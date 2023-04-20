Transferring data from your old phone to a new one could be a gargantuan task, especially from iOS/ iPhone to Android and vice versa. However, Google’s Data Restore tool would come to your rescue. Data migration from one device to another using the Google Data Restore tool is possible in two ways - through a USB cable or Google Account connected to a Wi-Fi.

Migrating using Google One account

Step 1: Download the Google One app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Open the app and click on ‘Set up data backup.’

Step 3: Select the data you want to sync from your iPhone to your Google account and proceed to back up.

The data will now be available on the Android device migrated using the Google account. The method is most preferred when your mobile devices do not support the same cable for data transfer.

Migrating using Lighting-to-USB cable

Step 1: Set up your Android device.

Step 2: Proceed to copy apps and data from your old device.

Step 3: You will be prompted to insert a cable and connect both devices.

Step 4: Enter the passcode when necessary and sign in to the Google account.

Step 5: Choose the desired data and apps you want to copy. Note that all iOS apps do not have their Android equivalent.

Step 6: Disconnect the devices when the transfer is complete and proceed to continue setting up your Andriod device.