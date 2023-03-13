Employees can withdraw funds from an unclaimed EPF account by submitting a claim form. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO) allows employees to log on to their EPF account and submit a claim form online. Employees will then have to submit it at the EPFO office.

The money will be credited to their account upon approval and consideration.

The EPFO website also allows individuals to check their claim status online. Individuals can also check the status using UMANG app.

Also read: How to link your EPF UAN with Aadhaar

According to the EPFO website, an employee who has quit one company and joined another has to submit Form 13 to transfer the EPF money. Employees have to submit a composite claim form to claim the EPF accrued from their previous employment.

Also read: How to locate provident fund office closest to you