Meta has tweaked its avatars with new features. The company revealed that more than one billion avatars have been created across its platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram. This comes at a time when the company observed that time spent by individuals on Instagram grew 24 per cent since the launch of Reels.

The company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently told investors in an earnings call that Meta sees scope to introduce AI agents to billions of individuals that will be useful and meaningful.

Meta avatars get new physical attributes

Meta has overhauled and introduced new body shapes, hairstyles, and clothing that appear in stickers, profile pictures, and cover photos. According to the company’s blog post, these will be available for users. The company emphasised that users will see these changes when they use avatars outside of virtual reality (VR).

“Starting this month, you will be able to choose from a wider range of body shape options, including two curvier body shapes. We are refining some of our existing options to help differentiate them as well,” Meta wrote.

PUMA outfits to Meta Avatars

The company has associated with sports brand PUMA to bring seven new outfits to the Meta Avatars Store (launched last year) allowing users to buy digital clothes for their avatars starting May 1.

The tech giant first introduced avatars in 2020 to compete with Snap’s Bitmoji and has been enhancing the feature since then. The company recently added more expressions, faces, skin tones, and accessibility devices to avatars, TechCrunch reported.

