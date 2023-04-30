Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has openly criticised Elon Musk’s leadership of the company in a series of social media posts.

According to a report by The Washington Post, Dorsey, who backs Bluesky, responded to a question from a Bluesky user asking if he felt Musk proved the best possible steward.

“No. Nor do I think he acted right after realising his timing was bad. Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale. It all went south,” Dorsey said. “But it happened and we all can do now is build something to avoid that ever happening again,” he added.

This comes at the time Twitter chief Musk announced the microblogging platform would allow media publishers to charge users on an article basis.

Also read: WhatsApp brings chat transfer option without Google Drive

A Bloomberg report stated that Dorsey has been friendly with Musk for years and suggested he get involved with Twitter.

Previously, in April 2022, Dorsey called Musk the “singular solution” to take over Twitter, and he trusted Musk’s mission to extend the light of consciousness through the platform. But, a year later, Dorsey’s opinions seem to have faded.

After stock markets turned shortly following his offer to buy Twitter a year ago, Musk sought to withdraw from the deal. The Bloomberg report noted that it prompted a legal battle between the company and the billionaire before the acquisition was completed at its original offer price.

Also read: How to view EPF passbook using UMANG app

A CNBC report stated that Musk tried to back out of the deal he made (with a penalty of $1 billion) to purchase Twitter for $44 billion. Dorsey, who earlier said that Musk championed the deal, has recently said that Musk should have walked away.

“I think he should have walked away and paid the $1 billion,” Dorsey said.

Amid the controversies surrounding its blue checkmarks, Twitter announced labels for tweets that potentially violate the company’s hateful conduct policy, making them less discoverable.