10.10 am

₹1222 • Reliance Ind: Buy if moves above Rs 1,235 levels

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1205 1190 1235 1250 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,235 levels

10.05 am

10 am

9.55 am

Corporate snippets

* IOC, Haldia Petro projects worth Rs2trillion may trip on land hurdle

* SBI considering lending Rs35,000cr to NHAI for highway projects: Rajnish Kumar

* Dr Reddy’s Labs new US drug pipeline is keeping investors’ pulse ticking

* Daimler sees CV demand picking up by 2021 only

* JSW, Adani may bid for Coffee Day group-owned Sical Logistics

* Earnings rebound seen for PFC, REC by 2020-21 on 50-60% NPA provision

* ABB, NITTTR set up digital simulation lab in Chandigarh

* Hero MotoCorp to cut capex by 15-20%

* Aditya Birla Capital to raise Rs2,100cr equity capital

* Government allocates Badam coal block to NTPC

9.50 am

9.40 am

₹829 • Infosys: Sell on rallies with a tight stop-loss at ₹836 levels

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 822 814 836 843 The stock experiences selling interest at higher levels. Sell on rallies with a tight stop-loss at ₹836 levels

9.35 am

The board of India Motor Parts & Accessories (IMPAL) will meet on Tuesday to consider an issue of bonus shares. READ MORE

9.31 am

9.30 am

9.25 am

9.21 am

9.20 am

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2248 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2234 2220 2263 2278 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,263 levels

₹829 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 822 814 836 843 The stock experiences selling interest at higher levels. Sell on rallies with a tight stop-loss at ₹836 levels

9.15 am

Asian stock markets held firm and bond yields rose on Wednesday as hopes of diminishing US-China tensions and reduced risk of no-deal Brexit prompted investors to take profit in risk-off trade ahead of key central bank policy meetings. In early trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.10 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.32 per cent.

9.10 am

9 am

Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Apollo Micro Systems at current levels. The stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹69.9 last week and found support.

8.55 am

US stocks ended flat on Monday as increased expectations of stimulus from central banks around the world were offset by losses in technology and healthcare shares. The S&P 500 financial index was among the day's best-performing groups, rising 1.5 per cent, with banks gaining 3.2 per cent. Read more