Spotify is shutting down its live audio app, Spotify Live. A spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch that this decision to sunset the Spotify Live app follows a series of experimentation and learnings around how users interact with the app.

This comes after a recent report by BBC that the streaming platform has removed hundreds of Bollywood songs from its music app.

“We believe there is a future for live fan-creator interactions in the Spotify ecosystem; however, based on our learnings, it no longer makes sense as a standalone app. We have seen promising results in the artist-focused use case of ‘listening parties,’ which we will continue to explore moving forward to facilitate live interactions between artists and fans,” the spokesperson added.

The streaming platform integrated the live audio capabilities from Spotify Greenroom in April 2022. Nevertheless, according to media reports, select live shows will exist on the main Spotify app as non-live podcasts. The Spotify Live app will shut down on April 30. Meanwhile, the company will continue to invest, innovate, and experiment with new formats for creators and listeners.

