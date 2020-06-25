Live Market updates: Sensex down 150 points, Nifty around 10,200

All the sectoral indices are under pressure

10.00 am

BSE Sensex Update:

 

9.50 am

Oil prices fall further on virus fears, US crude stock build

Oil prices slipped on Thursday, extending losses of more than 5 per cent in the previous session, weighed down by record high United States (US) ...

9.40 am

Global market update:

Asia's stock markets slipped, bonds rose and the United States (US) dollar was firm on Thursday as surging US coronavirus cases, global trade tensions and an International Monetary Fund downgrade to economic projections knocked confidence in a recovery.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7 per cent, Tokyo's Nikkei slumped 1.4 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 tumbled 1.8 per cent. US stock futures also declined 0.7 per cent following on from an overnight slide on Wall Street.

Stocks sell-off as coronavirus surge in US knocks recovery hopes

Asia's stock markets slipped, bonds rose and the United States (US) dollar was firm on Thursday as surging US coronavirus cases, global trade ...

9.30 am

Hindustan Unilever (₹2,130.3): Buy

The stock of Hindustan Unilever has turned positive as it has broken out of the resistance at ₹2,140. So, traders looking for near-term opportunities ...

9.20 am

Opening bell: Benchmark indices opened today's session on weak note.

The BSE Sensex was at 34,516.24, dropping 352.74 points or 1.01 per cent. The NSE Nifty opened at 10,227.10, 78.20 points or 0.76 per cent.

All the sectoral indices are under pressure, except FMCG.

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Powergrid are the top losers.

9.10 am

Day trading guide:

₹1032 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1025

1010

1055

1070

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,025 levels

 

₹714 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

710

700

730

740

Infosys can remain bullish above ₹700; so, buy on dips while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹700

 

₹191 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

188

182

197

203

As the stock bounced off a support, consider initiating fresh long positions on declines with stop-loss at ₹185

 

₹83 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

80

78

88

91

Though ONGC is bearish, ₹82 is a good support. Hence, go short with tight stop-loss if it breaks below ₹82

 

₹1727 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1705

1685

1735

1750

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹1,735 levels

 

₹184 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

178

175

187

190

Since the stock of SBI displays weakness, initiate fresh short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹190

 

₹2042 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2010

1990

2055

2075

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,055 levels

 

10299 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10260

10200

10345

10400

Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from the support at 10,260

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 25, 2020