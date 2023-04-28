WhatsApp has released a new chat transfer option for Android beta testers.

The functionality will help users migrate WhatsApp account data from one Android device to another without having to back up their chat history to Google Drive.

This comes after the instant messaging platform launched a new privacy function for beta testers on Android to lock chats. It also enabled users to access one WhatsApp account across multiple phones.

Meta-owned platform also launched a new security feature on WhatsApp, including account protection, device verification, and automatic security codes.

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform began working on this feature in January 2023. This feature will kick out the use of syncing a Google Drive account.

“This feature eliminates the need to perform a manual backup of the chat history to Google Drive,” WABetaInfo wrote.

How to use

The chat transfer function is available within “WhatsApp Chat Settings.”

After selecting the option, users will have to scan the provided QR code and initiate the migration process to a new Android device. Here’s a screenshot of the feature shared by WABetaInfo:

The feature released to some beta testers on Android is expected to roll out to more users in the coming week.

