January 30, 2024 11:37

“We believe spending on defence will continue. India is looking to become an exporting hub for defence. We already have attachés from more than 80 countries. It has become a significant part of the economy and the market over the last five years inspiring tremendous excitement.

Overall, expecting the Amrit Kaal theme to continue from the budget - it will cater to the masses. Continued focus on capital expenditure is expected, in addition to the other focus areas that the government had maintained last year. This will be done while maintaining the fiscal deficit. No big announcement expected for the start-ups ecosystem, but the government will definitely be doing right by start-ups in the longer horizon. The government has done well in building the start-up ecosystem with the introduction of building blocks for start-ups; Aadhar and UPI.

Gift City is a beautiful example of the government’s start-ups focus, riding on technology transformation. Railway will be the most important plug in the logistic space. Dedicated freight corridors operational by end of FY ‘25. Focus on infra will continue in line with previous policies. We are also bullish on financial services.

There will be a need for capital formation and servicing companies for the same. Then of course, we are all positive about IT. The project pipeline in IT is quite healthy,

As for the markets, we foresee no Immediate reaction with the budget announcement. The announcement comes soon after the Fed announcement on the 31st, hence the market reaction for the next few weeks will be from a combination of the budget and the Fed announcement.”