Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (the Unique Identification Authority of India), in the mid of March 2023, announced free updation of Aadhaar documents on its portal for three months, till June 14, 2023.

Aadhaar cardholders can benefit from the service only on My Aadhaar portal.

Steps to update your Aadhaar documents for free

Step 1: Log on to the MyAadhaar portal.

Log on to the MyAadhaar portal. Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha verification code.

Enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha verification code. Step 3: Enter the OTP and login.

Enter the OTP and login. Step 4: Choose the demographic details you want to update address, date of birth, and email address.

Choose the demographic details you want to update address, date of birth, and email address. Step 5: Make the necessary changes and click to submit.

Make the necessary changes and click to submit. Step 6: Upload the required scanned copies and click to submit update request.

Upload the required scanned copies and click to submit update request. Step 7: You will receive an update request number (URN) to the registered mobile number.

You may use the same to track the update status on the UIDAI portal in future.

Also read: Know how to check Aadhaar enrolment status online