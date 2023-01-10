Paytm allows users to update their phone numbers on the app. Depending on the users’ circumstances, they can follow a few simple steps:

Users have access to old phone number

Step 1: Log in to Paytm app using old phone number

Step 2: In ‘Home’, click on the three lines on the top left corner

Step 3: Select ‘Profile,’ which shows the user’s initials

Step 4: Click ‘Update phone number’

Step 5: Enter the new phone number and select ‘Save’

Step 6: Enter the six-digit OTP received on the old number, then the OTP sent to new number for verification

Users do not have access to old phone number

Step 1: Open the Paytm app

Step 2: Select the three lines on the upper left corner of the home screen

Step 3: Select ‘24x7 help’

Step 4: Go to ‘Profile settings’

Step 5: Enter the old Paytm phone number

Step 6: Select ‘I want to update my phone number’

Step 7: Click on ‘I have stopped using my registered phone number and don’t have access to it’

Step 8: To raise a request, select ‘Message us’

Step 9: Fill the form given with a snapshot of any one detail asked, linked to the old phone number (debit/credit card statement done from Paytm account, proof of old phone number ownership, linked KYC documents, etc.)

Step 10: Wait for Paytm to verify and update phone number

