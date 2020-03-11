10.10 am

US stock markets

Wall Street roared back to life on Tuesday, rebounding from the brink of bear market confirmation as bargain-hunting and hopes of government stimulus calmed investors' fears surrounding the coronavirus and growing signs of imminent recession.

All three major indexes jumped nearly 5 per cent the day after equities markets suffered their biggest one-day losses since the 2008 financial crisis. Still, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended the session about 15 per cent below the record closing highs reached on February 19. Click here to read more on the US stock markets report

9.55 am

Choppy trade

After opening the session in red, the indices surged over 0.50 per cent in the opening trade. After trimming the gains, the Sensex and Nifty are trading marginally higher in the morning session.

The 30-share BSE index Sensex was trading 60.61 points or 0.17 per cent at 35,695.56 while the broader index Nifty was trading 5.70 points or 0.05 per cent at 10,457.15. The Nifty had briefly breached the 11,500 mark in the early session.

The IT stock emerged top loser, trading lower by 1.40 per cent, followed by metal and realty stocks. The top gainers in the Sensex pack were Reliance, Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance while the laggards were Infosys, ITC, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever and HCL Technologies.

In the NSE index, the top stocks in the positive pack were Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, Infratel, Reliance and Hero MotoCorp while the scrips in red were GAIL, BPCL, JSW Steel, Cipla and Hindalco.

9.40 am

Asian markets

Asian shares and Wall Street futures fell as growing scepticism about Washington's stimulus package to fight the coronavirus outbreak knocked the steam out of an earlier rally. Markets had been recovering from a brutal global selloff on Monday that was triggered by the double shock of an oil price crash and the worsening outbreak.

Those gains looked short-lived in early Asian trade, with US stock futures falling 2.2 per cent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.29 per cent. Read the Asian stock markets report here

9.25 am

Stocks in focus

Shares of Music Broadcast, owners of Radio City and a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan, will turn ex-bonus on Thursday. (Markets are closed on Tuesday due to Holi festival). The company has declared one bonus share for every four held in the company for which it has fixed March 13 as the record date. Investors who wish to receive the bonus shares need to buy Music Broadcast shares by the end of Wednesday. According to BSE, it has not rewarded its shareholders with bonus shares so far.

Mangalam Organics, which had applied for settlement under “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas” scheme for tax dues under the Central Excise Act, 1944, said the dues now are settled at ₹5.12 crore and it paid the settlement amount on Monday. For long, the case has been pending before the Mumbai High Court for ₹13.42 crore. Following this, the appeal pending with the Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal has also been settled with nil liability and penalty, it said.

The board of directors of ABB India on Monday approved a proposal to sell the solar inverter business as a going concern on slump sale basis to Marici Solar India Private Limited, a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of Italian company FIMER S.p.A, for ₹100.6 crore. The business transfer will be effective April 1, 2020, it said, and added the deal is likely to be completed in ‘due course’ as per the Business Transfer Agreement. For FY-2019, the arm had contributed 9 per cent to its total turnover.

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 166.05 points lower at 35,468.90 against the previous close of 35,634.95. The 50-share NSE index Nifty opened at 10,334.30, 117.15 points lower against the previous close of 10,451.45.

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1100 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1086 1072 1115 1130 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,115 levels

₹703 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 690 680 712 724 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹712 levels

₹177 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 174 171 180 183 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹174 levels

₹74 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 73 71 78 81 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹78 levels

₹1113 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1100 1085 1130 1145 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL gains above ₹1,130 levels

₹253 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 247 240 260 267 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹247 levels

₹1972 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1950 1930 1995 2020 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,995 levels

10462 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10400 10350 10510 10575 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 10,510 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's Pick

We recommend a sell in the stock of Wockhardt at the current levels of Rs 271.4. The stock took support from its long-term base level of ₹233 in early January this year and started to trend upwards. After a short-term uptrend, the stock had encountered a key long-term resistance at ₹400 in early February.

The recent fall has conclusively breached the 50- and 200-Day Moving Averages and the stock trades well below these moving averages. Read our stock recommendation and stock activity of Wockhardt here