November 24, 2023 16:17

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed with modest losses for the second straight session on Friday, following selling in IT stocks amid a lack of fresh buying triggers.

The BSE Sensex declined 47.77 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 65,970.04. The Nifty slipped 7.30 points or 0.04 per cent to 19,794.70.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

