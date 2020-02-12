9:55 am
What to watch out for: Goldiam International's buyback, results in focus
Shares of Goldiam International will remain in focus on Wednesday, as its board of directors will consider a buyback proposal along with quarterly results for the period ended December 2019. Shareholders will closely monitor: the issue size, offer price, quantum of shares to be bought back, mode of purchase (from open market or tender offer through proportionate basis) and promoters’ interest (will they too participate or not). Besides, the record date will also be a crucial factor.
Archidply to turn ex-date for demerger
Shares of Archidply Industries will turn ex-date for the proposed demerger on February 14. Shareholders of Archidply Industries, the demerged company, are entitled to receive shares of Archidply Decor Ltd, the resulting company, in the ratio of one new equity share for every four equity shares in ADL. Investors wishing to participate in the scheme of arrangement need to own Archidply shares by Wednesday. The stock on Tuesday closed at ₹30.60, down 2.55 per cent, on the BSE.
Sundaram Mutual’s new equity scheme opens on Friday
Sundaram Mutual has launched a new open-ended equity scheme, Sundaram Balanced Advantage Fund. The New Fund Offer of the dynamic asset allocation fund will open for subscription on Friday and close on February 28. The scheme will reopen for ongoing subscription and redemption from March 12.
9:40 am
Daily rupee call: Rupee likely to strengthen today
Yesterday, the rupee (INR) traded flat against the dollar (USD) and closed at 71.28 versus its previous close of 71.29. The daily chart indicates that 71.3 is a strong support and until the local currency trades above that level, it could be bullish.
On the upside, the rupee has a hurdle at 71.2, and 71.1 is the subsequent resistance. On the other hand, if the domestic currency weakens, 71.3 and 71.4 are the supports spotted near the current levels. Click here to read more on the Daily Rupee Call report.
9:15 am
Opening bell
The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, extended Tuesday's firm undertone into trading on Wednesday.
The Sensex opened 253 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 41,469, while the Nifty spurted up 77 points or 0.64 per cent at 12,185.
9:10 am
Day Trading Guide for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1240 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1225
1210
1255
1270
The stock is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. Go short on a fall below ₹1,225 levels with a fixed stop-loss
₹773 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
767
760
780
786
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹780 levels
₹212 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
209
206
217
220
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC fails to rally above ₹217 levels
₹106 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
103
100
110
114
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹110 levels
₹1452 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1436
1418
1467
1480
Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,436 levels
₹324 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
318
312
330
337
Near-term view stays positive as long as the stock trades above ₹318 levels. Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss
₹2151 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2130
2110
2175
2195
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,130 levels
12126 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12075
12025
12175
12225
Take fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 12,175 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
9:00 am
Today's Pick: Future Retail (₹353.7): Buy
After an intermediate-term downtrend, the stock of Future Retail found support at ₹323 in November 2019. The stock thereafter started to consolidate sideways in a narrow band between ₹323 and 353 with an upward bias. Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels. Click here to read the Today's Pick on Future Retail.