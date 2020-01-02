10.25 am

Broker's call: Mangalam Cement (Buy)

Reliance Securities

Mangalam Cement (Buy)

CMP: ₹285.3

Target: ₹400

Mangalam Cement is a cement manufacturing company. The company is engaged in producing cement in 43 grades, 53 grades and Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) using the dry process. PPC is special blended cement that has hydraulic binding properties. PPC is produced by inter-grinding higher strength cement clinker with processed fly ash. 43 Grade Cement is an ordinary portland cement, which is used in all constructions, including plain and reinforced cement concrete, brick and stone masonry, floors and plastering.

Mangalam Cement is likely to witness healthy traction ahead mainly on account of steady realisation in Northern region and cost synergies. Click here for more

10.15 am

Daily Rupee Call

The rupee (INR), after opening lower at 71.44 on Wednesday versus its previous close of 71.38, gained through the day and ended the session at 71.22 against the dollar (USD). Thus, the exchange rate of USDINR remains with the range between 71.2 and 71.4. There was not much change in the one-year forward spread of USDINR as it was 304.8 points against previous day’s 304.3 points.

If rupee currency retains yesterday’s bullish bias and breaches the resistance at 71.2, it will face a hindrance at the important level of 71 and at 70.75 above it. But if the local currency weakens and breaks below the critical support at 71.4, it will find support at 71.6.

Trade strategy:

Since 71.4 is a strong support, rupee has a good chance to appreciate. But it is capped by the resistance at 71.2. Hence, from trading perspective, one can buy rupee if it breaks out of the resistance at 71.2 and place stop loss at 71.4.

Supports: 71.4 and 71.6

Resistances: 71.2 and 71

For more on the rupee techinicals click here

10.05 am

Bharat Bond listing today

The units of Bharat Bond ETF issued by Edelweiss Asset Management will be listed for trading on the exchanges on Thursday. Edelweiss AMC had raised ₹12,395 crore through the first-ever corporate bond ETF.

The initial NFO issue size of ₹7,000 crore was subscribed 1.8 times. While the three-year Bond had received applications for ₹6,982 crore, the 10-year got ₹5,413 crore. The NFO had witnessed wide retail participation with strong support from digital channels. Read more here

9.55 am

RouteMobile gets nod for ₹600-cr IPO

Omni channel cloud communications service provider, RouteMobile, has received SEBI’s nod to raise an estimated ₹600 crore through the initial public offering.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹240 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹360 crore by the promoters, Y Sandipkumar Gupta and Rajdipkumar Gupta. Additionally, a pre-IPO placement of up to 30 lakh equity shares for cash aggregating up to ₹125 crore may be considered in consultation with the BRLMs which will reduce the size of the offer, retrospectively. the company said in a release. For more click here.

9.45 am

Broker's call: AU Small Finance Bank

ICICI Securities

AU Small Finance Bank (Hold)

CMP: ₹798.2

Target: ₹800

We visited AU Small Finance Bank’s branch, new car dealer and regional office in Pune (Maharashtra) to get an insight on latest business trends. Key takeaways are:

a) Branch banking progression is well on track: Higher interest rates, ease of doing transactions and customised marketing campaign according to target market, customer profile, age group, upcoming festival, etc, helping AU to create its “brand awareness” in Maharashtra; b) in Wheels, clearly new vehicle sale is sluggish while its strategy to focus on used vehicle is helping it maintain overall book growth; and c) in SBL, due its focus on small-ticket self-employed segment and deep distribution network, disbursement growth is still strong.

Most of used vehicle finance branch manager and credit officer are with AU Small Finance Bank for more than five to six years and fully understand the company’s culture. They don’t hire fresher’s and all new joiner’s are allowed to underwrite after 6 months, till the time they are accompany by senior people.

Our takeaways and observations mentioned in this report is limited to Maharashtra (ex-Mumbai) and Goa. We maintain HOLD with unchanged target price of ₹800.

9.35 am

Asian shares rise on China's policy easing, trade deal hopes

Asian shares kicked off the new decade higher on Thursday, after global stocks ended the previous one at record highs, and buoyed by Chinese markets after Beijing eased monetary policy to support slowing growth.

Investors also cheered news that the United States and China will sign a trade pact soon after a year of volatile negotiations between the world's two largest economies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.35 per cent in morning trade after rising 5.6 per cent in December.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase-1 of trade deal with China would be signed on January 15 at the White House, though uncertainty surrounds details about the agreement.

Rising hopes for a resolution to the US-China trade war helped propel global equities to record highs late last year and depress the value of the US dollar.

MSCI's all-country world index of stock performance in 49 nations touched an all-time high of 567.80 on December 27. It was last quoted at 565.46, off 0.41 per cent from that peak.

READ MORE ABOUT IT HERE

9.25 am

Shares on focus:

Peninsula Land, a part of the Ashok Piramal Group, has defaulted on loan repayment to the State Bank of India. It was supposed to pay ₹2.35 crore (interest and principal) on November 30 on total principal amount of ₹177.72 crore (tenure: 143 months). The company said it has defaulted on loans, including revolving facilities such as cash credit, from banks and financial institutions. The total outstanding borrowings from banks/FIs (as on November 30, 2019) stood at ₹999.74 crore.

Shares of VA Tech Wabag will remain in focus, as the company has signed a ₹1,187-crore agreement with the Government of Bihar to build sustainable wastewater infrastructure in Patna under the Namami Gange Programme. The VA Tech-arm, DK Sewage Project Pvt Ltd, an SPV of the company, will design, build and operate for a value of ₹940 crore and hybrid annuity worth around ₹247 crore. Shareholders will closely monitor execution of the project by the company.

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement for a 40-room upcoming hotel at Rajpur Road, Dehradun, under the brand ‘Keys Prima’. The hotel is expected to be operational by August, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges. This would be the third hotel of Lemon Tree and the first under the Keys brand in Dehradun. The hotel is owned by Hotel Aketa Private Limited. Shareholders of Lemon Tree will closely monitor further developments and its execution.

9.17 am

Opening Bell:

Markets open on a positive note for the January 2. Nifty and Sensex started off in green.

The benchmark indice Nifty 50 stood at 12,205.90, jumping 23.40 points. Whereas, 30-pack sensex opened with 98.21 points jump at 41,404.23.

The top gainers in the Sensex in the opening session were Reliance Capital and Sail with 4.17 and 3.15 per cent jump. The top losers were GNFC and Zee Entertainment Enterprise.

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide for January 2, 2020

₹1279 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1265 1250 1290 1305 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,290 levels

₹736 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 730 724 743 750 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹730 levels

₹238 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 235 232 240 243 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹235 levels

₹127 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 125 122 130 133 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹125 levels

₹1509 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1500 1485 1525 1540 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,500 levels

₹334 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 328 320 339 347 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹328 levels

₹2169 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2150 2130 2190 2210 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,150 levels

12243 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12200 12150 12290 12340 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 12,290 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.05 am

Today's Pick | Phillips Carbon Black (₹122.8): Buy

The stock of Phillips Carbon Black has been in highlight this week and has gained 8.4 per cent accompanied by good volume so far in this week. This rally provides short-term perspective investors an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.

After an intermediate-term downtrend, the stock took support at around ₹110 in June 2019. Since then, the stock has been in a sideways consolidation phase between ₹110 and ₹135. The lower boundary at ₹110 acts as a significant long-term base for the stock.

The daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI features in the neutral region.

The short-term outlook is bullish. The stock can continue to trend upwards in the ensuing trading sessions. Targets are ₹128 and ₹130.5. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹120. Read more about it here