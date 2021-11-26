Here’s all there is to know about the upcoming Skoda Slavia

Breaking the mould usually takes some level of guts and determination. Skoda India’s decision to launch a sedan as its second model for the India 2.0 project is a breakaway move that flies in the face of the current SUV obsession. The Slavia has its task cut out - to make sedans appealing again.

And Skoda believes that no other body style can make the driving experience exciting both when behind the wheel or when seated at the rear seat. After driving the completely camouflaged Slavia last month and finding out that its driving dynamics, ride and handling is likely to set a segment benchmark, Skoda unveiled the Slavia and allowed us to get to touch and feel the final production version.

Design

At a length of 4,541mm, the Slavia is a good size for urban conditions. With a wheelbase of 2,651mm and width of 1,752mm (widest in its segment) contribute to the feeling of spaciousness, its got generous headroom too with a height of 1,487mm. Luggage space in the boot is said to be 521-litres. Its coupé-like silhouette adds to Slavia's elegant looks. Skoda calls it a notchback, though the boot lid is hinged only like that of a traditional sedan. It will be offered in three trim levels – Active, Ambition and Style.



Its headlamps and tail-lamps are available with LED lights and feature the brand-typical crystalline details. Chrome-plated design features, two-tone alloy wheels and brand badging add to the car’s exterior design appeal. The new metallic Crystal Blue and the Tornado Red paintwork are both exclusives for the Indian market. In the higher trim variants, chrome applications create highlights, like the door handles and on the front apron (Ambition trim), or below the side windows and on the rear apron (Style trim). The top-end Style is also offered with an electric sunroof.

Interior

Slavia’s interior is based on the latest design concept of the Czech brand’s European models. Depending on the variant, a free-standing infotainment screen measuring up to 17.78cms or 25.4cms takes centre stage. Other features in the centre console include a wireless charger and auto climate control. The circular air vents are another interesting feature.

The MyŠKODA Connect app and paired features allow for multiple controls, including other connected car functions. From Ambition upwards, touch-control Climatronic with Air Care comes as standard, while comfort features such as ventilated front seats upholstered in leather are available for the top-end Style.

The range-topping trim level, Style, offers a digital instrument cluster with a 20.32-cm colour display; the other variants come with analogue dials. The two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, as seen in other Skoda models, is upholstered in leather from the Ambition specification upwards. Vehicles fitted with automatic transmission or DSG also boast shift paddles on the steering wheel. LED reading lights in the front and rear are offered as standard. From the Ambition trim upwards, the extended White ambient lighting also illuminates the dashboard, the storage compartment in the centre console and the door handles.

Powertrains

The Slavia gets direct-injection TSI petrol engines, which offer both great performance and low fuel consumption. The entry-level three-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI generates 115PS of peak power and a maximum torque of 175Nm. It is paired with a manual six-speed gearbox as standard. A six-speed automatic transmission is optional. An engine Stop/Start system is standard. The other engine is the 1.5-litre TSI with a power output of 150PS and maximum torque of 250Nm. This unit comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, and can optionally be paired with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch gearbox). This engine features tech like an active cylinder technology and other inputs for reducing fuel consumption and improving efficiencies. The output numbers are said to be provisional and may change after final homologation.

Safety

Skoda officials say that safety has been given a special focus in Slavia. It is fitted with ESC as standard; is also equipped with XDS and XDS+. This assistance system is part of the Electronic Differential System (EDS), which improves front wheel traction. It reacts when the load on the inner wheels is reduced while cornering, and slows down the wheels under the reduced load, preventing them from spinning.

Should an accident occur despite the many safety features, the multi-collision brake will prevent any potential follow-on collisions by automatically and safely bringing the car to a standstill. The brake system is also offered with an automatic brake disc cleaning function. The Slavia will be offered with up to six airbags.

Tyre pressure monitoring is standard, but hill-hold control and a rear-view camera are offered in top-trim variants.

The Skoda Slavia will be launched by February next year. Expect prices to range from ₹10 lakh to about ₹17 lakh for the three trim variants and the two engine and two gearbox options.