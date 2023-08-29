August 29, 2023 10:52

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Pyramid Technoplast has debuted as a flat-to-positive listing at Rs. 188 (+13%) to its issue price because of equity market conditions. The issue had also received a good response from investors on both the institutional and retail sides.

F4rI6tkbYAAgrPK.jpg

Pyramid Technoplast Limited is an industrial packaging company engaged in the business of manufacturing polymer-based molded products (polymer drums) mainly used by chemical, agrochemical, specialty chemical, and pharmaceutical companies for their packaging requirements. The company has a strong brand presence and a wide customer base, and it is also expanding its operations. It has strategic locations for its manufacturing units.

However, the company faces some risks, such as competition from new entrants, fluctuations in the price of raw materials, and changes in government policies. Additionally, the company has experienced negative cash flow in the past. Nevertheless, the IPO is fairly priced at a P/E of around 16.24x.

Our recommendation for the IPO was to subscribe as a high-risk investor. However, investors who applied for listing gains may either choose to exit or hold it with a stop loss at the issue price.