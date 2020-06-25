10.00 am

BSE Sensex Update:

9.50 am

9.40 am

Global market update:

Asia's stock markets slipped, bonds rose and the United States (US) dollar was firm on Thursday as surging US coronavirus cases, global trade tensions and an International Monetary Fund downgrade to economic projections knocked confidence in a recovery.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7 per cent, Tokyo's Nikkei slumped 1.4 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 tumbled 1.8 per cent. US stock futures also declined 0.7 per cent following on from an overnight slide on Wall Street.

9.30 am

The stock of Hindustan Unilever has turned positive as it has broken out of the resistance at ₹2,140. So, traders looking for near-term opportunities ...

9.20 am

Opening bell: Benchmark indices opened today's session on weak note.

The BSE Sensex was at 34,516.24, dropping 352.74 points or 1.01 per cent. The NSE Nifty opened at 10,227.10, 78.20 points or 0.76 per cent.

All the sectoral indices are under pressure, except FMCG.

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Powergrid are the top losers.

9.10 am

Day trading guide:

₹1032 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1025 1010 1055 1070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,025 levels

₹714 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 710 700 730 740 Infosys can remain bullish above ₹700; so, buy on dips while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹700

₹191 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 188 182 197 203 As the stock bounced off a support, consider initiating fresh long positions on declines with stop-loss at ₹185

₹83 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 80 78 88 91 Though ONGC is bearish, ₹82 is a good support. Hence, go short with tight stop-loss if it breaks below ₹82

₹1727 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1705 1685 1735 1750 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹1,735 levels

₹184 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 178 175 187 190 Since the stock of SBI displays weakness, initiate fresh short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹190

₹2042 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2010 1990 2055 2075 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,055 levels

10299 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10260 10200 10345 10400 Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from the support at 10,260

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.