PAN cards are issued by the Income Tax department for individuals to link TDS/TCS credits, tax payments, returns of wealth, specified transactions, and others. An e-PAN card can be downloaded either through the NSDL portal or through the UTIITSL portal.

Steps to download PAN card on UTIITSL portal

Step 1: Head to the e-PAN portal of UTIITSL.

Step 2: Enter the PAN number, date, GSTIN number, and captcha, and proceed to submit.

e-PAN portal of UTIITSL.

Step 3: Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number, email, or both.

Step 4: If the PAN issuance period is more than 30 days, the user will be directed to a new page to make an online payment of ₹8.26.

Step 5: Now, you can download the ePAN.

