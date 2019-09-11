Live Market Live: Sensex gains 120 points; Buy RIL if moves above Rs 1,235 levels

Nifty up by 29 points in the first hour trading

 

 

 

10.10 am

₹1222 • Reliance Ind: Buy if moves above Rs 1,235 levels

 

 

1205

 

1190

 

1235

 

1250

 

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,235 levels

 

10.05 am

Sensex chart at 10 am Sept 11, 2019

 

 

10 am

BSE ADVANCES/DECLINES

 

 

9.55 am

 

Corporate snippets

*         IOC, Haldia Petro projects worth Rs2trillion may trip on land hurdle

*         SBI considering lending Rs35,000cr to NHAI for highway projects: Rajnish Kumar

*         Dr Reddy’s Labs new US drug pipeline is keeping investors’ pulse ticking

*         Daimler sees CV demand picking up by 2021 only

*         JSW, Adani may bid for Coffee Day group-owned Sical Logistics

*         Earnings rebound seen for PFC, REC by 2020-21 on 50-60% NPA provision

*         ABB, NITTTR set up digital simulation lab in Chandigarh

*         Hero MotoCorp to cut capex by 15-20%

*         Aditya Birla Capital to raise Rs2,100cr equity capital

*         Government allocates Badam coal block to NTPC

Source: YES Securities

 

9.50 am

Nifty Bank chart as at 9.50 am Sept 11, 2019

 

 

9.40 am

₹829 • Infosys: Sell on rallies with a tight stop-loss at ₹836 levels

 

822814836843The stock experiences selling interest at higher levels. Sell on rallies with a tight stop-loss at ₹836 levels

 

9.35 am

IMPAL board meets to consider bonus proposal

The board of India Motor Parts & Accessories (IMPAL) will meet on Tuesday to consider an issue of bonus shares.

 

9.31 am

Nifty Auto Chart

Nifty Auto chart as at 9.30 am, Sept 11, 2019

 

 

9.30 am

 

 

 

9.25 am

 

Sensex stocks as at 9.25 am Sept 11, 2019

 

9.21 am

Sensex chart as at 9.20 am on Sept 11, 2019

 

9.20 am

Day Trading Guide for September 11, 2019

 

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2248 • HDFC Bank

 

2234

222022632278Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,263 levels

 

₹829 • Infosys

 

822

814836843The stock experiences selling interest at higher levels. Sell on rallies with a tight stop-loss at ₹836 levels

 

9.15 am

Asian stock markets hold firm ahead of central bank meetings

Asian stock markets held firm and bond yields rose on Wednesday as hopes of diminishing US-China tensions and reduced risk of no-deal Brexit prompted investors to take profit in risk-off trade ahead of key central bank policy meetings. In early trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.10 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.32 per cent.

9.10 am

 

 

 

9 am

Today's Pick: Apollo Micro Systems (₹94.3): Buy

 

Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Apollo Micro Systems at current levels. The stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹69.9 last week and found support.

8.55 am

Wall St ends flat amid rate hopes, tech declines

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.1 per cent lower. File Photo   -  Reuters

 

Published on September 11, 2019

