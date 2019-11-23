The CEO’s Reading List: Nov 23, 2019

My five: Rohan Kumar
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
Missed all the important economy and policy news this week because you were neck-deep in work? Here’s a curated list of BL’s top stories on the subjects through the week for you to catch up.
Privatisation at last
In the first such attempt after 2002, the Government is kicking off strategic sales of large stakes in PSUs to private buyers while ceding management control. Of the five PSUs cleared for strategic sales by CCEA – BPCL, Concor, Shipping Corporation, Tehri Hydro Power and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation, the last two will be acquired by NTPC.
Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/union-cabinet-approves-key-disinvestment-proposals/article30029596.ece
Under protest
But the move to disinvest profitable PSUs is meeting with stiff opposition from the employees and officers’ unions of PSUs who are likening it to the sale of “family silver.”
Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/policy/oil-psu-officers-maharatna-cos-association-oppose-privatisation/article30053020.ece
Red carpet to FDI
The DIPP is readying detailed plans to make a pitch to 324 global firms from Tesla to GSK and Eli Lilly to come up and set up factories in India. The investors will be provided land, power, water and other infrastructure access.
Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/india-plans-incentives-to-bring-in-foreign-firms-from-tesla-to-glaxo/article30025766.ece
Readying for IBC
Using provisions under the new rules for financial firms under IBC, RBI superseded the Board of ailing DHFL, paving the way for an IBC reference.
Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/rbi-superseded-dhfl-board-to-initiate-nclt-proceedings-soon/article30028077.ece
Labour law revamp
As a part of its move to rationalise 44 labour laws into four Codes, the Centre approved the Industrial Relations Code Bill this week which ill introduced in the upcoming Parliament session. The bill seeks to subsume laws such as the Trade Unions Act, Industrial Employment Act and Industrial Disputes Act.
Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/policy/centre-approves-industrial-relations-code-bill/article30034828.ece
Low on charge
In a worrying sign for the economy, power generation slumped 13 percent in October on weak demand.
Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/power-generation-declines-13-per-cent-in-october/article30035831.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_economy&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=MTWBr5qheqEbFBtlGODu3L14Zyvns8NE
AGR relief
Responding to distress calls from the telecom companies, the Cabinet agreed to defer the AGR payments by two years, saving Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea Rs 42,000 crore
Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/cabinet-approves-two-year-moratorium-on-spectrum-payments-for-telecom-companies/article30029609.ece
Could’ve done better
But could the telecom companies have done something to save themselves such large hits from the AGR ruling? Yes, they could have, argues this analysis.
Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/mistakes-made-by-airtel-vodafone/article30008677.ece?utm_source=taboola
Delayed dues
States are complaining about the Centre delaying compensation payouts to them under GST, even as the Centre grapples with slowing GST mop-ups.
Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/with-40000-cr-due-states-to-press-for-urgent-gst-council-meeting/article30041688.ece
Smart City update
81% of the 5151 projects proposed under the Smart City mission have been tendered but only 25 per cent are completed funds a status update on the initiative.
Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/devendra-fadnavis-sworn-in-as-maharashtra-cm-for-second-term/article30058532.ece
US-Bound
The new rules in the EB-5 Visa program for entrepreneurs to apply for permanent residence in the US came into effect on this week.
Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/new-eb-5-visa-rules-come-into-effect-today/article30048720.ece
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
From post-office schemes, bank/NBFC FDs, annuity plans of insurance firms to MFs’ systematic withdrawal plans, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...