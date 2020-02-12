Live Markets Live: Benchmark indices open firm

BL Internet Desk

Catch all the BSE and NSE updates live here

 

 

9:55 am

What to watch out for: Goldiam International's buyback, results in focus

Shares of Goldiam International will remain in focus on Wednesday, as its board of directors will consider a buyback proposal along with quarterly results for the period ended December 2019. Shareholders will closely monitor: the issue size, offer price, quantum of shares to be bought back, mode of purchase (from open market or tender offer through proportionate basis) and promoters’ interest (will they too participate or not). Besides, the record date will also be a crucial factor.

Archidply to turn ex-date for demerger

Shares of Archidply Industries will turn ex-date for the proposed demerger on February 14. Shareholders of Archidply Industries, the demerged company, are entitled to receive shares of Archidply Decor Ltd, the resulting company, in the ratio of one new equity share for every four equity shares in ADL. Investors wishing to participate in the scheme of arrangement need to own Archidply shares by Wednesday. The stock on Tuesday closed at ₹30.60, down 2.55 per cent, on the BSE.

Sundaram Mutual’s new equity scheme opens on Friday

Sundaram Mutual has launched a new open-ended equity scheme, Sundaram Balanced Advantage Fund. The New Fund Offer of the dynamic asset allocation fund will open for subscription on Friday and close on February 28. The scheme will reopen for ongoing subscription and redemption from March 12.

9:40 am

Daily rupee call: Rupee likely to strengthen today

 

Yesterday, the rupee (INR) traded flat against the dollar (USD) and closed at 71.28 versus its previous close of 71.29. The daily chart indicates that 71.3 is a strong support and until the local currency trades above that level, it could be bullish.

On the upside, the rupee has a hurdle at 71.2, and 71.1 is the subsequent resistance. On the other hand, if the domestic currency weakens, 71.3 and 71.4 are the supports spotted near the current levels. Click here to read more on the Daily Rupee Call report.

 

 

 

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, extended Tuesday's firm undertone into trading on Wednesday.

The Sensex opened 253 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 41,469, while the Nifty spurted up 77 points or 0.64 per cent at 12,185.

 

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1240 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1225

1210

1255

1270

The stock is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. Go short on a fall below ₹1,225 levels with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹773 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

767

760

780

786

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹780 levels

 

₹212 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

209

206

217

220

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC fails to rally above ₹217 levels

 

₹106 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

103

100

110

114

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹110 levels

 

₹1452 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1436

1418

1467

1480

Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,436 levels

 

₹324 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

318

312

330

337

Near-term view stays positive as long as the stock trades above ₹318 levels. Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹2151 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2130

2110

2175

2195

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,130 levels

 

12126 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12075

12025

12175

12225

Take fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 12,175 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

 

 

 

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Future Retail (₹353.7): Buy

 

After an intermediate-term downtrend, the stock of Future Retail found support at ₹323 in November 2019. The stock thereafter started to consolidate sideways in a narrow band between ₹323 and 353 with an upward bias. Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels. Click here to read the Today's Pick on Future Retail.

 

Published on February 12, 2020