PAN or Permanent Account Number, a ten-digit numbered card, is issued by the Income Tax Department as an identification document.
Likewise, Aadhaar or UIDAI is also a form of 10-digit numbered identification that is issued by the Indian Government to the citizens and is widely used in daily lives.
In a few cases, if an individual wants to change his/her residential address on the PAN card, they can now do it sitting at house with the help of Aadhaar. To make it easier, here are a few steps by which one can change their PAN card address.
Step-wise guide to change PAN address via Aadhaar
- Enter the required details, such as the PAN number, Aadhaar number, email ID, mobile number, GSTIN, address update source.
- Click on option one, Aadhaar Base e-KYC Address Update, to update the address with the help of the Aadhaar card.
- Enter captcha, and agree on the terms and conditions.
- Then, click on Submit.
- A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the Aadhaar-linked email ID and mobile number.
- Enter the OTP and click on ‘Submit’.
- Once all the steps are followed, residential address will be updated as per the details on the Aadhaar Card.
- For security purposes, you will receive an email and text about the same on the registered contact details.