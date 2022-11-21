2.15 pm
Thunderstorms aim Chennai, south coastal AP as depression waits out
System flatters to deceive, will weaken to a well-marked low-pressure area by tomorrow 
1.55 pm
Rupee falls 12 paise to 81.86 against US dollar in early trade
Strong dollar overseas weigh on sentiment for rupee
1.25 pm
CRISIL revises India’s GDP forecast for FY23 down from 7.3% to 7%
Despite the markdown in near-term growth, India is expected to remain a growth outperformer over the medium run
12.55 pm
Crude oil plunges below $87-mark as China reports first Covid deaths in 5 months
There are also apprehensions about the possible rate hike by central banks in some major economies.
12.25 pm
Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade amid weak Asian equities
IT, pharma, healthcare and bank indices trade in the negative
12.15 pm
With growing popularity, consumers prefer electric cars as primary usage
With preference for EV mobility within the city, over 1.7 million were registered between 2018 to November 2022.
12 pm
Nifty’s outlook for November 21, 2022: Short Nifty futures for intraday
The November contract is expected to see intraday fall, possibly to 18,050
