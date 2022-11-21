Top Business News: November 21, 2022
November 21, 2022 - Updated 05:34 pm IST
Catch up on all the top business stories of the day here
A vehicle features an advertisement for the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) outside the bourse’s building in Mumbai, India,
| Photo Credit:
DHIRAJ SINGH
5.33 pm
AMNS India completes Essar asset acquisition partlyThis transaction by AMNS India follows an August agreement with Essar to acquire several power and infrastructure assets
5.06 pm
Rasna founder Areez Khambatta no moreHe created affordable soft drink packs of Rasna in the 1970s as an alternative to soft drink products sold at high costs
4.51 pm
Rupa & Co to strengthen retail footprint by setting up EBOsRupa & Co looks to strengthen its focus on modern trade channels even as it looks to grow its turnover
4:30 pm
Reliance Jio completes acquisition of RCOM’s fibre and tower assets Jio has deposited Rs 3,500 crore in an SBI escrow account to complete the acquisition
4.13 pm
Markets fall for 3rd day; Sensex, Nifty decline nearly 1%Sensex declines 518.64 points to settle at 61,144.84, while Nifty falls 147.70 points to end at 18,159.95
4.07 pm
Rupee slips on safe-haven dollar demand, Fed minutes in focusIt looks like 81-83 will be the broad range for the rupee with RBI likely there on both sides, say traders
3.41 pm
Linx-AS opens India office at Kochi InfoparkLinx-AS intends to capitalize on talent availability in India, invest in building a team with skills over the next 12 months
3.20 pm
Steel stocks which are likely to gain from export duty removal Rebound in domestic steel prices expected after a grim second quarter.
3.15 pm
B2B procurement platform ProcMart raises $10 million in series A funding roundThe funds to be deployed for global expansion, strengthening vendor partnerships, technology upgradation and warehousing capabilities
3.10 pm
Sony launches new WF-LS900N earbuds with latest sensing technologyThe device is said to be the lightest TWS earbuds from the Japanese company so far.
3.05 pm
UST retains place among ‘100 Best Companies for Women in India’Avtar & Seramount picks the company for the recognition for the fourth time in a row
3 pm
How Chennai space start-up Agnikul will use a truck and four caravans to launch satellitesIt plans a test launch in December from Sriharikota and commercial launches by the first quarter of 2023
2.55 pm
FM Nirmala Sitharaman kicks off pre-budget consultationsHold meetings with industry chamber heads and infrastructure experts about their expectations from the upcoming Budget
2.50 pm
CRISIL revises India’s GDP forecast for FY23 down from 7.3% to 7%Despite the markdown in near-term growth, India is expected to remain a growth outperformer over the medium run
2.45 pm
Short NCDEX cottonseed oilcake futuresThe NCDEX futures contract facing series of resistances
2.30 pm
Nifty’s outlook for November 21, 2022: Short Nifty futures for intradayThe November contract is expected to see intraday fall, possibly to 18,050