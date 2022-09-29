Acer Inc. has launched the new Swift 3 OLED laptop, powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors. The Swift 3 OLED has a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Commenting on the new launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “Today’s customers need laptops with multiple mode functionality and with enough power for professional or creative tasks. We have designed the laptop in a way that removes every obstacle to their workflow.”

In a pinch, a 30-minute charge yields over 4 hours of battery life. Performance-grade thermal options, like two heat pipes and an air inlet keyboard, keep the interior of the computer cool so that one can create without boundaries. Tune the fan with Fn + F for improved performance and use engineered solutions to boost output.

Price details

The Acer Swift 3 OLED is available from ₹89,999 on store.acer.com, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

(This article has been taken from a syndicated press release, and may have been reworked only for brevity.)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit