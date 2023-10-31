October 31, 2023 09:14

DLF Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is up 3.5% at Rs 1,348 crore vs. Rs 1,302 crore.

Ebitda up 6% at Rs 462 crore vs. Rs 437 crore.

Margin at 34% vs. 33.5%

Reported profit is up 30% to Rs 622 crore vs. Rs 477 crore.

Marico Q2 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is down 0.8% to Rs 2,476 crore vs. Rs 2,496 crore.

Ebitda up 14.8% at Rs 497 crore vs. Rs 433 crore.

Margin at 20.1% vs. 17.3%, up 272 bps

Reported profit was up 17.3% to Rs 360 crore vs. Rs 307 crore.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is up 6.3% at Rs 333 crore vs. Rs 313 crore.

Ebitda rises 7% to Rs 118 crore vs. Rs 110 crore.

Margin at 35% vs. 35%

Net profit is up 2.7% at Rs 63 crore vs. Rs 62 crore.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Q2 FY24 (YoY)

Revenue is up 8.9% at Rs 1,138 crore vs. Rs 1,045 crore.

Ebitda up 33.1% at Rs 285 crore vs. Rs 214 crore.

Margin at 25% vs. 20.5%

Net profit is up 36.4% at Rs 211 crore vs. Rs 154 crore.

Filatex India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is down 4.8% at Rs 1,108 crore vs. Rs 1,163 crore.

Ebitda up 16.4% at Rs 54 crore vs. Rs 46 crore.

Margin at 4.9% vs. 4%

Reported profit is down 8.2% to Rs 23 crore vs. Rs 25 crore.

Castrol India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is up 5.5% at Rs 1,183 crore vs. Rs 1,121 crore.

Ebitda up 4.4% at Rs 269 crore vs. Rs 257 crore.

Margin at 22.7% vs. 22.9%

Net profit is up 3.9% at Rs 194 crore vs. Rs 187 crore.

TVS Motor Co. Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue is up 12.8% at Rs 8,145 crore vs. Rs 7,219 crore.

Ebitda up 22.2% at Rs 900 crore vs. Rs 737 crore.

Margin at 11% vs. 10.2%

Net profit is up 31.7% at Rs 537 crore vs. Rs 407 crore.

Sterling Tools Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is up 17.7% at Rs 210 crore vs. Rs 179 crore.

Ebitda up 1.4% at Rs 25 crore vs. Rs 25 crore.

Margin at 12.1% vs. 14%

Net profit is down 24.9% to Rs 12 crore vs. Rs 17 crore.

APL Apollo Tubes Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is up 16.7% at Rs 4,630 crore vs. Rs 3,969 crore.

Ebitda up 40.2% at Rs 325 crore vs. Rs 232 crore.

Margin at 7% vs. 5.8%

Reported profit was up 35.1% at Rs 203 crore vs. Rs 150 crore.

Blue Star Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is up 19.5% at Rs 1,890 crore vs. Rs 1,582 crore.

Ebitda up 43% at Rs 123 crore vs. Rs 86 crore.

Margin at 6.5% vs. 5.4%

Reported profit was up 66% to Rs 71 crore vs. Rs 43 crore.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income is up 92% at Rs 138 crore vs. Rs 72 crore.

Reported profit was up 127% at Rs 125 crore vs. Rs 55 crore.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is up 30.3% at Rs 2,064 crore vs. Rs 1,584 crore.

Ebitda up 55.2% at Rs 727 crore vs. Rs 468 crore.

Margin at 35.2% vs. 29.6%

Net loss of Rs 190.4 crore vs. loss of Rs 196 crore

Managlore Chemicals and Fertilisers Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is up 397.69% at Rs 1,410.41 crore vs. Rs 283.39 crore.

Ebitda profit of Rs 141.47 crore vs. Ebitda loss of Rs 18.71 crore

Margin at 10.02%

Net profit of Rs 67.71 crore vs. net loss of Rs 32.19 crore

Fine Organic Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is down 41.2% at Rs 540 crore vs. Rs 919 crore.

Ebitda down 48.4% at Rs 131 crore vs. Rs 254 crore.

Margin at 24.2% vs. 27.6%

Reported profit is down 49% to Rs 103 crore vs. Rs 203 crore.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is up 10% at Rs 1,409 crore vs. Rs 1,346 crore.

Ebitda up 38.7% at Rs 63 crore vs. Rs 45 crore.

Margin at 4.5% vs. 3.4%

Net profit is down 98% to Rs 29 crore vs. Rs 1,388 crore.

Note: The company reported a one-time gain of Rs 1,401 crore in Q2 FY23.

DCM Shriram Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is down 1.7% to Rs 2,708 crore vs. Rs 2,740 crore.

Ebitda down 57.8% at Rs 114 crore vs. Rs 270 crore.

Margin at 4.2% vs. 9.9%

Net profit is down 74.8% to Rs 32 crore vs. Rs 128 crore.

SIS Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is up 11.1% at Rs 3,073.6 crore vs. Rs 2,767.7 crore.

Ebitda up 23% at Rs 145 crore vs. Rs 110 crore.

Margin at 4.7% vs. 4%

Net profit is up 9.9% at Rs 75 crore vs. Rs 67 crore.

Siyaram Silk Mills Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is down 7.9% to Rs 586 crore vs. Rs 636 crore.

Ebitda down 26.5% at Rs 88 crore vs. Rs 119 crore.

Margin at 15% vs. 18.8%

Net profit is down 23.5% to Rs 61 crore vs. Rs 80 crore.

LG Balakrishnan and Brothers Q2 FY24 (YoY)

Revenue is up 5.2% at Rs 573 crore vs. Rs 545 crore.

Ebitda up 4.4% at Rs 102 crore vs. Rs 98 crore.

Margin at 17.9% vs. 18%

Reported profit was up 16.7% at Rs 76 crore vs. Rs 65 crore.

TVS Holdings Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is up 16.9% at Rs 10,473 crore vs. Rs 8,963 crore.

Ebitda up 18.1% at Rs 1,360 crore vs. Rs 1,152 crore.

Margin at 13% vs. 12.8%

Reported profit was up 16% to Rs 457 crore vs. Rs 394 crore.

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Q2 FY24 (YoY)

Revenue is down 4.1% at Rs 63 crore vs. Rs 66 crore.

Ebitda up 60.3% at Rs 21 crore vs. Rs 13 crore.

Margin at 34% vs. 20.3%

Reported profit was up 83.7% at Rs 16 crore vs. Rs 9 crore.

Nelcast Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is up 9.1% at Rs 358 crore vs. Rs 329 crore.

Ebitda up 17.9% at Rs 32 crore vs. Rs 27 crore.

Margin at 8.9% vs. 8.2%

Reported profit was up 37% to Rs 17 crore vs. Rs 12 crore.

Jagran Prakashan Q2 FY24 (YoY)

Revenue is down 0.3% to Rs 391 crore vs. Rs 392 crore.

Ebitda down 21.4% at Rs 65 crore vs. Rs 82 crore.

Margin at 16.5% vs. 21%

Net profit is down 19.1% at Rs 45 crore vs. Rs 55 crore.

Vesuvius India Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue is up 16.7% at Rs 410 crore vs. Rs 351 crore.

Ebitda up 62.6% at Rs 79 crore vs. Rs 48 crore.

Margin at 19.2% vs. 13.8%

Net profit is up 67% at Rs 60 crore vs. Rs 36 crore.

DCX Systems Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is up 77.77% at Rs 309.12 crore vs. Rs 173.89 crore.

Ebitda up 82.39% at Rs 18.44 crore vs. Rs 10.11 crore.

Margin at 5.97% vs. 5.81%

Net profit is up 151.58% at Rs 19.85 crore vs. Rs 7.89 crore.

Gokaldas Exports Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is down 12.2% at Rs 500 crore vs. Rs 570 crore.

Ebitda down 27.9% at

Rs 47 crore vs. Rs 65 crore.

Margin at 9.4% vs. 11.5%

Net profit is down 48.2% to Rs 24 crore vs. Rs 46 crore.