and FCCDs of INR 240 Crore owned by IEDCL
As a part of IL&FS resolution framework, ITPCL has recently restructured its outstanding debt with lenders approval and is in process of filing NCLAT application for conversion from Amber to Green Category company.
The company also completed interim distribution of Rs 2,150 crore to senior secured creditors on September 30. This disbursal reduced its outstanding debt by over Rs 1,900 crores.
ITPCL was incorporated to set up an integrated 3,180 MW thermal power plant. Currently it operates 1,200 MW thermal power plant with two units of 600 MW each based at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu (50 Km from Pondicherry)
The company has executed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for Unit 1 with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Co. Ltd (TANGEDCO) for 15 years
ITPCL also has a license to mine coal block in Upau, South Kalimantan, Indonesia, covering 5,908 hectares and is constructing a captive port, adjacent to the ITPCL power plant.
- November 24, 2023 08:32
Share Market Live Updates: Trading Tweaks
Ex/record date Interim dividend: BMW Industries, Ddev Plastiks Industries, ESAB India, Goldiam International, Manappuram Finance, Natco Pharma, Power Finance Corporation, Uniparts India.
Ex/record date Bonus issue: Avantel
Ex/record date Buyback: Gujarat Narmada Valley fetilizers & Chemicals, Tata Consultancy Services.
Move into a short-term ASM framework: Prataap Snacks.
- November 24, 2023 08:32
Share Market Live Updates: Pledge Share Details
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala created a pledge of 1.93 lakh equity shares on Nov. 20.
- November 24, 2023 08:31
Share Market Live Updates: Insider Trading
Usha Martin: Promoter group Nidhi Rajgarhia sold 8,000 equity shares on Nov. 21.
D B Realty: Promoter group Shravan Kumar Bali sold 81,060 equity shares between Nov. 20 and 21.Promoter Vinod Goenka HUF sold 2.7 lakh equity shares on Nov. 21.
Ultramarine and Pigments: The promoter group sold 2,976 equity shares between Nov. 22 and 23.
- November 24, 2023 08:31
Share Market Live Updates: Bulk Deals
Home First Finance: Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Global Investment Fund Asia Pacific Equity Fund bought over a 3.25% stake in Home First Finance Company India Ltd. for over 249 crore. True North Fund V LLP,Orange Clove Investments B.V., Aether Mauritius Ltd., True North Fund V LLP, Orange Clove Investments BV, and Aether Mauritius Ltd. sold over a 9.8% stake in Home First Finance Company India.
D B Realty: Authum Investment & Infrastructure bought 27 lakh shares (0.53%) at 198.90 apiece, while Neelkamal Tower Construction LLP sold 73 lakh shares (1.45%) at 199.05 apiece.
- November 24, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch Out for on November 24
Lupin: The pharma major has received approval from the U.S. FDA for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07%, and tentative approval from the U.S. FDA for Canagliflozin Tablets.
LTIMindtree: The global technology consulting and digital solutions company, launched the Quantum-Safe Virtual Private Network (VPN) link in London in collaboration with Quantum Xchange and Fortinet.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The company’s e-ticket booking and cancellation were temporarily affected today from 11:15 a.m. to 1:52 p.m. due to technical reasons, and the same has been resolved.
Granules: The company received a communication from the GST authorities directing the payment of a tax liability of Rs 43.43 lakh for the tax period July 2017 to March 2021.
Radico Khaitan: The company announced the launch of Magic Moments Remix Pink Vodka to cater to the growing demand for the coloured and flavoured beverage alcohol category.
Bharat Electronics: NSE and BSE imposed a fine of Rs 1,82,900 each on the company for noncompliance with regulations with respect to the composition of the board of directors due to the insufficient number of independent directors.
Karnataka Bank: The bank tied up with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited to distribute life insurance products.
JSW Steel: The steel manufacturer completes the last tranche of its Rs 750 crore investment in JSW Paints, and the company now holds a 12.84% stake in JSW Paints.
Siemens: The company received a GST demand and penalty notice worth Rs 23.7 crore from Belapur’s CGST and Central Excise Commissionerate.
NMDC: The company has set the iron ore price at 5,400 per tonne w.e.f Nov. 23 and the fines price at 4,660 per tonne w.e.f November 23.
Indian Hotels: The company has made an investment of Rs 55 crore in Genness Hospitality Private Ltd. and 35 crore in Qurio Hospitality Private Ltd. by way of subscription to rights issues.
Prestige Estates: The company launched a residential project called “Prestige Glenbrook” in Bangalore, comprising 285 apartments across two high-rise towers with a developable area of 0.7 million sq ft and a revenue potential of Rs 550 crore.
Apar Industries: The company opens QIP for raising up to Rs 1000 crore at a floor price of Rs 5,540.33 per share.
Castrol India: The company entered into a tripartite agreement with KFin Technologies Ltd. and Link Intime India Pvt.
Samvardhana Motherson International: The National Company Law Tribunal gave the nod for the scheme of amalgamation between Motherson Consultancies Service Ltd., Motherson Invenzen Xlab Pvt., Samvardhana Motherson Polymers Ltd., and MS Global India Automotive Pvt. with Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.
Bharat Heavy Electricals: NSE and BSE imposed a fine of Rs 5,42,800 each for non-compliance with the SEBI regulation.
Vishnu Chemicals: The company incorporated Vishnu International Trading FZE, a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, UAE.
Anup Engineering: The National Company Law Tribunal gave the nod for scheme of amalgamation between Anup Heavy Engineering Ltd. and The Anup Engineering Ltd.
Clean Science and Technology: The company made an investment of Rs 60 crore in Clean Fino-Chem Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, by way of the right issue.
JM Financial: The company received a warning letter from SEBI for a merchant banker rule violation.
JSW Steel: Completes entire strategic investment of Rs 750 cr in JSW Paints
- November 24, 2023 08:28
Upcoming economic data: German GDP, Eurozone Business Climate, and US PMI Releases
Key economic data scheduled for release include German Final GDP q/q, German Ifo Business Climate from the Euro Zone, and Flash Manufacturing PMI, Flash Services PMI from the U.S.
- November 24, 2023 08:28
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold update as on 24.11.2023 (CMP:$1993.20)
Gold prices edged higher, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar as confidence grew in the markets that the Federal Reserve has concluded its interest rate hikes. Although data indicated that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, the overall view is that the labor market is slowing amid higher interest rates. The recent Fed minutes reinforced a cautious approach, stating that the central bank would proceed “carefully,” and that “all participants judged it appropriate to maintain” the current rate setting.
- November 24, 2023 08:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Market opening quote for 24 Nov by Manu Rishi Guptha, CEO & Founder, MRG Capital
Nifty closed with flat gains for second straight day due to no overnight cues from the US markets (US markets holiday on 23 Nov) and no fresh cues domestically post results season updates. Bank nifty continues to be volatile post RBI retrictions on unsecured credit. Markets now are driven by stock specific news and global factors. Today’s opening trade could be no different and can open on a flat note again. Global factors like Israel-Hamas truce deal and how it pans out, OPEC meeting on further oil production cuts for the next year are the two main factors which will drive markets. State election results’ opinion polls and actual results which shall start reporting from next week can give further direction to markets. These are more important as the general elections 2024 comes closer.
- November 24, 2023 08:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Trends: Domestic paper industry frets as imports zoom 43%
Import of paper and paperboard continues unabated. After a 25 per cent jump in FY23 in volume terms, paper imports have further risen by 43 per cent in the first half of FY24, according to DGCI&S data.
The surge in imports is mainly due to a 257 per cent growth in import of paper and paperboard from the ASEAN region at zero import duty under a free trade agreement.
In H1 FY24, import of paper and paperboard increased to 9.59 lakh tonnes from 6.72 lakh tonnes in H1 FY23. Imports from ASEAN grew from 81,000 tonnes in H1 FY23 to 2.88 lakh tonnes in H1 FY24.
- November 24, 2023 08:16
Commodities Call: Natural gas: Buy December futures
Natural gas futures (December contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has seen a sharp fall in prices since the beginning of November. The contract fell off the resistance at ₹320 and on Wednesday, it closed at ₹252.9.
- November 24, 2023 08:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Cash-rich realty companies buy up more land
Flush with cash from the stepped-up demand for homes, real estate developers are using the liquidity to buy more land, for business development, and, in some cases, reward shareholders.
According to data compiled by Nuvama Institutional Equities, the top 16 listed realty companies had operating cash flows close to ₹19,000 crore in the first half of FY24. Of this Godrej Properties and Prestige Estates Projects accounted for slightly over 40 per cent — Godrej raised almost the entire amount from debt, while Prestige Estates’ flows were distributed between operating cash profit, debt, and flows from joint ventures and subsidiaries.
- November 24, 2023 08:14
Stocks to Watch: Narayana Health expects to get IRDAI license by next year
Bengaluru-based hospital chain Narayana Health, which has announced its plan to foray into the health insurance space, anticipates acquiring the necessary licenses from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) either in this calendar year or possibly early next year.
Initially focusing on Bengaluru and Mysuru for 1-3 years, the company aims to address the substantial customer demand in the health insurance sector while emphasising its expertise in creating valuable and customer-centric products, Viren Prasad Shetty, Executive Vice Chairman, Narayana Health, told businessline.
- November 24, 2023 08:13
Stocks to Watch: L&T Finance inks $125-m pact with ADB to support rural India
L&T Finance, one of the leading non-banking financial companies in the country, has signed a financing pact with ADB for $125 million to support financing in rural and peri-urban areas of India, particularly for women borrowers.
The funding comprises a loan of up to USD 125 million from ADB and an agreement to syndicate an additional $125 million in co-financing from other development partners. At least 40 percent of the proceeds are allocated to women borrowers, while the rest will support farmers, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as well as loans to purchase new two-wheeled vehicles.
- November 24, 2023 08:12
IPO Recommendations: Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO: Key things to know and should you subscribe?
The ₹500-crore IPO of Gandhar Refinery, a leading manufacturer of white oils in the country, which will close on November 24, includes ₹302 crore of fresh issue and ₹198 crore of offer for sale.
The company manufactures a wide range of oils from automotive lubricants to specialty oils used in healthcare, cosmetics and other applications. Gandhar operates three plants of which two are located in India (one each in Silvassa and Taloja) and one in Sharjah. The company exports to over 100 countries and accounts for over 53 per cent of the overall revenue. Gandhar’s clientele includes large multinationals such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever and their Indian counterparts such as Marico, Dabur, Patanjali, Emami, Bajaj Consumer and Amrutanjan to name a few.
- November 24, 2023 08:11
Stock Recommendations: Star Health (Buy)
Star Health and Allied Insurance company commenced its operations in 2006 and is India’s first standalone health insurance provider. The company offers health, personal accident and both domestic and overseas travel insurance products. The company has one of the largest health insurance networks in India comprising more than 14,200 hospitals.
Net earned premium (NEP) grew 14.7 per cent y-o-y to ₹3,206 crore in Q2-FY24, led by double-digit growth in retail health insurance. The combined ratio improved 130bps y-o-y to 99.2 per cent.
- November 24, 2023 08:10
Stock Recommendations: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Buy)
Capital structure key to multiple erosion Kotak Mahindra Bank’s stock price dropped 4 per cent in the past three years, over which its 1-year forward core P/B has de-rated from 4.8x to 2.7x despite core RoE recorded in FY23 being 80bps higher than the 13.4 per cent reported in FY20.
Core RoA improved from 1.7 per cent in FY20 to 2.3 per cent in FY23, as leverage dropped from 7.7x to 6.1x. We noted in our June-22 IC, “...an increasing concern among investors about sub-par ROEs as it is clear that dilutions alone cannot deliver compounding”. We also noted at that point that core RoE of 18 per cent remains very possible, with core leverage at 8x and sustainable core RoA of 2.1-2.3 per cent
- November 24, 2023 08:09
Stocks to Watch: JSW Steel completes ₹750-cr investment in group’s paint business
JSW Steel has completed an investment of ₹750 crore in the Group company JSW Paints as promised in July, 2021.
Following the investment, JSW Steel owns 2,94,82,565 equity shares in JSW Paints, representing 12.84 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity capital of JSW Paints.
- November 24, 2023 08:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Regulatory Move: SEBI sounds alarm on crowding of IPOs
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has expressed concerns on bunching up of initial public offerings (IPOs) this week and has asked investment bankers to be wary of the stress it could put on the infrastructure for intermediaries, particularly IPO registrars, said two people familiar with the matter.
The regulator had issued a similar alert over bunching up of public share sales in March 2021 and had asked intermediaries to ensure there were no system glitches while processing applications, and to stagger the offerings as much as possible.
- November 24, 2023 08:00
Commodities Market Live Updates: Brent climbs ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision
Brent crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday, reversing losses in the previous session as traders speculated on whether OPEC+ would come to an agreement on further production cuts.
Brent crude futures gained 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.71 at 7.33 a.m., after settling down 0.7% in the previous session.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slid 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $76.72, from its Wednesday close. There was no settlement for WTI on Thursday as it was a U.S. public holiday. - Reuters
- November 24, 2023 07:57
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold Prices Today: Gold prices rise, set for second weekly gain amid dollar weakness
Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were on track for their second consecutive weekly gain, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar as markets grew confident that the Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate hikes.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,993.96 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.7% so far this week.
U.S. gold futures were also up 0.1% at $1,994.70.
Spot silver gained 0.1% to $23.69 per ounce, platinum was flat at $915.43. Palladium rose 0.1% to $1,047.28 per ounce.
- November 24, 2023 07:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 24 -Nov-2023
BALRAMPUR
HPCL
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
MCX
RBLBANK
ZEEL
- November 24, 2023 07:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 24.11.2023
H World Group Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Hotel)
- November 24, 2023 07:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 24.11.2023
U.S. Markets @ Early Close at 23.30 pm
14:30 EURO German IFO Business Climate (Expected: 87.5 versus Previous: 86.9)
15:30 EURO ECB President Lagarde Speaks
20:15 U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.9 versus Previous: 50.0)
- November 24, 2023 07:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock under F&O ban on NSE 24-Nov-23
The NSE has added Balrampur Chini Mills, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to its F&O ban list for November 24, while retaining Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX India, RBL Bank and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. BHEL, and NMDC removed from the said list.
- November 24, 2023 07:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings 24-Nov-23
CMMHOSP
General
EASTWEST
General
PNBHOUSING
General
STANCAP
Bonus issue;Stock Split
WARDINMOBI
General
- November 24, 2023 07:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Today’s Corporate Action: 24th Nov Ex Date
AMRUTANJAN
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
PGHL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 50.0000
PREMCO
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
SHAILY
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
24-Nov-23
AVANTEL
Bonus issue 2:1
BMW
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2200
CAREERP
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
DDEVPLASTIK
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
ECOBOARE.G.M.
EMSLIMITED
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
ESABINDIA
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 32.0000
GNFC
Buy Back of Shares
GOLDIAM
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000
GPTINFRA
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
INDAG
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000
ISCITRUST
Income Distribution (InvIT)
LOKESHMACH
E.G.M.
MANAPPURAM
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.8500
MORGANITE
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 28.0000
NATCOPHARM
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
NICCOPAR
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000
PFC
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000
RAVALSUGAR
Stock Split From Rs.50/- to Rs.10/-RIDDHICORP
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.4900
SHINDL
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
TCS
Buy Back of Shares
UNIPARTS
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000
XTGLOBAL
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500
- November 24, 2023 07:38
Stock Market Live Updates: Global market trends
GIFT Nifty -15 pts (19861) from last trade 19876 ,
Nikkei +312 pts ,
Hangseng -139 pts ,
Now @6.55am .
US Mkt Clsd , Bovespa +540 pts , Ftse +14 pts , Dax +36 pts , Cac +17 pts , Crude @ $76.27 brl (-0.83), Brent @ $81.28 brl (-0.68) , Gold @ 1994.50 (+1.70), Silver $23.745 (+0.05), Euro @ $1.0904, JPY @ $149.59, INR @ 83.305
- November 24, 2023 07:37
Stock Market Live Updates: Recent Interview... as of 17:58 PM Thursday 23 November 2023
*Researchbytes Analyst App *
Fino Payments: Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO
Have Taken Action Against Employees Involved In Misappropriation Of Funds: Fino Payments Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45iBtgofmBQ
Genesys Int: Sajid Malik, Chairman & MD
Will Invest Upwards Of Around ?200 Crore In 3D Digital Mapping Project: Genesys International
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ihbl6k89ShI
Genus Power: Jitendra Kumar Agrwal, MD
Maintaining Revenue Guidance Of Rs 1,200-1,300 Cr In FY24: Genus Power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwq_GI14GfU
Honasa Consumer: Varun Alagh, Chairman
Priority For The Company Is To Look At Consumer White-Spaces Organically: Honasa Consumer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQAngVVodrM
Honasa Consumer: Ramanpreet Sohi, Chief Financial Officer
Honasa Consumer Q2 Results; PAT Up 2x ToY On A Low Base
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFrgrOh_iww
HSBC InvestDir: Herald Van Der Linde, Head- Asia Equity Strategy
Reasonable To Assume That There Will Be An Immediate Recession In The U.S.: HSBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55bgB-Ct8Fc
Rishabh Instrum: Narendra Goliya, Chairman & Managing Director
Will Announce An Acquisition Of Approximately ?100 Cr In FY24: Rishabh Instruments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzcckomZHaY
Texmaco Rail: Indrajit Mookerjee, ED VC
Texmaco Rail Board Meet On Nov 24 For Issue Price
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfwLSY7FtIE
Venkys: Prasanna Pedgaonkar, General Manager-Poultry
Venky’s: Eye On Demand & Pricing Strategy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DV-XDiyVGt8
Bajaj Auto: Rajiv Bajaj, MD
Bajaj Auto’s Rajiv Bajaj On Are CNG Motorcycle Soon?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGnrtmm8bt4
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- November 24, 2023 07:37
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Flow Activity: 23 November 2023 (In Cr)
Turnover : (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 60299.26 + 5184.56 Total : 65483.82
F&O Volume: 384194.8 + 639425.46 Total : 1023620.26
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +255.53
(7348.72 - 7093.19)
DII: NET BUY: +457.39
(6234.47 - 5777.08)
- November 24, 2023 07:35
IPO screener: Fedbank Financial offer closes today
The initial public offering of Federal Bank’s subsidiary, Fedbank Financial Services, will also close today for public subscription. The issue was subscribed 90 per cent at the end of Day 2 on Thursday. The IPO received bids for 5.05 crore shares, against the 5.59 crore shares on offer. The public issue comes at price band of Rs 133-140 a share..
The Rs 1,092-crore issue consists of a fresh issue of 4.29 crore shares aggregating to Rs 600.77 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.52 crore shares to the tune of Rs 492.26 crore.
- November 24, 2023 07:27
IPO screener: Tata Technologies enters final day
Tata Technologies was the most sought after issues among the IPOs that are currently on. The ₹3,043-crore IPO was subscribed 14.86 times and today is the final day to subscribe. Tata Technologies is the first company to hit the capital market in 20 years from Tata Group after TCS. The company has fixed the price band as ₹475-500 . The entire issue is an offer-for-sale and the market lot is 30 shares. Tata Technologies has reserved 20.28 lakh shares for its employees and 60.85 lakh shares for Tata Motors shareholders.
- November 24, 2023 07:20
Stocks that will see action today: November 24, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: L&T Finance Holdings, LTIMindtree, Clean Science, JSW Steel, Greenlam Ind, Indian Hotels, Taylormade Renewables, Prestige Estates, Hazoor Multi, Axita Cotton
- November 24, 2023 07:10
IPO Watch: Flair Writing issue closes today
Today is the last day to subscribe into the initial public offering of Flair Writing Industries. The Rs 593-crore IPO, which comes with a price band of Rs 288-304 a share and a market lot of 49 shares, was subscribed 6.12 times so far. The issue received bids for 8.82 crore equity shares as against 1.44 crore shares on the offer, as per data available on the exchanges.
- November 24, 2023 07:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Outlook: Analysts see robust yield from agrochemical stocks
Stocks that cater to agrochemical space are slowly gaining traction, according to market analysts. Shrinking arable land and loss of crops due to pest attacks lead to wastage, posing a critical challenge to ensuring food and nutritional security. This is where the agrochemicals industry comes into the picture. Despite a tough H1, the industry is expected to continue its growth with the market size projected to grow from $7.90 billion in 2023 to $12.58 billion by 2028.
- November 24, 2023 07:06
Technicals: Day trading guide for November 24, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- November 24, 2023 07:05
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Praj Industries (₹615.8)
Praj Industries’ stock has been blocked by a resistance at ₹600 since mid-September. But on Thursday, it broke out of this barrier and opened the room for further rally. In particularly, we expect the stock to appreciate on Friday. Although there could be a minor intraday dip to ₹608.
- November 24, 2023 06:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets mixed amidst falling oil prices
Shares across Asia exhibited varied movements, predominantly trending higher amidst the decline in crude oil prices. Japan’s benchmarks surged at the outset, making strides after a national holiday. The Nikkei 225 index saw a rise of 0.97% or 323.37 points, reaching 33,775.20, while the broader TOPIX also marked an ascent of 0.74% or 17.71 points, totalling 2,395.90. Conversely, South Korea’s KOSPI experienced a marginal decline of 0.13% or 3.37 points, trading at 2,511.59. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index underwent a decrease of 0.78% or 139.09 points, hovering at 17,771.75, whereas Australia’s S&P ASX200 recorded an increase of 0.40% or 28.10 points, reaching 7,057.30.
Attention of investors is drawn toward China’s property market, particularly following supportive measures that boosted developer stocks earlier in the week.
The ongoing decline in oil prices persists due to reports indicating that the OPEC+ meeting will now be conducted online. This delay, coupled with discord among members regarding quotas, has raised uncertainties regarding the likelihood of additional production cuts.
