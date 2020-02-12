9:55 am

What to watch out for: Goldiam International's buyback, results in focus

Shares of Goldiam International will remain in focus on Wednesday, as its board of directors will consider a buyback proposal along with quarterly results for the period ended December 2019. Shareholders will closely monitor: the issue size, offer price, quantum of shares to be bought back, mode of purchase (from open market or tender offer through proportionate basis) and promoters’ interest (will they too participate or not). Besides, the record date will also be a crucial factor.

Archidply to turn ex-date for demerger

Shares of Archidply Industries will turn ex-date for the proposed demerger on February 14. Shareholders of Archidply Industries, the demerged company, are entitled to receive shares of Archidply Decor Ltd, the resulting company, in the ratio of one new equity share for every four equity shares in ADL. Investors wishing to participate in the scheme of arrangement need to own Archidply shares by Wednesday. The stock on Tuesday closed at ₹30.60, down 2.55 per cent, on the BSE.

Sundaram Mutual’s new equity scheme opens on Friday

Sundaram Mutual has launched a new open-ended equity scheme, Sundaram Balanced Advantage Fund. The New Fund Offer of the dynamic asset allocation fund will open for subscription on Friday and close on February 28. The scheme will reopen for ongoing subscription and redemption from March 12.

Daily rupee call: Rupee likely to strengthen today

Yesterday, the rupee (INR) traded flat against the dollar (USD) and closed at 71.28 versus its previous close of 71.29. The daily chart indicates that 71.3 is a strong support and until the local currency trades above that level, it could be bullish.

On the upside, the rupee has a hurdle at 71.2, and 71.1 is the subsequent resistance. On the other hand, if the domestic currency weakens, 71.3 and 71.4 are the supports spotted near the current levels. Click here to read more on the Daily Rupee Call report.

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, extended Tuesday's firm undertone into trading on Wednesday.

The Sensex opened 253 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 41,469, while the Nifty spurted up 77 points or 0.64 per cent at 12,185.

Day Trading Guide for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1240 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1225 1210 1255 1270 The stock is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. Go short on a fall below ₹1,225 levels with a fixed stop-loss

₹773 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 767 760 780 786 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹780 levels

₹212 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 209 206 217 220 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC fails to rally above ₹217 levels

₹106 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 103 100 110 114 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹110 levels

₹1452 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1436 1418 1467 1480 Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,436 levels

₹324 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 318 312 330 337 Near-term view stays positive as long as the stock trades above ₹318 levels. Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss

₹2151 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2130 2110 2175 2195 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,130 levels

12126 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12075 12025 12175 12225 Take fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 12,175 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Today's Pick: Future Retail (₹353.7): Buy

After an intermediate-term downtrend, the stock of Future Retail found support at ₹323 in November 2019. The stock thereafter started to consolidate sideways in a narrow band between ₹323 and 353 with an upward bias. Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels. Click here to read the Today's Pick on Future Retail.