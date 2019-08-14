9.35 am

9.35 am

9.30 am

9.25 am

9.15 am

Sensex, Nifty bounce back

Key stock indices bounced up sharply from yesterday's fall taking cues from other Asian peers. US market and Asian markets went up as US President Donald Trump backed off his September 1 deadline for 10 per cent tariffs on remaining Chinese imports, delaying duties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods.

After opening higher at 37,233.50, the Sensex was being quotea at 37,145.62, up by 187.46 points from its previous close.

The NSE Nifty, which opened higher at 11,003.25, is now quoted at 10,981.10, up 55.25 points from its previous close.

9.05 am

Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Manappuram Finance at current levels. The stock has been on a short-term downtrend.

9 am

Asian markets joined a global equities surge on Wednesday, after Washington delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports and gave much-needed relief for markets gripped by political and economic turmoil.

